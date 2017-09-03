 
SwimmingRevolution against World Federation

A group of swimming sport’s top coaches have broken off with the world federation FINA and founded a new organization, the WSA (World Swimming Association). One of the founders is US-Coach John Leonard. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk he called FINA a corrupt organization, that wouldn't take serious doping control processes and in whose prioritisation athletes would come last.

Interview with John Leonard by Marina Schweizer

Eine Wettkampfbecken, aus dem die Gischt aufsteigt,nachdem sie Sportler ins Wasser eingetaucht sind. (imago sportfotodienst)
Schwimmsport-Trainer aus mehreren Ländern sagen sich vom Weltverband FINA los. (imago sportfotodienst)

Here we offer you the original interview in English with US swimming coach John Leonard.

