SwimmingRevolution against World Federation
A group of swimming sport’s top coaches have broken off with the world federation FINA and founded a new organization, the WSA (World Swimming Association). One of the founders is US-Coach John Leonard. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk he called FINA a corrupt organization, that wouldn't take serious doping control processes and in whose prioritisation athletes would come last.
- Schwimmsport-Trainer aus mehreren Ländern sagen sich vom Weltverband FINA los. (imago sportfotodienst)
Here we offer you the original interview in English with US swimming coach John Leonard.