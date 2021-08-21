Die Synchron- und Hörspielsprecherin Susanna BonasewiczKlänge zum Wegträumen
"Hex Hex". Sie hat Bibi Blocksberg und Prinzessin Leia ihre Stimme gegeben, die Synchronsprecherin Susanna Bonasewicz. Für "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" ist sie auf den Dachboden gestiegen, um ihre Plattensammlung von Bach bis Billy Joel zu entstauben.
- Ewig junge Stimme: Susanna Bonasewicz. (Susanna Bonasewicz)
Generationen von Kindern sind mit ihrer Stimme groß geworden: Seit 1975 ist Susanna Bonasewicz als 13-jährige Hexe in den Bibi-Blocksberg-Hörspielen zu hören. Auch Erwachsenen ist ihre volle, warme Stimme bestens vertraut. Sie synchronisiert Charakterdarstellerinnen wie Isabelle Huppert, Isabella Rossellini oder Sissy Spacek.
1955 wurde Susanna Bonasewicz in West-Berlin geboren. Schon mit fünf Jahren stand sie vor der Kamera. Nach einer Ausbildung auf der privaten Schauspielschule von Marlise Ludwig in Berlin-Wilmersdorf folgten Engagements an den Berliner Kammerspielen und am Hebbel-Theater. Seit Mitte der Siebzigerjahre arbeitet sie als Synchronsprecherin und später auch als Synchronregisseurin - etwa für die erfolgreiche "Sherlock"-Serie mit Benedict Cumberbatch. Susanna Bonasewicz synchronisierte auch in der US-amerikanischen Sitcom "Die Nanny" das schrille Kindermädchen Fran Fine, deren Redefluss nicht zu bremsen ist. Und als Stimme von Prinzessin Leia ist sie Teil des Star-Wars-Universums.
