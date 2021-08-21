Generationen von Kindern sind mit ihrer Stimme groß geworden: Seit 1975 ist Susanna Bonasewicz als 13-jährige Hexe in den Bibi-Blocksberg-Hörspielen zu hören. Auch Erwachsenen ist ihre volle, warme Stimme bestens vertraut. Sie synchronisiert Charakterdarstellerinnen wie Isabelle Huppert, Isabella Rossellini oder Sissy Spacek.

1955 wurde Susanna Bonasewicz in West-Berlin geboren. Schon mit fünf Jahren stand sie vor der Kamera. Nach einer Ausbildung auf der privaten Schauspielschule von Marlise Ludwig in Berlin-Wilmersdorf folgten Engagements an den Berliner Kammerspielen und am Hebbel-Theater. Seit Mitte der Siebzigerjahre arbeitet sie als Synchronsprecherin und später auch als Synchronregisseurin - etwa für die erfolgreiche "Sherlock"-Serie mit Benedict Cumberbatch. Susanna Bonasewicz synchronisierte auch in der US-amerikanischen Sitcom "Die Nanny" das schrille Kindermädchen Fran Fine, deren Redefluss nicht zu bremsen ist. Und als Stimme von Prinzessin Leia ist sie Teil des Star-Wars-Universums.

Musik-Laufplan

Titel: Cabaret

Länge: 05:12

Interpretin: Liza Minnelli

Komposition: John Kander

Label: J RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 197438-2

Plattentitel: Liza's back (Live)



Titel: Eloise

Länge: 05:45

Interpret: Barry Ryan

Komposition: Paul Ryan

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Willkommen Bei Carmen Nebel-Das Beste The roaring 60s



Titel: 4. Satz: Adagietto. Sehr langsam

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 cis-Moll

Länge: 09:01

Orchester: Berliner Philharmoniker

Dirigent: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 437789-2



Titel: White bird

Länge: 06:06

Interpret: It's A Beautiful Day

Komposition: Linda LaFlamme, David LaFlamme

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 63722

Plattentitel: It's a beautiful day



Titel: Rain

Länge: 02:30

Interpret: José Feliciano

Komposition: Hilda Feliciano, José Feliciano

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: SR 6021-1

Plattentitel: Alive alive - o!



Titel: Easy to be hard

Länge: 03:38

Interpret: Galt MacDermot

Komposition: Galt MacDermot

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: BD83274

Plattentitel: Hair - Original soundtrack recording Hair



Titel: James

Länge: 03:55

Interpret: Billy Joel

Komposition: Billy Joel

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 81195

Plattentitel: Turnstiles



Titel: 1. Satz: Allegro (Ausschnitt)

aus: Brandenburgisches Konzert Nr. 5 D-Dur, BWV 1050 (Concerto V)

Länge: 04:02

Orchester: Orchestra Mozart

Dirigent: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4778908



Titel: And I am telling you I'm not going

Länge: 04:05

Interpretin: Jennifer Holliday

Komposition: Henry Krieger

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: GEF 85578

Plattentitel: Dreamgirls - Original Broadway Cast Album



Titel: Good morning heartache

Länge: 02:22

Interpretin: Diana Ross

Komposition: Irene Higginbotham, Ervin Drake, Daniel Fisher

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 535862-2

Plattentitel: Love & Live - The very best of Diana Ross



Titel: Painter song

Länge: 02:42

Interpretin: Norah Jones

Komposition: Lee Alexander, J. C. Hopkins

Label: Blue Note

Best.-Nr: 532088-2

Plattentitel: Come away with me



Titel: Have it all

Länge: 03:44

Interpret: Jason Mraz

Komposition: Jason Mraz, David Hodges, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Mona Tavakoli, Chaska Potter, Mai Bloomfield, Rebecca Emily Gebhardt

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: Ö3 Greatest Hits Vol.82