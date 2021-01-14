Themen:

Eternal Fiction - Die neue CD von Mario Rom's Interzone (06:53)

Von Thomas Loewner

Was hörst Du? Hendrika Entzian fragt Lucia Cadotsch (05:26)

Lucia Cadotschs Musikliste:

Kit Downes/Tom Challenger: "Vyamanikal"

Lucy Railton: "Lament"

Ludwig Wandinger "The Gloss Effect"

Salomea: "Bathing In Flowers"

Tyler The Creator: "Igor"

Nina Simone (besonders die Live-Aufnahmen)

Kit Downes/Lucy Railton: "Tricko"

The Internet: "Ego Death"

Ahmad Jamal Trio: "Poinciana - Live at the Pershing 1958"

Billie Holiday With The Bob Haggart Orchestra 1947

NoName: "Telephone"

Y-Otis: "Y-Otis 2"

Sidsel Endresen/Django Bates: "So I write"

Kurt Rosenwinkel: "Heartcore"

Erykah Badu: "New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)"

Little Dragon: "Machine Dreams / Ritual Union"

M.I.A.: "Kala"

Death Grips: "Government Plates"

Peaches: "Fuck The Pain Away"

Björk: "Homogenic"

Zack Villere: "Little world"

Mos Def: "Black on Both Sides"

Lauryn Hill: "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill"

Laura Mvula: "Sing To The Moon"

Michachu & The Shapes: "Never"

Amy Winehouse: "Back to Black"

Kendrick Lamar: "To Pimp A Butterfly"

Tirzah: "Devotion"

Kate Tempest: "Let Them Eat Chaos"

Magdalena Grzebalkowska: "Komeda - A Private Life In Jazz" (06:59)

Buchvorstellung von Karl Lippegaus

Neue CDs von Billy Childs, Kristiana Roemer und Charles Mingus