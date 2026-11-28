In ihrem Buch "Fortissima" hat sie sich 2025, unterstützt vom Archiv Frau und Musik in Frankfurt am Main, Künstlerinnen des 19. Jahrhunderts gewidmet: Raphaela Gromes. (Gregor Hohenberg)

Musik-Laufplan

An die Musik, op. 88 Nr. 4, D 547

Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier

Länge: 02:00

Interpretation: Anne Gastinel (Violoncello), Claire Désert (Klavier)

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Label: Auvidis

Best.-Nr: V5021

Princess Leia's theme

Länge: 04:20

Interpretation: London Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: John Williams

Komposition: John Williams

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 714114-2/1

Albumtitel: Star Wars I: Episode 4 - A new hope

Hall of the Mountain King (4)

Länge: 03:21

Interpretation: Apocalyptica

Komposition: Edvard Grieg

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Best.-Nr: 984033-5

Albumtitel: Amplified - A decade of reinventing the cello Path

Mi tierra

Länge: 03:54

Interpretation: Gloria Estefan

Komposition: Estefano

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 659351-1

Albumtitel: Mi tierra

Adiós Nonino

Länge: 04:14

Interpretation: Aníbal Troilo

Komposition: Astor Piazzolla

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Albumtitel: Esenciales

Non più mesta accanto al fuoco. Arie der Cenerentola

Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Orchester

aus: La Cenerentola. Melodramma giocoso in 2 Akten

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), WDR Funkhausorchester Köln

Leitung: Enrico Delamboye

Komposition: Gioachino Rossini

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19075820822

Pie Jesu. Für Singstimme, 2 Violinen, Viola, Violoncello, Harfe und Orgel

Länge: 04:53

Interpretation: Bernadette Greevy (Mezzosopran), BBC Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Nadia Boulanger

Komposition: Lili Boulanger

Label: ICA Classics

Best.-Nr: ICAB 5174

Tropar, Prayer to the Holy Mother of God

Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Streichorchester

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Leitung: Volodymyr Sirenko

Komposition: Hanna Havrylets

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19802825742

Shchedryk

Länge: 01:31

Interpretation: Crimean Chamber Choir

Leitung: Igor Mikhailevskiy

Komposition: Mykola Leontovych

Label: Crimean Chamber Choir