Musik-Laufplan
An die Musik, op. 88 Nr. 4, D 547
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Anne Gastinel (Violoncello), Claire Désert (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Auvidis
Best.-Nr: V5021
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Anne Gastinel (Violoncello), Claire Désert (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Auvidis
Best.-Nr: V5021
Princess Leia's theme
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: John Williams
Komposition: John Williams
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 714114-2/1
Albumtitel: Star Wars I: Episode 4 - A new hope
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: John Williams
Komposition: John Williams
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 714114-2/1
Albumtitel: Star Wars I: Episode 4 - A new hope
Hall of the Mountain King (4)
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Apocalyptica
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Best.-Nr: 984033-5
Albumtitel: Amplified - A decade of reinventing the cello Path
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Apocalyptica
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Best.-Nr: 984033-5
Albumtitel: Amplified - A decade of reinventing the cello Path
Mi tierra
Länge: 03:54
Interpretation: Gloria Estefan
Komposition: Estefano
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 659351-1
Albumtitel: Mi tierra
Länge: 03:54
Interpretation: Gloria Estefan
Komposition: Estefano
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 659351-1
Albumtitel: Mi tierra
Adiós Nonino
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Aníbal Troilo
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Albumtitel: Esenciales
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Aníbal Troilo
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Albumtitel: Esenciales
Non più mesta accanto al fuoco. Arie der Cenerentola
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Orchester
aus: La Cenerentola. Melodramma giocoso in 2 Akten
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), WDR Funkhausorchester Köln
Leitung: Enrico Delamboye
Komposition: Gioachino Rossini
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075820822
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Orchester
aus: La Cenerentola. Melodramma giocoso in 2 Akten
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), WDR Funkhausorchester Köln
Leitung: Enrico Delamboye
Komposition: Gioachino Rossini
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075820822
Pie Jesu. Für Singstimme, 2 Violinen, Viola, Violoncello, Harfe und Orgel
Länge: 04:53
Interpretation: Bernadette Greevy (Mezzosopran), BBC Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Nadia Boulanger
Komposition: Lili Boulanger
Label: ICA Classics
Best.-Nr: ICAB 5174
Länge: 04:53
Interpretation: Bernadette Greevy (Mezzosopran), BBC Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Nadia Boulanger
Komposition: Lili Boulanger
Label: ICA Classics
Best.-Nr: ICAB 5174
Tropar, Prayer to the Holy Mother of God
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Streichorchester
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Leitung: Volodymyr Sirenko
Komposition: Hanna Havrylets
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19802825742
Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Streichorchester
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello), National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Leitung: Volodymyr Sirenko
Komposition: Hanna Havrylets
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19802825742
Shchedryk
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Crimean Chamber Choir
Leitung: Igor Mikhailevskiy
Komposition: Mykola Leontovych
Label: Crimean Chamber Choir
Länge: 01:31
Interpretation: Crimean Chamber Choir
Leitung: Igor Mikhailevskiy
Komposition: Mykola Leontovych
Label: Crimean Chamber Choir
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