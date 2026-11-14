Schauspieler Heiner Lauterbach: "Eines der groovigsten Gitarren-Soli der Welt"

Heiner Lauterbach, 1953 in Köln geboren, ist Schauspieler, Drehbuchautor, Gründer einer Produktionsfirma und Installateur. (IMAGO / HMB-Media/ Uwe Koch)

Musik-Laufplan

Where Did You Sleep Last Night

Länge: 02:31

Interpretation: Nirvana

Komposition: Kurt Cobain

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: I605826

Albumtitel: With the lights out (Box set with Bonus DVD)

Aqualung

Länge: 06:35

Interpretation: Jethro Tull

Komposition: Ian Anderson

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: I2251940

Eloise

Länge: 05:35

Interpretation: Barry Ryan

Komposition: Paul Ryan

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88697851252

While my guitar gently weeps

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 9680452

Moon over Bourbon Street

Länge: 03:49

Interpretation: Sting

Komposition: Gordon Matthew Sumner

Label: A&M

Best.-Nr: 0602527839318

Summer in the City

Länge: 03:18

Interpretation: Joe Cocker

Komposition: John B. Sebastian, Steve Boone, Mark Sebastian

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 670624-2

April

Länge: 03:11

Interpretation: Deep Purple

Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 796401-2

Prinzessin aus dem Norden

Länge: 03:36

Interpretation: Heiner Lauterbach

Komposition: Unbekannt

Private Aufnahme

Helplessly hoping

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Crosby, Stills & Nash

Komposition: Stephen Stills

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: R2534539

Love in vain

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: The Rolling Stones

Komposition: Robert L. Johnson

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 882332-2

Go your own way

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac

Komposition: Lindsey Buckingham

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 603497855636