Schauspieler Heiner Lauterbach: "Eines der groovigsten Gitarren-Soli der Welt"

Seinen ersten großen Erfolg hatte er 1985 in Doris Dörries Filmkomödie „Männer“. Seitdem prägt Lauterbach deutsches Kino und Fernsehen. Sein musikalischer Geschmack zeigt ihn im Dlf als Kind seiner Generation.

Ein Mann mit Halbglatze und Dreitagebart schaut schmunzelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt ein weißes Hemd und ein graues Jackett darüber.
Heiner Lauterbach, 1953 in Köln geboren, ist Schauspieler, Drehbuchautor, Gründer einer Produktionsfirma und Installateur. (IMAGO / HMB-Media/ Uwe Koch)

Musik-Laufplan

Where Did You Sleep Last Night
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: I605826
Albumtitel: With the lights out (Box set with Bonus DVD)
Aqualung
Länge: 06:35
Interpretation: Jethro Tull
Komposition: Ian Anderson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I2251940
Eloise
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Barry Ryan
Komposition: Paul Ryan
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697851252
While my guitar gently weeps
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9680452
Moon over Bourbon Street
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Sting
Komposition: Gordon Matthew Sumner
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 0602527839318
Summer in the City
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Joe Cocker
Komposition: John B. Sebastian, Steve Boone, Mark Sebastian
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 670624-2
April
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 796401-2
Prinzessin aus dem Norden
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Heiner Lauterbach
Komposition: Unbekannt
Private Aufnahme
Helplessly hoping
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Crosby, Stills & Nash
Komposition: Stephen Stills
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: R2534539
Love in vain
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Robert L. Johnson
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 882332-2
Go your own way
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac
Komposition: Lindsey Buckingham
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 603497855636
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