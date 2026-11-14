Schauspieler Heiner Lauterbach: "Eines der groovigsten Gitarren-Soli der Welt"

Musik-Laufplan
Where Did You Sleep Last Night
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: I605826
Albumtitel: With the lights out (Box set with Bonus DVD)
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: I605826
Albumtitel: With the lights out (Box set with Bonus DVD)
Aqualung
Länge: 06:35
Interpretation: Jethro Tull
Komposition: Ian Anderson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I2251940
Länge: 06:35
Interpretation: Jethro Tull
Komposition: Ian Anderson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: I2251940
Eloise
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Barry Ryan
Komposition: Paul Ryan
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697851252
Länge: 05:35
Interpretation: Barry Ryan
Komposition: Paul Ryan
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697851252
While my guitar gently weeps
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9680452
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9680452
Moon over Bourbon Street
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Sting
Komposition: Gordon Matthew Sumner
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 0602527839318
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Sting
Komposition: Gordon Matthew Sumner
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 0602527839318
Summer in the City
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Joe Cocker
Komposition: John B. Sebastian, Steve Boone, Mark Sebastian
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 670624-2
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Joe Cocker
Komposition: John B. Sebastian, Steve Boone, Mark Sebastian
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 670624-2
April
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 796401-2
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Deep Purple
Komposition: Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 796401-2
Prinzessin aus dem Norden
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Heiner Lauterbach
Komposition: Unbekannt
Private Aufnahme
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Heiner Lauterbach
Komposition: Unbekannt
Private Aufnahme
Helplessly hoping
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Crosby, Stills & Nash
Komposition: Stephen Stills
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: R2534539
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Crosby, Stills & Nash
Komposition: Stephen Stills
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: R2534539
Love in vain
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Robert L. Johnson
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 882332-2
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Robert L. Johnson
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 882332-2
Go your own way
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac
Komposition: Lindsey Buckingham
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 603497855636
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac
Komposition: Lindsey Buckingham
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 603497855636
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