Musik-Laufplan
So much trouble in the world
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 548853-2
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 548853-2
Ha po zamani
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Dorothy Masuka
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 842180PY
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Dorothy Masuka
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 842180PY
Variation 1 a 1 Clav.
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988
Länge: 01:10
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88697130942-65
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988
Länge: 01:10
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88697130942-65
Variation 1 a 1 Clav.
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988
Länge: 00:45
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64228
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988
Länge: 00:45
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64228
Florence sur les Champs-Élysées
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Emarcy Records
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Emarcy Records
The man who sold the world
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komposition: David Bowie
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED 24727
Albumtitel: Unplugged in New York
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Nirvana
Komposition: David Bowie
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED 24727
Albumtitel: Unplugged in New York
Pavane für Chor ad libitum und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 50 (N 100a)
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Netherlands Chamber Choir, Limburgs Symphonie Orkest
Leitung: Ed Spanjaard
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 020
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Netherlands Chamber Choir, Limburgs Symphonie Orkest
Leitung: Ed Spanjaard
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 020
Energie
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 981006-1
Länge: 03:30
Interpretation: Trio
Komposition: Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 981006-1
Tom the model
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Beth Gibbons
Komposition: Beth Gibbons, Paul Webb
Label: SESAM Records
Best.-Nr: 066574-2
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Beth Gibbons
Komposition: Beth Gibbons, Paul Webb
Label: SESAM Records
Best.-Nr: 066574-2
Rising waters
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: DJ Wasser
Komposition: DJ Wasser
Label: Natural Positions
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: DJ Wasser
Komposition: DJ Wasser
Label: Natural Positions
Aspiration
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Zaho de Sagazan
Komposition: Zaho de Sagazan
Label: Disparate Records
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Zaho de Sagazan
Komposition: Zaho de Sagazan
Label: Disparate Records
Into my arms
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Nick Cave
Komposition: Nick Cave
Label: Mute Records
Best.-Nr: INT 846.936
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Nick Cave
Komposition: Nick Cave
Label: Mute Records
Best.-Nr: INT 846.936
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