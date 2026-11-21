Jonas Lüscher wurde 1976 in Schlieren bei Zürich geboren. Er hat einen Doktor in Philosophie und ist preisgekrönter Schriftsteller. (Ulrike Arnold/Jonas Lüscher)

Musik-Laufplan

So much trouble in the world

Länge: 03:46

Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers

Komposition: Bob Marley

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 548853-2

Ha po zamani

Länge: 02:49

Interpretation: Miriam Makeba

Komposition: Dorothy Masuka

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 842180PY

Variation 1 a 1 Clav.

aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988

Länge: 01:10

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88697130942-65

Variation 1 a 1 Clav.

aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen, BWV 988

Länge: 00:45

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SX 12 K 64226; 64228

Florence sur les Champs-Élysées

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Miles Davis

Komposition: Miles Davis

Label: Emarcy Records

The man who sold the world

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Nirvana

Komposition: David Bowie

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: GED 24727

Albumtitel: Unplugged in New York

Pavane für Chor ad libitum und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 50 (N 100a)

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Netherlands Chamber Choir, Limburgs Symphonie Orkest

Leitung: Ed Spanjaard

Komposition: Gabriel Fauré

Label: Penta Tone NL

Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 020

Energie

Länge: 03:30

Interpretation: Trio

Komposition: Stephan Remmler, Gert "Kralle" Krawinkel

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 981006-1

Tom the model

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: Beth Gibbons

Komposition: Beth Gibbons, Paul Webb

Label: SESAM Records

Best.-Nr: 066574-2

Rising waters

Länge: 04:42

Interpretation: DJ Wasser

Komposition: DJ Wasser

Label: Natural Positions

Aspiration

Länge: 03:03

Interpretation: Zaho de Sagazan

Komposition: Zaho de Sagazan

Label: Disparate Records

Into my arms

Länge: 04:12

Interpretation: Nick Cave

Komposition: Nick Cave

Label: Mute Records

Best.-Nr: INT 846.936