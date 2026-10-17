Dirigent und Organist Aurel Dawidiuk: "Ich habe schon immer ein Faible für Bruckner gehabt"

Knabenchor, Klavier, Orgel, Dirigierstab: Dawidiuk kann viele Register ziehen, wenn es um musikalischen Ausdruck geht. Warum die romantischen Werke von Anton Bruckner die Musik unserer Zeit sei, erzählt er im Dlf.

Freundlich lächelt ein junger Mann mit dunkelblondem Lockenkopf in die Kamera. Er sitzt auf einem Sofa und trägt einen schwarzen Rollkragenpullover und ein graues Wolljackett darüber.
Als frisch gebackener Generalmusikdirektor in Bochum stellt der 26-Jährige seine Lieblingsmusik vor. (Irene Zandel)

Musik-Laufplan

Ragtime (wohltemperiert). Für Orchester
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Paul Hindemith
Label: NAIVE
3. Satz: Menuetto. Allegro molto e vivace
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 C-Dur, op. 21
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Wilhelm Furtwängler
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C 834 118 Y
Goldfinger (Main Title)
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Shirley Bassey
Komposition: John Barry
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 2433522
Albumtitel: The best of Bond ... James Bond
96 - Alte Liebe
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Anca & Ossy
Komposition: Dete Kuhlmann, Martin Hylla, Kai Hoffmann-Kuntz
Label: YELLOW SNAKE RECORDS
Albumtitel: 96 - Alte Liebe
3. Satz: Scherzo. Presto - Trio. Langsamer und ruhiger
aus: Sinfonie d-Moll, WAB 100
Länge: 06:55
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Christian Thielemann
Komposition: Anton Bruckner
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19658760172
Präludium
aus: Präludium und Fuge über das Thema B-A-C-H für Orgel Des-Dur, S 260 (R 381)
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Aurel Dawidiuk (Orgel)
Komposition: Franz Liszt
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 23824
Nr. 8: Karussell-Walzer
aus: Zirkustänze. Suite für Klavier
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Anna Vinnitskaya (Klavier)
Komposition: Jörg Widmann
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1044
"Lippen schweigen, s flüstern Geigen". Duett Hanna + Danilo, 3. Akt
aus: Die lustige Witwe. Operette in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Thomas Hampson, Felicity Lott, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Franz Welser-Möst
Komposition: Franz Lehár
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 555141-2
Albumtitel: Lehár: Die lustige Witwe (Live at Royal Festival Hall, 1993)
Golden hour
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Jeremias
Komposition: Jeremias Heimbach, Ben Aaron Hoffmann, Jonas Hermann, Oliver Sparkuhle, Tim Tautorat
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Penny Lane
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 748062-2
Albumtitel: Magical Mystery Tour
2. Satz: Vivace non troppo
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 a-Moll, op. 56 (MWV N 18)
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1004
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