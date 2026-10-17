Dirigent und Organist Aurel Dawidiuk: "Ich habe schon immer ein Faible für Bruckner gehabt"

Als frisch gebackener Generalmusikdirektor in Bochum stellt der 26-Jährige seine Lieblingsmusik vor. (Irene Zandel)

Musik-Laufplan

Ragtime (wohltemperiert). Für Orchester

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester

Leitung: Paavo Järvi

Komposition: Paul Hindemith

Label: NAIVE

3. Satz: Menuetto. Allegro molto e vivace

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 C-Dur, op. 21

Länge: 03:52

Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Wilhelm Furtwängler

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: ORFEO

Best.-Nr: C 834 118 Y

Goldfinger (Main Title)

Länge: 02:49

Interpretation: Shirley Bassey

Komposition: John Barry

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 2433522

Albumtitel: The best of Bond ... James Bond

96 - Alte Liebe

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Anca & Ossy

Komposition: Dete Kuhlmann, Martin Hylla, Kai Hoffmann-Kuntz

Label: YELLOW SNAKE RECORDS

Albumtitel: 96 - Alte Liebe

3. Satz: Scherzo. Presto - Trio. Langsamer und ruhiger

aus: Sinfonie d-Moll, WAB 100

Länge: 06:55

Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Christian Thielemann

Komposition: Anton Bruckner

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19658760172

Präludium

aus: Präludium und Fuge über das Thema B-A-C-H für Orgel Des-Dur, S 260 (R 381)

Länge: 04:24

Interpretation: Aurel Dawidiuk (Orgel)

Komposition: Franz Liszt

Label: GENUIN

Best.-Nr: GEN 23824

Nr. 8: Karussell-Walzer

aus: Zirkustänze. Suite für Klavier

Länge: 01:48

Interpretation: Anna Vinnitskaya (Klavier)

Komposition: Jörg Widmann

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1044

"Lippen schweigen, s flüstern Geigen". Duett Hanna + Danilo, 3. Akt

aus: Die lustige Witwe. Operette in 3 Akten

Länge: 02:53

Interpretation: Thomas Hampson, Felicity Lott, London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Franz Welser-Möst

Komposition: Franz Lehár

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 555141-2

Albumtitel: Lehár: Die lustige Witwe (Live at Royal Festival Hall, 1993)

Golden hour

Länge: 02:18

Interpretation: Jeremias

Komposition: Jeremias Heimbach, Ben Aaron Hoffmann, Jonas Hermann, Oliver Sparkuhle, Tim Tautorat

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Penny Lane

Länge: 02:07

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 748062-2

Albumtitel: Magical Mystery Tour

2. Satz: Vivace non troppo

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 a-Moll, op. 56 (MWV N 18)

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich

Leitung: Paavo Järvi

Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1004