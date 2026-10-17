Dirigent und Organist Aurel Dawidiuk: "Ich habe schon immer ein Faible für Bruckner gehabt"

Musik-Laufplan
Ragtime (wohltemperiert). Für Orchester
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Paul Hindemith
Label: NAIVE
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Paul Hindemith
Label: NAIVE
3. Satz: Menuetto. Allegro molto e vivace
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 C-Dur, op. 21
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Wilhelm Furtwängler
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C 834 118 Y
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 C-Dur, op. 21
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Wilhelm Furtwängler
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C 834 118 Y
Goldfinger (Main Title)
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Shirley Bassey
Komposition: John Barry
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 2433522
Albumtitel: The best of Bond ... James Bond
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Shirley Bassey
Komposition: John Barry
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 2433522
Albumtitel: The best of Bond ... James Bond
96 - Alte Liebe
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Anca & Ossy
Komposition: Dete Kuhlmann, Martin Hylla, Kai Hoffmann-Kuntz
Label: YELLOW SNAKE RECORDS
Albumtitel: 96 - Alte Liebe
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Anca & Ossy
Komposition: Dete Kuhlmann, Martin Hylla, Kai Hoffmann-Kuntz
Label: YELLOW SNAKE RECORDS
Albumtitel: 96 - Alte Liebe
3. Satz: Scherzo. Presto - Trio. Langsamer und ruhiger
aus: Sinfonie d-Moll, WAB 100
Länge: 06:55
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Christian Thielemann
Komposition: Anton Bruckner
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19658760172
aus: Sinfonie d-Moll, WAB 100
Länge: 06:55
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Christian Thielemann
Komposition: Anton Bruckner
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19658760172
Präludium
aus: Präludium und Fuge über das Thema B-A-C-H für Orgel Des-Dur, S 260 (R 381)
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Aurel Dawidiuk (Orgel)
Komposition: Franz Liszt
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 23824
aus: Präludium und Fuge über das Thema B-A-C-H für Orgel Des-Dur, S 260 (R 381)
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Aurel Dawidiuk (Orgel)
Komposition: Franz Liszt
Label: GENUIN
Best.-Nr: GEN 23824
Nr. 8: Karussell-Walzer
aus: Zirkustänze. Suite für Klavier
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Anna Vinnitskaya (Klavier)
Komposition: Jörg Widmann
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1044
aus: Zirkustänze. Suite für Klavier
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Anna Vinnitskaya (Klavier)
Komposition: Jörg Widmann
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1044
"Lippen schweigen, s flüstern Geigen". Duett Hanna + Danilo, 3. Akt
aus: Die lustige Witwe. Operette in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Thomas Hampson, Felicity Lott, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Franz Welser-Möst
Komposition: Franz Lehár
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 555141-2
Albumtitel: Lehár: Die lustige Witwe (Live at Royal Festival Hall, 1993)
aus: Die lustige Witwe. Operette in 3 Akten
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Thomas Hampson, Felicity Lott, London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Franz Welser-Möst
Komposition: Franz Lehár
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 555141-2
Albumtitel: Lehár: Die lustige Witwe (Live at Royal Festival Hall, 1993)
Golden hour
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Jeremias
Komposition: Jeremias Heimbach, Ben Aaron Hoffmann, Jonas Hermann, Oliver Sparkuhle, Tim Tautorat
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Jeremias
Komposition: Jeremias Heimbach, Ben Aaron Hoffmann, Jonas Hermann, Oliver Sparkuhle, Tim Tautorat
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Penny Lane
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 748062-2
Albumtitel: Magical Mystery Tour
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 748062-2
Albumtitel: Magical Mystery Tour
2. Satz: Vivace non troppo
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 a-Moll, op. 56 (MWV N 18)
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1004
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 a-Moll, op. 56 (MWV N 18)
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 1004
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