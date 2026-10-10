Geiger David Garrett: "Handgemachte Musik weckt immer noch etwas mehr Emotion"

Musik-Laufplan
Pata Pata
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Zenzi Makeba
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 679095-2
Albumtitel: Die grössten Sommerhits des Nordens
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Zenzi Makeba
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 679095-2
Albumtitel: Die grössten Sommerhits des Nordens
Man in the mirror
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Siedah Garrett, Glenn Ballard
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 520422-2
Albumtitel: Best of Michael Jackson
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Siedah Garrett, Glenn Ballard
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 520422-2
Albumtitel: Best of Michael Jackson
Physical
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Dua Lipa
Komposition: Dua Lipa, Jason Evigan, Clarence Coffee jr., Sarah Hudson
Label: Urban
Albumtitel: Future nostalgia
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Dua Lipa
Komposition: Dua Lipa, Jason Evigan, Clarence Coffee jr., Sarah Hudson
Label: Urban
Albumtitel: Future nostalgia
Siciliano (2)
aus: Sonate Es-Dur, BWV 1031
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 474 393-2
aus: Sonate Es-Dur, BWV 1031
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 474 393-2
Make you feel my love - Take 1
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19439981992SC1
Albumtitel: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) - The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19439981992SC1
Albumtitel: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) - The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Eye of the tiger
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Jim Peterik
Label: JMP
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Jim Peterik
Label: JMP
Umbrella
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Rihanna, Jay-Z
Komposition: C. Stewart, T. Nash, T. Harrell, S. Carter
Label: UNIVERSAL
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Rihanna, Jay-Z
Komposition: C. Stewart, T. Nash, T. Harrell, S. Carter
Label: UNIVERSAL
Beau soir. Bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier, Gitarre und Orchester
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), Julien Quentin (Klavier) The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), Julien Quentin (Klavier) The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
Close your eyes
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Michael Bublé
Komposition: Alan Chang, Jann Arden Richards, Michael Bublé
Label: Reprise Records
Albumtitel: To be loved
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Michael Bublé
Komposition: Alan Chang, Jann Arden Richards, Michael Bublé
Label: Reprise Records
Albumtitel: To be loved
Deux Guitares
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Ivan Vasiliev
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Ivan Vasiliev
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
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