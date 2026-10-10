Geiger David Garrett: "Handgemachte Musik weckt immer noch etwas mehr Emotion"

Er füllt als Klassik-Rebell mit Rocker-Image große Hallen. Privat hört er Musik von Bob Dylan bis Miriam Makeba.

Ein Mann mit blonden, halblangen Haaren, im Arm eine Geige. Er steht in einem alten Gebäude, der Putz blättert ab, er schaut versonnen in die Ferne.
Auf seinem neuen Album "Immortal" präsentiert Garrett neu-arrangierte Werke berühmter Klassik-Komponisten. (Ben Wolf)

Musik-Laufplan

Pata Pata
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Zenzi Makeba
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 679095-2
Albumtitel: Die grössten Sommerhits des Nordens
Man in the mirror
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Siedah Garrett, Glenn Ballard
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 520422-2
Albumtitel: Best of Michael Jackson
Physical
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Dua Lipa
Komposition: Dua Lipa, Jason Evigan, Clarence Coffee jr., Sarah Hudson
Label: Urban
Albumtitel: Future nostalgia
Siciliano (2)
aus: Sonate Es-Dur, BWV 1031
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 474 393-2
Make you feel my love - Take 1
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Bob Dylan
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19439981992SC1
Albumtitel: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) - The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Eye of the tiger
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Survivor
Komposition: Jim Peterik
Label: JMP
Umbrella
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Rihanna, Jay-Z
Komposition: C. Stewart, T. Nash, T. Harrell, S. Carter
Label: UNIVERSAL
Beau soir. Bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier, Gitarre und Orchester
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), Julien Quentin (Klavier) The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
Close your eyes
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Michael Bublé
Komposition: Alan Chang, Jann Arden Richards, Michael Bublé
Label: Reprise Records
Albumtitel: To be loved
Deux Guitares
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), The Prezent (Orchester)
Leitung: John Haywood
Komposition: Ivan Vasiliev
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Albumtitel: Immortal
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