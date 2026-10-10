Geiger David Garrett: "Handgemachte Musik weckt immer noch etwas mehr Emotion"

Auf seinem neuen Album "Immortal" präsentiert Garrett neu-arrangierte Werke berühmter Klassik-Komponisten. (Ben Wolf)

Musik-Laufplan

Pata Pata

Länge: 02:53

Interpretation: Miriam Makeba

Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Zenzi Makeba

Label: W S M

Best.-Nr: 679095-2

Albumtitel: Die grössten Sommerhits des Nordens

Man in the mirror

Länge: 05:05

Interpretation: Michael Jackson

Komposition: Siedah Garrett, Glenn Ballard

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 520422-2

Albumtitel: Best of Michael Jackson

Physical

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Dua Lipa

Komposition: Dua Lipa, Jason Evigan, Clarence Coffee jr., Sarah Hudson

Label: Urban

Albumtitel: Future nostalgia

Siciliano (2)

aus: Sonate Es-Dur, BWV 1031

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 474 393-2

Make you feel my love - Take 1

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: Bob Dylan

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 19439981992SC1

Albumtitel: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) - The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Eye of the tiger

Länge: 03:46

Interpretation: Survivor

Komposition: Jim Peterik

Label: JMP

Umbrella

Länge: 03:08

Interpretation: Rihanna, Jay-Z

Komposition: C. Stewart, T. Nash, T. Harrell, S. Carter

Label: UNIVERSAL

Beau soir. Bearbeitet für Violine, Klavier, Gitarre und Orchester

Länge: 02:10

Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), Julien Quentin (Klavier) The Prezent (Orchester)

Leitung: John Haywood

Komposition: Claude Debussy

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Albumtitel: Immortal

Close your eyes

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: Michael Bublé

Komposition: Alan Chang, Jann Arden Richards, Michael Bublé

Label: Reprise Records

Albumtitel: To be loved

Deux Guitares

Länge: 02:00

Interpretation: David Garrett (Violine), The Prezent (Orchester)

Leitung: John Haywood

Komposition: Ivan Vasiliev

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Albumtitel: Immortal