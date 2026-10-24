Schlagzeuger Günter Sommer: "Wie mich der Bazillus Jazz gepackt hat"

Seine Aufnahmeprüfung spielte er 1962 auf drei Holzstühlen, weil kein Schlagzeug verfügbar war. Aus der DDR heraus hat er sich zu einem prägenden Vertreter des europäischen Jazz entwickelt. Im Dlf lässt Günter "Baby" Sommer sein Musikerleben Revue passieren.

Ein Mann mit weißem Hemd und weißem Bart steht hinter seinem Schlagzeug in einer ehemaligen Gefängniszelle. Er stützt die Hände in die Seiten.
Im Mai 2025 spielte der berühmte Schlagzeuger im ehemaligen Zellenhaus der Stasi-Sonderhaftanstalt Bautzen II beim 35. Bautzen-Forum "Abseits der Norm". (IMAGO / pictureteamMatthias Wehnert)

Musik-Laufplan

Moanin'
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Komposition: Robert Henry Timmons
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 5099968050320

Down by the riverside
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Premium Records
Best.-Nr: 131502
Albumtitel: And the good book

Sister Sadie
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet
Komposition: Horace Silver
Label: Enlightenment
Best.-Nr: ENCD9031
Albumtitel: 12 Classic Albums: 1953-1962

Precious Lord, take my hand - You've got a friend
Länge: 05:23
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Thomas Andrew Dorsey, Carole King, Thomas Andrew Dorsey
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: ATL 60023
Albumtitel: Amazing grace

The end
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Peter Brötzmann, Fred van Hove, Han Bennink, Albert Mangelsdorff
Komposition: Peter Brötzmann
Label: FMP

Dat du min Leevsten büst
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Zentralquartett
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: 113

Soldat Soldat
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Wolf Biermann, Zentralquartett
Komposition: Wolf Biermann
Label: PEER MUSIKVERLAG
Best.-Nr: 135202
Albumtitel: ... paar eckige Runden drehn! (29)

Andartes
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Günter "Baby" Sommer, Floros Floridis, Savina Yannatou, Spilios Kastanis, Evgenios Voulgaris
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt CD 190

Night In Tunesia / Es Gibt Melodien Und Lieder
Länge: 00:50
Interpretation: Gert Westphal, Kai Winding, Jay Jay Johnson
Komposition: Dizzy Gillespie, Frank Paparelli
Label: LITRATON
Albumtitel: Jazz Und Lyrik - Gottfried Benn

Die Blechtrommel
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Günter Grass, Günter Sommer
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Steidl
Albumtitel: Es war einmal ein Land

Aphorism X
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter "Baby" Sommer
Komposition: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter Sommer
Label: Ρει
Albumtitel: Aphorisms (26 Statements On The Situation)
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