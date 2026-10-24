Musik-Laufplan
Moanin'
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Komposition: Robert Henry Timmons
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 5099968050320
Down by the riverside
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Premium Records
Best.-Nr: 131502
Albumtitel: And the good book
Sister Sadie
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet
Komposition: Horace Silver
Label: Enlightenment
Best.-Nr: ENCD9031
Albumtitel: 12 Classic Albums: 1953-1962
Precious Lord, take my hand - You've got a friend
Länge: 05:23
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Thomas Andrew Dorsey, Carole King, Thomas Andrew Dorsey
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: ATL 60023
Albumtitel: Amazing grace
The end
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Peter Brötzmann, Fred van Hove, Han Bennink, Albert Mangelsdorff
Komposition: Peter Brötzmann
Label: FMP
Dat du min Leevsten büst
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Zentralquartett
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: 113
Soldat Soldat
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Wolf Biermann, Zentralquartett
Komposition: Wolf Biermann
Label: PEER MUSIKVERLAG
Best.-Nr: 135202
Albumtitel: ... paar eckige Runden drehn! (29)
Andartes
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Günter "Baby" Sommer, Floros Floridis, Savina Yannatou, Spilios Kastanis, Evgenios Voulgaris
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt CD 190
Night In Tunesia / Es Gibt Melodien Und Lieder
Länge: 00:50
Interpretation: Gert Westphal, Kai Winding, Jay Jay Johnson
Komposition: Dizzy Gillespie, Frank Paparelli
Label: LITRATON
Albumtitel: Jazz Und Lyrik - Gottfried Benn
Die Blechtrommel
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Günter Grass, Günter Sommer
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Steidl
Albumtitel: Es war einmal ein Land
Aphorism X
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter "Baby" Sommer
Komposition: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter Sommer
Label: Ρει
Albumtitel: Aphorisms (26 Statements On The Situation)
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Komposition: Robert Henry Timmons
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 5099968050320
Down by the riverside
Länge: 03:11
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Premium Records
Best.-Nr: 131502
Albumtitel: And the good book
Sister Sadie
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet
Komposition: Horace Silver
Label: Enlightenment
Best.-Nr: ENCD9031
Albumtitel: 12 Classic Albums: 1953-1962
Precious Lord, take my hand - You've got a friend
Länge: 05:23
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Thomas Andrew Dorsey, Carole King, Thomas Andrew Dorsey
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: ATL 60023
Albumtitel: Amazing grace
The end
Länge: 01:47
Interpretation: Peter Brötzmann, Fred van Hove, Han Bennink, Albert Mangelsdorff
Komposition: Peter Brötzmann
Label: FMP
Dat du min Leevsten büst
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Zentralquartett
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: 113
Soldat Soldat
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Wolf Biermann, Zentralquartett
Komposition: Wolf Biermann
Label: PEER MUSIKVERLAG
Best.-Nr: 135202
Albumtitel: ... paar eckige Runden drehn! (29)
Andartes
Länge: 05:54
Interpretation: Günter "Baby" Sommer, Floros Floridis, Savina Yannatou, Spilios Kastanis, Evgenios Voulgaris
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Intaktrec
Best.-Nr: Intakt CD 190
Night In Tunesia / Es Gibt Melodien Und Lieder
Länge: 00:50
Interpretation: Gert Westphal, Kai Winding, Jay Jay Johnson
Komposition: Dizzy Gillespie, Frank Paparelli
Label: LITRATON
Albumtitel: Jazz Und Lyrik - Gottfried Benn
Die Blechtrommel
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Günter Grass, Günter Sommer
Komposition: Günter Sommer
Label: Steidl
Albumtitel: Es war einmal ein Land
Aphorism X
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter "Baby" Sommer
Komposition: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter Sommer
Label: Ρει
Albumtitel: Aphorisms (26 Statements On The Situation)
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