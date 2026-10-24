Im Mai 2025 spielte der berühmte Schlagzeuger im ehemaligen Zellenhaus der Stasi-Sonderhaftanstalt Bautzen II beim 35. Bautzen-Forum "Abseits der Norm". (IMAGO / pictureteamMatthias Wehnert)

Musik-Laufplan

Moanin'

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

Komposition: Robert Henry Timmons

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 5099968050320



Down by the riverside

Länge: 03:11

Interpretation: Louis Armstrong

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Premium Records

Best.-Nr: 131502

Albumtitel: And the good book



Sister Sadie

Länge: 06:19

Interpretation: Horace Silver Quintet

Komposition: Horace Silver

Label: Enlightenment

Best.-Nr: ENCD9031

Albumtitel: 12 Classic Albums: 1953-1962



Precious Lord, take my hand - You've got a friend

Länge: 05:23

Interpretation: Aretha Franklin

Komposition: Thomas Andrew Dorsey, Carole King, Thomas Andrew Dorsey

Label: Atlantic

Best.-Nr: ATL 60023

Albumtitel: Amazing grace



The end

Länge: 01:47

Interpretation: Peter Brötzmann, Fred van Hove, Han Bennink, Albert Mangelsdorff

Komposition: Peter Brötzmann

Label: FMP



Dat du min Leevsten büst

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Zentralquartett

Komposition: Unbekannt

Label: Intaktrec

Best.-Nr: 113



Soldat Soldat

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Wolf Biermann, Zentralquartett

Komposition: Wolf Biermann

Label: PEER MUSIKVERLAG

Best.-Nr: 135202

Albumtitel: ... paar eckige Runden drehn! (29)



Andartes

Länge: 05:54

Interpretation: Günter "Baby" Sommer, Floros Floridis, Savina Yannatou, Spilios Kastanis, Evgenios Voulgaris

Komposition: Günter Sommer

Label: Intaktrec

Best.-Nr: Intakt CD 190



Night In Tunesia / Es Gibt Melodien Und Lieder

Länge: 00:50

Interpretation: Gert Westphal, Kai Winding, Jay Jay Johnson

Komposition: Dizzy Gillespie, Frank Paparelli

Label: LITRATON

Albumtitel: Jazz Und Lyrik - Gottfried Benn



Die Blechtrommel

Länge: 01:08

Interpretation: Günter Grass, Günter Sommer

Komposition: Günter Sommer

Label: Steidl

Albumtitel: Es war einmal ein Land



Aphorism X

Länge: 02:10

Interpretation: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter "Baby" Sommer

Komposition: Floros Floridis, Peter Kowald, Günter Sommer

Label: Ρει

Albumtitel: Aphorisms (26 Statements On The Situation)