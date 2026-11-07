Birgit Fischer wurde 1962 in Brandenburg an der Havel geboren. 18 Jahre später holte sie als jüngste Kanu-Olympiasiegerin im Kajak-Einer Gold in Moskau und in Athen im Jahr 2004 mit 42 Jahren auch als älteste. (picture-alliance / Joerg Bergmann)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 2: Vlatava (Die Moldau)

aus: Mein Vaterland. Zyklus sinfonischer Dichtungen

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Bamberger Symphoniker

Leitung: Gustav Kuhn

Komposition: Bedrich Smetana

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88875137232

Let your love flow

Länge: 02:51

Interpretation: The Bellamy Brothers

Komposition: Lawrence E. "Larry" Williams

Label: JUPITER-RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 193764-2

Albumtitel: The Bellamy Brothers - Die schönsten Songs 1991-2000

Islands in the stream

Länge: 04:11

Interpretation: Kenny Rogers (voc)

Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb

Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK

Best.-Nr: 88697060742

Albumtitel: The very best of

Second Waltz - Live in Maastricht

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: André Rieu

Komposition: Dmitrij Schostakowitsch

Label: Polydor

Albumtitel: Live in Brazil (Fan Edition)

Pata pata

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Miriam Makeba

Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 5328648

Lisungi na nga

Länge: 01:59

Interpretation: Johnny Lutondo

Komposition: Johnny Lutondo

Label: Services Chrétiens la Grâce Productions

Albumtitel: Molimo Santu

Asyl im Paradies

Länge: 04:24

Interpretation: Silly

Komposition: Uwe Hassbecker, Rüdiger 'Ritchie' Barton, Tamara Danz

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 197587-2

Albumtitel: Paradies

Silencio

Länge: 04:38

Interpretation: Ibrahim Ferrer & Omara Portuondo

Komposition: Rafael Hernández

Label: WORLD CIRCUIT

Best.-Nr: WCD055

Kribbeln im Bauch

Länge: 04:53

Interpretation: SWR Big Band feat. Pe Werner

Komposition: Pe Werner

SWR-Mitschnitt: Beswingt [beschwingt] ins neue Jahr 2014 - SWR Big Band & Götz Alsmann mit Gästen

Bella Ciao

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Klischée

Komposition: Dominique Dreier, Kilian Spinnler, Valerio Lepori

Label: Stereotyp GmbH

Albumtitel: Bella Ciao