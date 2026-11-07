Kanu-Legende Birgit Fischer: "Aus einem ganz kleinen Traum gewachsen"

Sie ist die erfolgreichste Kanutin aller Zeiten. Außerdem bot sie Paddel-Erlebnistouren und Mentaltrainings an. Im Dlf erzählt Birgit Fischer von ihrem Traum, die Moldau entlang zu schippern und liefert die passende Musik dazu.

Eine Frau mit braunen Haaren hält lächelnd zwei Goldmedaillen in die Kamera. Sie trägt einen gelben Rolli und eine weiße Jacke.
Birgit Fischer wurde 1962 in Brandenburg an der Havel geboren. 18 Jahre später holte sie als jüngste Kanu-Olympiasiegerin im Kajak-Einer Gold in Moskau und in Athen im Jahr 2004 mit 42 Jahren auch als älteste. (picture-alliance / Joerg Bergmann)

Musik-Laufplan

Nr. 2: Vlatava (Die Moldau)
aus: Mein Vaterland. Zyklus sinfonischer Dichtungen
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Bamberger Symphoniker
Leitung: Gustav Kuhn
Komposition: Bedrich Smetana
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88875137232
Let your love flow
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: The Bellamy Brothers
Komposition: Lawrence E. "Larry" Williams
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 193764-2
Albumtitel: The Bellamy Brothers - Die schönsten Songs 1991-2000
Islands in the stream
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Kenny Rogers (voc)
Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 88697060742
Albumtitel: The very best of
Second Waltz - Live in Maastricht
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: André Rieu
Komposition: Dmitrij Schostakowitsch
Label: Polydor
Albumtitel: Live in Brazil (Fan Edition)
Pata pata
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 5328648
Lisungi na nga
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Johnny Lutondo
Komposition: Johnny Lutondo
Label: Services Chrétiens la Grâce Productions
Albumtitel: Molimo Santu
Asyl im Paradies
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Uwe Hassbecker, Rüdiger 'Ritchie' Barton, Tamara Danz
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 197587-2
Albumtitel: Paradies
Silencio
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Ibrahim Ferrer & Omara Portuondo
Komposition: Rafael Hernández
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD055
Kribbeln im Bauch
Länge: 04:53
Interpretation: SWR Big Band feat. Pe Werner
Komposition: Pe Werner
SWR-Mitschnitt: Beswingt [beschwingt] ins neue Jahr 2014 - SWR Big Band & Götz Alsmann mit Gästen
Bella Ciao
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Klischée
Komposition: Dominique Dreier, Kilian Spinnler, Valerio Lepori
Label: Stereotyp GmbH
Albumtitel: Bella Ciao
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.