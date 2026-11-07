Musik-Laufplan
Nr. 2: Vlatava (Die Moldau)
aus: Mein Vaterland. Zyklus sinfonischer Dichtungen
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Bamberger Symphoniker
Leitung: Gustav Kuhn
Komposition: Bedrich Smetana
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88875137232
aus: Mein Vaterland. Zyklus sinfonischer Dichtungen
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Bamberger Symphoniker
Leitung: Gustav Kuhn
Komposition: Bedrich Smetana
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88875137232
Let your love flow
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: The Bellamy Brothers
Komposition: Lawrence E. "Larry" Williams
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 193764-2
Albumtitel: The Bellamy Brothers - Die schönsten Songs 1991-2000
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: The Bellamy Brothers
Komposition: Lawrence E. "Larry" Williams
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 193764-2
Albumtitel: The Bellamy Brothers - Die schönsten Songs 1991-2000
Islands in the stream
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Kenny Rogers (voc)
Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 88697060742
Albumtitel: The very best of
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Kenny Rogers (voc)
Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 88697060742
Albumtitel: The very best of
Second Waltz - Live in Maastricht
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: André Rieu
Komposition: Dmitrij Schostakowitsch
Label: Polydor
Albumtitel: Live in Brazil (Fan Edition)
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: André Rieu
Komposition: Dmitrij Schostakowitsch
Label: Polydor
Albumtitel: Live in Brazil (Fan Edition)
Pata pata
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 5328648
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Miriam Makeba
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Miriam Makeba
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 5328648
Lisungi na nga
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Johnny Lutondo
Komposition: Johnny Lutondo
Label: Services Chrétiens la Grâce Productions
Albumtitel: Molimo Santu
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Johnny Lutondo
Komposition: Johnny Lutondo
Label: Services Chrétiens la Grâce Productions
Albumtitel: Molimo Santu
Asyl im Paradies
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Uwe Hassbecker, Rüdiger 'Ritchie' Barton, Tamara Danz
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 197587-2
Albumtitel: Paradies
Länge: 04:24
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Uwe Hassbecker, Rüdiger 'Ritchie' Barton, Tamara Danz
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 197587-2
Albumtitel: Paradies
Silencio
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Ibrahim Ferrer & Omara Portuondo
Komposition: Rafael Hernández
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD055
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Ibrahim Ferrer & Omara Portuondo
Komposition: Rafael Hernández
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD055
Kribbeln im Bauch
Länge: 04:53
Interpretation: SWR Big Band feat. Pe Werner
Komposition: Pe Werner
SWR-Mitschnitt: Beswingt [beschwingt] ins neue Jahr 2014 - SWR Big Band & Götz Alsmann mit Gästen
Länge: 04:53
Interpretation: SWR Big Band feat. Pe Werner
Komposition: Pe Werner
SWR-Mitschnitt: Beswingt [beschwingt] ins neue Jahr 2014 - SWR Big Band & Götz Alsmann mit Gästen
Bella Ciao
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Klischée
Komposition: Dominique Dreier, Kilian Spinnler, Valerio Lepori
Label: Stereotyp GmbH
Albumtitel: Bella Ciao
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Klischée
Komposition: Dominique Dreier, Kilian Spinnler, Valerio Lepori
Label: Stereotyp GmbH
Albumtitel: Bella Ciao
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