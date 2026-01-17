Rolf Dobelli, geboren 1966 in Luzern, ist Schriftsteller und Unternehmer. (Bodo Rüedi)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Allegro

aus: Konzert für Klavier, Streicher und Basso continuo d-Moll, BWV 1052. Fassung für Mandoline und Orchester

Länge: 07:23

Interpretation: Avi Avital (Mandoline), Kammerakademie Potsdam

Leitung: Shalev Ad-El

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Body and soul

Länge: 05:25

Interpretation: Franco Ambrosetti

Komposition: Johnny Green

Label: Enja Records

Plattentitel: Cheers

On a Misty Night

Länge: 05:50

Interpretation: Kenny Barron (Klavier), Joe Locke (Vibraphon)

Komposition: Tadley Ewing "Tadd" Dameron

Label: SteepleChase

Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen (1)

aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244

Länge: 06:54

Interpretation: Choeur du Collegium Vocale, Orchestre du Collegium Vocale

Leitung: Philippe Herreweghe

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78

Sail away

Länge: 06:26

Interpretation: Kenny Barron Trio

Komposition: Tom Harrell

Label: Verve

Best.-Nr: 522364-2

Nr. 22: Präludium b-Moll, BWV 867

aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 414388-2; 414389-2; 414390-2

Fly me to the moon

Länge: 05:16

Interpretation: Joey DeFrancesco's Goodfellas

Komposition: Bart Howard

Label: Concord Jazz

Best.-Nr: CCD3-5219-2