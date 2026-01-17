Autor Rolf Diabelli
"Ein Tor in eine andere Welt"

Viele seiner Bestseller wurden in über 40 Sprachen übersetzt. Musik hört Rolf Dobelli zum Aufstehen und bei stundenlangen Wanderungen, ähnlich einer Mediation. Im Dlf stellt der Autor zu jedem Musiktitel eine Frage aus seinem neuen Buch "Jetzt sind Sie gefragt".

Ein Mann mit dunkelbraunem Haar und dunkelbraunen steht vor einem dunkelroten Hintergrund und blickt freundlich in die Kamera. Er trägt ein hellblaues Hemd und ein schwarzes Jackett darüber.
Rolf Dobelli, geboren 1966 in Luzern, ist Schriftsteller und Unternehmer. (Bodo Rüedi)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Konzert für Klavier, Streicher und Basso continuo d-Moll, BWV 1052. Fassung für Mandoline und Orchester
Länge: 07:23
Interpretation: Avi Avital (Mandoline), Kammerakademie Potsdam
Leitung: Shalev Ad-El
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Body and soul
Länge: 05:25
Interpretation: Franco Ambrosetti
Komposition: Johnny Green
Label: Enja Records
Plattentitel: Cheers
On a Misty Night
Länge: 05:50
Interpretation: Kenny Barron (Klavier), Joe Locke (Vibraphon)
Komposition: Tadley Ewing "Tadd" Dameron
Label: SteepleChase
Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen (1)
aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244
Länge: 06:54
Interpretation: Choeur du Collegium Vocale, Orchestre du Collegium Vocale
Leitung: Philippe Herreweghe
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78
Sail away
Länge: 06:26
Interpretation: Kenny Barron Trio
Komposition: Tom Harrell
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 522364-2
Nr. 22: Präludium b-Moll, BWV 867
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 414388-2; 414389-2; 414390-2
Fly me to the moon
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Joey DeFrancesco's Goodfellas
Komposition: Bart Howard
Label: Concord Jazz
Best.-Nr: CCD3-5219-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.