Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Konzert für Klavier, Streicher und Basso continuo d-Moll, BWV 1052. Fassung für Mandoline und Orchester
Länge: 07:23
Interpretation: Avi Avital (Mandoline), Kammerakademie Potsdam
Leitung: Shalev Ad-El
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Body and soul
Länge: 05:25
Interpretation: Franco Ambrosetti
Komposition: Johnny Green
Label: Enja Records
Plattentitel: Cheers
On a Misty Night
Länge: 05:50
Interpretation: Kenny Barron (Klavier), Joe Locke (Vibraphon)
Komposition: Tadley Ewing "Tadd" Dameron
Label: SteepleChase
Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen (1)
aus: Matthäus-Passion für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 244
Länge: 06:54
Interpretation: Choeur du Collegium Vocale, Orchestre du Collegium Vocale
Leitung: Philippe Herreweghe
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC95176.78
Sail away
Länge: 06:26
Interpretation: Kenny Barron Trio
Komposition: Tom Harrell
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 522364-2
Nr. 22: Präludium b-Moll, BWV 867
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: András Schiff (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 414388-2; 414389-2; 414390-2
Fly me to the moon
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Joey DeFrancesco's Goodfellas
Komposition: Bart Howard
Label: Concord Jazz
Best.-Nr: CCD3-5219-2
