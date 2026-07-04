Musik-Laufplan
Billie Jean
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Thriller
Beat street breakdown
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Melle Mel & The Furious Five Grandmaster Flash
Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: 2736484
Plattentitel: A complete introduction to Sugar Hill Records
Give it up or turnit a loose
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: James Brown
Komposition: Charles Bobbitt
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 5327058
Plattentitel: Sex machine / Gettin' down to it
U can't touch this
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: MC Hammer
Komposition: Rick James, Alonzo Miller, MC Hammer
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Hip-Hop at Fifty (50 Jahre Hip-Hop) This is... 1990
Around the world
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Daft Punk
Komposition: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 842609-2
Plattentitel: Homework
Super Sonic
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Music Instructor
Komposition: Mike Michaels, MM Dollar, Mark Tabak
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 2343282
Plattentitel: Die 90er Show Electricity freestyle - Alltime classix & new freestylehits
Ride On B.T.
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: B.T. Express
Komposition: Carlos Ward
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: JC 35078
Plattentitel: Shout! (Shout It Out)
Nr. 5: Präludium Nr. 5 (a 4) D-Dur, BWV 850/1
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Cembalo solo, BWV 846-869
Länge: 00:14
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4778078
House Party - Prelude in D Major (BWV 850) (Bhatti Recreation)
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Ketan Bhatti & Vivan Bhatti
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Ketan Bhatti, Vivan Bhatti
Label: Flying Steps Music
Plattentitel: Red Bull Flying Bach - The Well-Tempered Clavier
Leave the door open
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Silk Sonic
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Weitere Warner Realeases 2021 - KW13
Lacrimosa
aus: Requiem, KV 626 für Soli, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Wiener Singverein, Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Xaver Süßmayr
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453900-2
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Thriller
Beat street breakdown
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Melle Mel & The Furious Five Grandmaster Flash
Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: 2736484
Plattentitel: A complete introduction to Sugar Hill Records
Give it up or turnit a loose
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: James Brown
Komposition: Charles Bobbitt
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 5327058
Plattentitel: Sex machine / Gettin' down to it
U can't touch this
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: MC Hammer
Komposition: Rick James, Alonzo Miller, MC Hammer
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Hip-Hop at Fifty (50 Jahre Hip-Hop) This is... 1990
Around the world
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Daft Punk
Komposition: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 842609-2
Plattentitel: Homework
Super Sonic
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Music Instructor
Komposition: Mike Michaels, MM Dollar, Mark Tabak
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 2343282
Plattentitel: Die 90er Show Electricity freestyle - Alltime classix & new freestylehits
Ride On B.T.
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: B.T. Express
Komposition: Carlos Ward
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: JC 35078
Plattentitel: Shout! (Shout It Out)
Nr. 5: Präludium Nr. 5 (a 4) D-Dur, BWV 850/1
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Cembalo solo, BWV 846-869
Länge: 00:14
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4778078
House Party - Prelude in D Major (BWV 850) (Bhatti Recreation)
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Ketan Bhatti & Vivan Bhatti
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Ketan Bhatti, Vivan Bhatti
Label: Flying Steps Music
Plattentitel: Red Bull Flying Bach - The Well-Tempered Clavier
Leave the door open
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Silk Sonic
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Weitere Warner Realeases 2021 - KW13
Lacrimosa
aus: Requiem, KV 626 für Soli, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Wiener Singverein, Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Xaver Süßmayr
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453900-2
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