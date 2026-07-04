Mit dem Crossover "Flying Bach" holte er Streetdance auf die Theaterbühnen und gewann 2010 den ECHO Klassik Sonderpreis: Vartan Bassil. (Eva Berten / Red Bull Content Pool)

Musik-Laufplan

Billie Jean

Länge: 04:42

Interpretation: Michael Jackson

Komposition: Michael Jackson

Label: Epic

Plattentitel: Thriller



Beat street breakdown

Länge: 02:10

Interpretation: Melle Mel & The Furious Five Grandmaster Flash

Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase

Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary

Best.-Nr: 2736484

Plattentitel: A complete introduction to Sugar Hill Records



Give it up or turnit a loose

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: James Brown

Komposition: Charles Bobbitt

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 5327058

Plattentitel: Sex machine / Gettin' down to it



U can't touch this

Länge: 03:08

Interpretation: MC Hammer

Komposition: Rick James, Alonzo Miller, MC Hammer

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Hip-Hop at Fifty (50 Jahre Hip-Hop) This is... 1990



Around the world

Länge: 03:56

Interpretation: Daft Punk

Komposition: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 842609-2

Plattentitel: Homework



Super Sonic

Länge: 02:44

Interpretation: Music Instructor

Komposition: Mike Michaels, MM Dollar, Mark Tabak

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 2343282

Plattentitel: Die 90er Show Electricity freestyle - Alltime classix & new freestylehits



Ride On B.T.

Länge: 04:42

Interpretation: B.T. Express

Komposition: Carlos Ward

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: JC 35078

Plattentitel: Shout! (Shout It Out)



Nr. 5: Präludium Nr. 5 (a 4) D-Dur, BWV 850/1

aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Cembalo solo, BWV 846-869

Länge: 00:14

Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 00289-4778078



House Party - Prelude in D Major (BWV 850) (Bhatti Recreation)

Länge: 00:58

Interpretation: Ketan Bhatti & Vivan Bhatti

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Ketan Bhatti, Vivan Bhatti

Label: Flying Steps Music

Plattentitel: Red Bull Flying Bach - The Well-Tempered Clavier



Leave the door open

Länge: 02:26

Interpretation: Silk Sonic

Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Plattentitel: Weitere Warner Realeases 2021 - KW13



Lacrimosa

aus: Requiem, KV 626 für Soli, Chor und Orchester

Länge: 03:08

Interpretation: Wiener Singverein, Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Xaver Süßmayr

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 453900-2