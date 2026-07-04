Breakdance-Ikone Vartan Bassil
"Tanz ist etwas, das jeder versteht"

Als künstlerischer Leiter hat er die Breakdance-Crew "Flying Steps" zu einer weltweit renommierten Urban-Dance-Kompanie entwickelt. Wie ihm das gelungen ist, erzählt Vartan Bassil im Dlf.

Ein junger Mann mit Schnurrbart und hellblauer Kappe sitzt auf einer steinernen Außentreppe. Er trägt eine helle Jeans sowie eine Jeansjacke und blickt lachend zu seiner linken Seite.
Mit dem Crossover "Flying Bach" holte er Streetdance auf die Theaterbühnen und gewann 2010 den ECHO Klassik Sonderpreis: Vartan Bassil. (Eva Berten / Red Bull Content Pool)

Musik-Laufplan

Billie Jean
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Thriller

Beat street breakdown
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: Melle Mel & The Furious Five Grandmaster Flash
Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: 2736484
Plattentitel: A complete introduction to Sugar Hill Records

Give it up or turnit a loose
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: James Brown
Komposition: Charles Bobbitt
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 5327058
Plattentitel: Sex machine / Gettin' down to it

U can't touch this
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: MC Hammer
Komposition: Rick James, Alonzo Miller, MC Hammer
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Hip-Hop at Fifty (50 Jahre Hip-Hop) This is... 1990

Around the world
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Daft Punk
Komposition: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 842609-2
Plattentitel: Homework

Super Sonic
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Music Instructor
Komposition: Mike Michaels, MM Dollar, Mark Tabak
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 2343282
Plattentitel: Die 90er Show Electricity freestyle - Alltime classix & new freestylehits

Ride On B.T.
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: B.T. Express
Komposition: Carlos Ward
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: JC 35078
Plattentitel: Shout! (Shout It Out)

Nr. 5: Präludium Nr. 5 (a 4) D-Dur, BWV 850/1
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. 24 Präludien und Fugen für Cembalo solo, BWV 846-869
Länge: 00:14
Interpretation: Maurizio Pollini (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4778078

House Party - Prelude in D Major (BWV 850) (Bhatti Recreation)
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Ketan Bhatti & Vivan Bhatti
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach, Ketan Bhatti, Vivan Bhatti
Label: Flying Steps Music
Plattentitel: Red Bull Flying Bach - The Well-Tempered Clavier

Leave the door open
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Silk Sonic
Komposition: Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Weitere Warner Realeases 2021 - KW13

Lacrimosa
aus: Requiem, KV 626 für Soli, Chor und Orchester
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Wiener Singverein, Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Xaver Süßmayr
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453900-2
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