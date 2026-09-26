Der 1960 geborene Stephan Grünewald ist Diplom-Psychologe und Mitbegründer eines Instituts für qualitative Markt- und Medienanalysen. (Simin Kianmehr)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Adagio cantabile

aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 (Klaviersonate Nr. 8)

Länge: 04:05

Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 447966-2;447967-2

1. Satz: Langsam, schleppend

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur

Länge: 05:47

Interpretation: Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Bruno Walter

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SX 10 K 66246; SM 2 K 64447

Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester

Länge: 07:03

Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Karl Böhm

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 463516-2

Always look on the bright side of life

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Eric Idle

Komposition: Eric Idle

Label: GANSER & HANKE MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 770155-2

Plattentitel: One hit wonder, Volume 2

Yellow submarine

Länge: 02:13

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Apple

Best.-Nr: 797036-2

Plattentitel: The Beatles 1962-1966

Adiós noniño

Länge: 03:24

Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla (Bandoneon)

Komposition: Astor Piazzolla

Label: BELLA MUSICA

Best.-Nr: BM32.4082

Salomon-Song

Länge: 04:20

Interpretation: Ute Lemper

Komposition: Kurt Weill

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 820 760-2

Plattentitel: Ute Lemper singt Kurt Weill

Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen

Länge: 03:03

Interpretation: Hildegard Knef

Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid

Label: EASTWEST

Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6

Plattentitel: Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen, CD 5/6

Frühlingsnacht

aus: Liederkreis, op 39 (für Singstimme und Klavier)

Länge: 01:08

Interpretation: Hermann Prey (Bariton), Karl Engel (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 442699-2