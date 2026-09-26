Musik-Laufplan
2. Satz: Adagio cantabile
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 (Klaviersonate Nr. 8)
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447966-2;447967-2
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 (Klaviersonate Nr. 8)
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447966-2;447967-2
1. Satz: Langsam, schleppend
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur
Länge: 05:47
Interpretation: Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Bruno Walter
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 10 K 66246; SM 2 K 64447
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur
Länge: 05:47
Interpretation: Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Bruno Walter
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 10 K 66246; SM 2 K 64447
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Karl Böhm
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 463516-2
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Karl Böhm
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 463516-2
Always look on the bright side of life
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Eric Idle
Komposition: Eric Idle
Label: GANSER & HANKE MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 770155-2
Plattentitel: One hit wonder, Volume 2
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Eric Idle
Komposition: Eric Idle
Label: GANSER & HANKE MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 770155-2
Plattentitel: One hit wonder, Volume 2
Yellow submarine
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Apple
Best.-Nr: 797036-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1962-1966
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Apple
Best.-Nr: 797036-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1962-1966
Adiós noniño
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla (Bandoneon)
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM32.4082
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla (Bandoneon)
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM32.4082
Salomon-Song
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Ute Lemper
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 820 760-2
Plattentitel: Ute Lemper singt Kurt Weill
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Ute Lemper
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 820 760-2
Plattentitel: Ute Lemper singt Kurt Weill
Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6
Plattentitel: Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen, CD 5/6
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6
Plattentitel: Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen, CD 5/6
Frühlingsnacht
aus: Liederkreis, op 39 (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Hermann Prey (Bariton), Karl Engel (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 442699-2
aus: Liederkreis, op 39 (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Hermann Prey (Bariton), Karl Engel (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 442699-2
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