Autor und Psychologe Stephan Grünewald: "Ein musikalisches Erweckungserlebnis"

Er analysiert gesellschaftliche Krisen, erforscht die Sehnsucht nach Gemeinschaft und betont Eigenverantwortung. Die FAZ bezeichnet Stephan Grünewald als "Psychologen der Nation". Was Musik von Gustav Mahler der künstlichen Intelligenz voraushat, erzählt er im Dlf.

Ein Mann mit grauer, runder Brille und grauem Haar blickt lächelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt einen schwarzen Rollkragenpullover und ein graues Jackett.
Der 1960 geborene Stephan Grünewald ist Diplom-Psychologe und Mitbegründer eines Instituts für qualitative Markt- und Medienanalysen. (Simin Kianmehr)

Musik-Laufplan

2. Satz: Adagio cantabile
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13 (Klaviersonate Nr. 8)
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Wilhelm Kempff (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 447966-2;447967-2
1. Satz: Langsam, schleppend
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur
Länge: 05:47
Interpretation: Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Bruno Walter
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SX 10 K 66246; SM 2 K 64447
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen. Lied für Singstimme und Orchester
Länge: 07:03
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Karl Böhm
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 463516-2
Always look on the bright side of life
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Eric Idle
Komposition: Eric Idle
Label: GANSER & HANKE MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 770155-2
Plattentitel: One hit wonder, Volume 2
Yellow submarine
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Apple
Best.-Nr: 797036-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1962-1966
Adiós noniño
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Astor Piazzolla (Bandoneon)
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM32.4082
Salomon-Song
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: Ute Lemper
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 820 760-2
Plattentitel: Ute Lemper singt Kurt Weill
Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6
Plattentitel: Für mich soll's rote Rosen regnen, CD 5/6
Frühlingsnacht
aus: Liederkreis, op 39 (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Länge: 01:08
Interpretation: Hermann Prey (Bariton), Karl Engel (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 442699-2
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