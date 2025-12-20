Musik-Laufplan
Leise rieselt der Schnee
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Element Of Crime
Komposition: Eduard Ebel
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Am Ende denk ich immer nur an dich
What power art thou. Arie des Cold Genius, 3. Akt, 2. Szene
aus: King Arthur, or The British worthy, Z 628. Oper in 5 Akten
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor), Accademia Bizantina
Leitung: Stefano Montanari
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: Decca
Without you
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Y'akoto
Komposition: Tom Hugo
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Without you
The book of love
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Stephin Merritt
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 986395-3
Plattentitel: Shall we dance? - Soundtrack
Laurin
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Ernst Molden, Ursula Strauss, Herbert Pixner, Maria Petrova, Manuel Randi
Komposition: Ernst Molden
Label: Bader Molden Recordings
Love is Blindness
Länge: 04:16
Interpretation: Cassandra Wilson
Komposition: U2
Label: Blue Note
Plattentitel: New Moon Daughter
Ecclesiastes: Free my heart
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Meshell Ndegeocello
Komposition: Tori Ruffin, Meshell Ndegeocello
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 246033-2
Plattentitel: Peace beyond passion
Never gonna not dance again
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: P!nk
Komposition: Alecia Moore, Shellback, Max Martin
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: TRUSTFALL
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht. Für gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Leitung: Gijs Leenaars
Komposition: Franz Xaver Gruber
Arrangement: Bernd Engelbrecht
Deutschlandradio-Mitschnitt vom Weihnachtskonzert des Rundfunkchores Berlin, 22.12.2021 aus dem Haus des Rundfunks in Berlin
