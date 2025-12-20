Die Schauspielerin Ursula Strauss
Bei diesem Song "gurgelt mein Herz vor Glück"

Seit 2009 ist sie in der ORF-Krimiserie "Schnell ermittelt" zu sehen, dafür Ursula Strauss auch ihre erste Romy-Auszeichnung erhielt. In der Weihnachtsausgabe von "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" sinniert die österreichische Schauspielerin darüber, warum Liebe das Thema ihres Lebens ist.

Eine Frau mit weiß geschminktem Gesicht und roten Lippen trägt ein schwarzes Jackett mit weißen Knöpfen und weißem Kragen. Sie steht vor einem hellen Vorhang und blickt mit ihrem rechten Auge durch einen Ring, den sie mit Daumen und Zeigefinger formt.
Der internationale Durchbruch gelang Ursula Strauss in den 2000er-Jahren mit dem Barbara Albert-Film „Böse Zellen“ und dem für einen Oscar nominierten Thriller „Revanche“ von Götz Spielmann. (Rafaela Pröll)

Musik-Laufplan

Leise rieselt der Schnee
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Element Of Crime
Komposition: Eduard Ebel
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Am Ende denk ich immer nur an dich
What power art thou. Arie des Cold Genius, 3. Akt, 2. Szene
aus: King Arthur, or The British worthy, Z 628. Oper in 5 Akten
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor), Accademia Bizantina
Leitung: Stefano Montanari
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: Decca
Without you
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Y'akoto
Komposition: Tom Hugo
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Without you
The book of love
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Peter Gabriel
Komposition: Stephin Merritt
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 986395-3
Plattentitel: Shall we dance? - Soundtrack
Laurin
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Ernst Molden, Ursula Strauss, Herbert Pixner, Maria Petrova, Manuel Randi
Komposition: Ernst Molden
Label: Bader Molden Recordings
Love is Blindness
Länge: 04:16
Interpretation: Cassandra Wilson
Komposition: U2
Label: Blue Note
Plattentitel: New Moon Daughter
Ecclesiastes: Free my heart
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Meshell Ndegeocello
Komposition: Tori Ruffin, Meshell Ndegeocello
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 246033-2
Plattentitel: Peace beyond passion
Never gonna not dance again
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: P!nk
Komposition: Alecia Moore, Shellback, Max Martin
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: TRUSTFALL
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht. Für gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Leitung: Gijs Leenaars
Komposition: Franz Xaver Gruber
Arrangement: Bernd Engelbrecht
Deutschlandradio-Mitschnitt vom Weihnachtskonzert des Rundfunkchores Berlin, 22.12.2021 aus dem Haus des Rundfunks in Berlin
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.