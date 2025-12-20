Der internationale Durchbruch gelang Ursula Strauss in den 2000er-Jahren mit dem Barbara Albert-Film „Böse Zellen“ und dem für einen Oscar nominierten Thriller „Revanche“ von Götz Spielmann. (Rafaela Pröll)

Musik-Laufplan

Leise rieselt der Schnee

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: Element Of Crime

Komposition: Eduard Ebel

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Plattentitel: Am Ende denk ich immer nur an dich

What power art thou. Arie des Cold Genius, 3. Akt, 2. Szene

aus: King Arthur, or The British worthy, Z 628. Oper in 5 Akten

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: Andreas Scholl (Countertenor), Accademia Bizantina

Leitung: Stefano Montanari

Komposition: Henry Purcell

Label: Decca

Without you

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Y'akoto

Komposition: Tom Hugo

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Plattentitel: Without you

The book of love

Länge: 03:26

Interpretation: Peter Gabriel

Komposition: Stephin Merritt

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: 986395-3

Plattentitel: Shall we dance? - Soundtrack

Laurin

Länge: 04:21

Interpretation: Ernst Molden, Ursula Strauss, Herbert Pixner, Maria Petrova, Manuel Randi

Komposition: Ernst Molden

Label: Bader Molden Recordings

Love is Blindness

Länge: 04:16

Interpretation: Cassandra Wilson

Komposition: U2

Label: Blue Note

Plattentitel: New Moon Daughter

Ecclesiastes: Free my heart

Länge: 05:22

Interpretation: Meshell Ndegeocello

Komposition: Tori Ruffin, Meshell Ndegeocello

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 246033-2

Plattentitel: Peace beyond passion

Never gonna not dance again

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: P!nk

Komposition: Alecia Moore, Shellback, Max Martin

Label: RCA Records Label

Plattentitel: TRUSTFALL

Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht. Für gemischten Chor a cappella

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin

Leitung: Gijs Leenaars

Komposition: Franz Xaver Gruber

Arrangement: Bernd Engelbrecht

Deutschlandradio-Mitschnitt vom Weihnachtskonzert des Rundfunkchores Berlin, 22.12.2021 aus dem Haus des Rundfunks in Berlin