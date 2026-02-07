Mit über 40 Jahren startete sie einen "Neuanfang" und begann ein Studium der Erziehungswissenschaften. Heute ist Karin Enke Geschäftsführerin bei der GESOP in Dresden, der Gesellschaft für gemeindenahe sozialpsychiatrische Versorgung. (privat)

In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.

Karin Enke wurde 1961 in Dresden geboren. Im Eisschnelllauf galt sie lange als beste Allrounderin der Welt: sie überzeugte mit acht olympischen Medaillen, elf WM-Titeln, zehn Weltrekorden auf allen Strecken von 500 bis 3000 Meter sowie im Mehrkampf.

Musik-Laufplan

Pas de deux. Intrada (14)

aus: Der Nußknacker, op. 71. Ballett

Länge: 05:06

Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Simon Rattle

Komponist: Pjotr Iljitsch Tschaikowsky

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 6316212

(11) Winter 1

aus: Recomposed: Vivaldi, The four seasons

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Daniel Hope (Violine), Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin

Leitung: André de Ridder

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi, Max Richter

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 481 0044

Billie Jean. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Orchester

Länge: 04:32

Interpretation: Jan Vogler

Komposition: Michael Jackson

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19658701122

Plattentitel: Pop Songs

Games People Play

Länge: 04:47

Interpretation: Hans Theessink

Komposition: Joe South

Label: Blue Groove

Best.-Nr: BG-1920

Plattentitel: Jedermann Remixed - The Soundtrack

Vienna calling

Länge: 04:10

Interpretation: Falco

Komposition: Rob Bolland, Ferdi Bolland

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Plattentitel: Falco 3 (Deluxe Version)

O mio babbino caro. Kavatine (Lauretta)

aus: Gianni Schicchi. Opera buffa in einem Akt

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Philharmonia Orchestra

Leitung: Tullio Serafin

Komposition: Giacomo Puccini

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 2087560

Gib mir Sonne

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: Rosenstolz

Komposition: Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Fetenhits-Die Deutsche

2. Satz: Adagio cantabile

aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13

Länge: 04:44

Interpretation: Igor Levit (Klavier)

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19075843182

Weus'd a Herz hast wie a Bergwerk

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Austria 3

Komposition: Rainhard Fendrich

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 88725429732

Plattentitel: Austro Pop Parade 1

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Länge: 05:09

Interpretation: Cannonball Adderley

Komposition: Josef "Joe" Zawinul

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 6263372

Plattentitel: Original hits-jazz