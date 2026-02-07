In einem Superjahr des Sports - u.a. mit den Olympischen Winterspielen in Norditalien, der Fußball-WM der Männer in Kanada, Mexiko und den USA sowie dem FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Deutschland - lädt „Klassik-Pop-et cetera“ 2026 jeden Monat eine prominente Athletin, einen Athleten ein, um aus ihrem Leben und von ihrer Musik zu erzählen.
Karin Enke wurde 1961 in Dresden geboren. Im Eisschnelllauf galt sie lange als beste Allrounderin der Welt: sie überzeugte mit acht olympischen Medaillen, elf WM-Titeln, zehn Weltrekorden auf allen Strecken von 500 bis 3000 Meter sowie im Mehrkampf.
Musik-Laufplan
Pas de deux. Intrada (14)
aus: Der Nußknacker, op. 71. Ballett
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Simon Rattle
Komponist: Pjotr Iljitsch Tschaikowsky
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6316212
(11) Winter 1
aus: Recomposed: Vivaldi, The four seasons
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Daniel Hope (Violine), Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin
Leitung: André de Ridder
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi, Max Richter
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 481 0044
Billie Jean. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Orchester
Länge: 04:32
Interpretation: Jan Vogler
Komposition: Michael Jackson
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19658701122
Plattentitel: Pop Songs
Games People Play
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Hans Theessink
Komposition: Joe South
Label: Blue Groove
Best.-Nr: BG-1920
Plattentitel: Jedermann Remixed - The Soundtrack
Vienna calling
Länge: 04:10
Interpretation: Falco
Komposition: Rob Bolland, Ferdi Bolland
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Plattentitel: Falco 3 (Deluxe Version)
O mio babbino caro. Kavatine (Lauretta)
aus: Gianni Schicchi. Opera buffa in einem Akt
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Philharmonia Orchestra
Leitung: Tullio Serafin
Komposition: Giacomo Puccini
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087560
Gib mir Sonne
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Rosenstolz
Komposition: Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits-Die Deutsche
2. Satz: Adagio cantabile
aus: Sonate für Klavier c-Moll, op. 13
Länge: 04:44
Interpretation: Igor Levit (Klavier)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075843182
Weus'd a Herz hast wie a Bergwerk
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Austria 3
Komposition: Rainhard Fendrich
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88725429732
Plattentitel: Austro Pop Parade 1
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Länge: 05:09
Interpretation: Cannonball Adderley
Komposition: Josef "Joe" Zawinul
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 6263372
Plattentitel: Original hits-jazz
