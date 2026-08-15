Geboren 1969 in Bern, als Tochter einer Kunsthistorikerin und eines Archäologen, wurde Bettina Stucky in ihrer Heimatstadt auch ausgebildet. (IMAGO / Funke Foto Services / Mauriziox Gambarini )

Musik-Laufplan

Ola ta Poulakia

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Dora Stratou

Komposition: Griechische Volksweise

Label: POLYGRAM EDITIONS

Best.-Nr: 532835-2

Plattentitel: Dora Stratou - Greek folk songs and dances

Le Beirut

Länge: 02:06

Interpretation: Fairuz

Komposition: Fairuz

Label: EMI Music Arabia

Best.-Nr: 946347311

Plattentitel: Legend - The best of Fairuz

Puro Teatro

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: La Lupe

Komposition: Tite Curet Alonso

Label: Capitol Records

Best.-Nr: 243859442

Plattentitel: The Songs of Almodóvar

The man I love

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Billie Holiday with Jazz at the Philharmonic

Komposition: George und Ira Gershwin

Label: DREYFUS JAZZ

Best.-Nr: FDM36723-2

Plattentitel: Billie Holiday - The Man I love

Les Cornichons

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Nino Ferrer

Komposition: J. Booker

Label: Brunswick

Best.-Nr: 583106-2

Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons

Bevete più latte (Boccaccio 70)

Länge: 00:48

Interpretation: Nino Rota

Komposition: Nino Rota

Label: BUTTERFLY MUSIC

Best.-Nr: BMCDS 101

Plattentitel: Homage To Federico Fellini

Der Schwan

Länge: 02:44

Interpretation: Pablo Casals (Violoncello), Charles A. Baker (Klavier)

Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SMK66573

Plattentitel: Encores

I. Claire Vénus (Sonnett V)

aus: Six Sonnets de Louize Labé op. 34

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)

Komposition: Viktor Ullmann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Plattentitel: Terezín - Theresienstadt

Abendlied op. 69 Nr. 3

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: The Cambridge Singers

Leitung: John Rutter

Komposition: Josef Rheinberger

Label: Collegium Records

Best.-Nr: COLCD131

Plattentitel: Lighten our Darkness - Music for the close of the day

Jojo

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Jeroen Willems

Komposition: Jacques Brel

Label: SELLES MUSIC

Plattentitel: Jeroen Willems zingt Jacques Brel

Le tourbillon

aus: Jules et Jim. Film, 1962

Länge: 02:00

Interpretation: Jeanne Moreau

Komposition: Serge Rezvani alias Cyrus Bassiak

Label: BECAUSE MUSIC

Plattentitel: Jeanne Moreau - Le tourbillon de ma vie

Tarrilersup sequernup (Naturi)

Länge: 03:46

Interpretation: Qeqertarsuatsiaani erinarsoqatigiit (Grönländischer Chor)

Leitung: Efraim Chemnitz

Komposition: Jörgen Fleischer

Label: Atlantic Music ApS (GL)

Plattentitel: Tusarnaartilaarlassi, Vol. I

La madrague

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: Brigitte Bardot

Komposition: Gérard Bourgeois

Label: Brunswick

Best.-Nr: 583106-2

Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons

Prélude e-Moll op. 28 Nr. 4, Largo

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Grigory Sokolov (Klavier)

Komposition: Frédéric Chopin

Label: NAIVE

Best.-Nr: OP30336

Plattentitel: Chopin - Préludes - Grigory Sokolov

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