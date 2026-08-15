Schauspielerin Bettina Stucky
"Musik überwindet Raum und Zeit"

Seit 2013 festes Mitglied am Deutschen Schauspielhaus Hamburg, aber bereits seit ihrer Kindheit ist Bettina Stucky rund um den Globus unterwegs. Ihre Musik katapultiert uns nach Beirut, New York, Grönland und tief in die Theaterwelt.

Eine Frau sitzt in die Kamera lächelnd in einem leeren Restaurant. Sie hat ihre Brille in die Haare geschoben und trägt über ihrem dunklen Outfit ein dünnes Tuch, das viele bunte Streifen zeigt.
Geboren 1969 in Bern, als Tochter einer Kunsthistorikerin und eines Archäologen, wurde Bettina Stucky in ihrer Heimatstadt auch ausgebildet. (IMAGO / Funke Foto Services / Mauriziox Gambarini )

Musik-Laufplan

Ola ta Poulakia
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Dora Stratou
Komposition: Griechische Volksweise
Label: POLYGRAM EDITIONS
Best.-Nr: 532835-2
Plattentitel: Dora Stratou - Greek folk songs and dances
Le Beirut
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Fairuz
Komposition: Fairuz
Label: EMI Music Arabia
Best.-Nr: 946347311
Plattentitel: Legend - The best of Fairuz
Puro Teatro
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: La Lupe
Komposition: Tite Curet Alonso
Label: Capitol Records
Best.-Nr: 243859442
Plattentitel: The Songs of Almodóvar
The man I love
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Billie Holiday with Jazz at the Philharmonic
Komposition: George und Ira Gershwin
Label: DREYFUS JAZZ
Best.-Nr: FDM36723-2
Plattentitel: Billie Holiday - The Man I love
Les Cornichons
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Nino Ferrer
Komposition: J. Booker
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Bevete più latte (Boccaccio 70)
Länge: 00:48
Interpretation: Nino Rota
Komposition: Nino Rota
Label: BUTTERFLY MUSIC
Best.-Nr: BMCDS 101
Plattentitel: Homage To Federico Fellini
Der Schwan
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Pablo Casals (Violoncello), Charles A. Baker (Klavier)
Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK66573
Plattentitel: Encores
I. Claire Vénus (Sonnett V)
aus: Six Sonnets de Louize Labé op. 34
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)
Komposition: Viktor Ullmann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Terezín - Theresienstadt
Abendlied op. 69 Nr. 3
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: The Cambridge Singers
Leitung: John Rutter
Komposition: Josef Rheinberger
Label: Collegium Records
Best.-Nr: COLCD131
Plattentitel: Lighten our Darkness - Music for the close of the day
Jojo
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Jeroen Willems
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: SELLES MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeroen Willems zingt Jacques Brel
Le tourbillon
aus: Jules et Jim. Film, 1962
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Jeanne Moreau
Komposition: Serge Rezvani alias Cyrus Bassiak
Label: BECAUSE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeanne Moreau - Le tourbillon de ma vie
Tarrilersup sequernup (Naturi)
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Qeqertarsuatsiaani erinarsoqatigiit (Grönländischer Chor)
Leitung: Efraim Chemnitz
Komposition: Jörgen Fleischer
Label: Atlantic Music ApS (GL)
Plattentitel: Tusarnaartilaarlassi, Vol. I
La madrague
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Brigitte Bardot
Komposition: Gérard Bourgeois
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Prélude e-Moll op. 28 Nr. 4, Largo
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Grigory Sokolov (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: NAIVE
Best.-Nr: OP30336
Plattentitel: Chopin - Préludes - Grigory Sokolov
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.