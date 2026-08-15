Musik-Laufplan
Ola ta Poulakia
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Dora Stratou
Komposition: Griechische Volksweise
Label: POLYGRAM EDITIONS
Best.-Nr: 532835-2
Plattentitel: Dora Stratou - Greek folk songs and dances
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Dora Stratou
Komposition: Griechische Volksweise
Label: POLYGRAM EDITIONS
Best.-Nr: 532835-2
Plattentitel: Dora Stratou - Greek folk songs and dances
Le Beirut
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Fairuz
Komposition: Fairuz
Label: EMI Music Arabia
Best.-Nr: 946347311
Plattentitel: Legend - The best of Fairuz
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Fairuz
Komposition: Fairuz
Label: EMI Music Arabia
Best.-Nr: 946347311
Plattentitel: Legend - The best of Fairuz
Puro Teatro
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: La Lupe
Komposition: Tite Curet Alonso
Label: Capitol Records
Best.-Nr: 243859442
Plattentitel: The Songs of Almodóvar
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: La Lupe
Komposition: Tite Curet Alonso
Label: Capitol Records
Best.-Nr: 243859442
Plattentitel: The Songs of Almodóvar
The man I love
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Billie Holiday with Jazz at the Philharmonic
Komposition: George und Ira Gershwin
Label: DREYFUS JAZZ
Best.-Nr: FDM36723-2
Plattentitel: Billie Holiday - The Man I love
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Billie Holiday with Jazz at the Philharmonic
Komposition: George und Ira Gershwin
Label: DREYFUS JAZZ
Best.-Nr: FDM36723-2
Plattentitel: Billie Holiday - The Man I love
Les Cornichons
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Nino Ferrer
Komposition: J. Booker
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Nino Ferrer
Komposition: J. Booker
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Bevete più latte (Boccaccio 70)
Länge: 00:48
Interpretation: Nino Rota
Komposition: Nino Rota
Label: BUTTERFLY MUSIC
Best.-Nr: BMCDS 101
Plattentitel: Homage To Federico Fellini
Länge: 00:48
Interpretation: Nino Rota
Komposition: Nino Rota
Label: BUTTERFLY MUSIC
Best.-Nr: BMCDS 101
Plattentitel: Homage To Federico Fellini
Der Schwan
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Pablo Casals (Violoncello), Charles A. Baker (Klavier)
Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK66573
Plattentitel: Encores
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Pablo Casals (Violoncello), Charles A. Baker (Klavier)
Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK66573
Plattentitel: Encores
I. Claire Vénus (Sonnett V)
aus: Six Sonnets de Louize Labé op. 34
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)
Komposition: Viktor Ullmann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Terezín - Theresienstadt
aus: Six Sonnets de Louize Labé op. 34
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Anne Sofie von Otter (Mezzosopran), Bengt Forsberg (Klavier)
Komposition: Viktor Ullmann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Plattentitel: Terezín - Theresienstadt
Abendlied op. 69 Nr. 3
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: The Cambridge Singers
Leitung: John Rutter
Komposition: Josef Rheinberger
Label: Collegium Records
Best.-Nr: COLCD131
Plattentitel: Lighten our Darkness - Music for the close of the day
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: The Cambridge Singers
Leitung: John Rutter
Komposition: Josef Rheinberger
Label: Collegium Records
Best.-Nr: COLCD131
Plattentitel: Lighten our Darkness - Music for the close of the day
Jojo
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Jeroen Willems
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: SELLES MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeroen Willems zingt Jacques Brel
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Jeroen Willems
Komposition: Jacques Brel
Label: SELLES MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeroen Willems zingt Jacques Brel
Le tourbillon
aus: Jules et Jim. Film, 1962
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Jeanne Moreau
Komposition: Serge Rezvani alias Cyrus Bassiak
Label: BECAUSE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeanne Moreau - Le tourbillon de ma vie
aus: Jules et Jim. Film, 1962
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: Jeanne Moreau
Komposition: Serge Rezvani alias Cyrus Bassiak
Label: BECAUSE MUSIC
Plattentitel: Jeanne Moreau - Le tourbillon de ma vie
Tarrilersup sequernup (Naturi)
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Qeqertarsuatsiaani erinarsoqatigiit (Grönländischer Chor)
Leitung: Efraim Chemnitz
Komposition: Jörgen Fleischer
Label: Atlantic Music ApS (GL)
Plattentitel: Tusarnaartilaarlassi, Vol. I
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Qeqertarsuatsiaani erinarsoqatigiit (Grönländischer Chor)
Leitung: Efraim Chemnitz
Komposition: Jörgen Fleischer
Label: Atlantic Music ApS (GL)
Plattentitel: Tusarnaartilaarlassi, Vol. I
La madrague
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Brigitte Bardot
Komposition: Gérard Bourgeois
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Brigitte Bardot
Komposition: Gérard Bourgeois
Label: Brunswick
Best.-Nr: 583106-2
Plattentitel: Die fabelhafte Welt des Chansons
Prélude e-Moll op. 28 Nr. 4, Largo
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Grigory Sokolov (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: NAIVE
Best.-Nr: OP30336
Plattentitel: Chopin - Préludes - Grigory Sokolov
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Grigory Sokolov (Klavier)
Komposition: Frédéric Chopin
Label: NAIVE
Best.-Nr: OP30336
Plattentitel: Chopin - Préludes - Grigory Sokolov
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.