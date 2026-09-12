1958 in Berlin geboren, studierte Karin Krieger an der dortigen Humboldt-Universität Romanistik. Seit 1988 übersetzt sie vorwiegend italienische und französische Literatur. (Karin Krieger)

Musik-Laufplan

Not fade away

Länge: 02:17

Interpretation: Buddy Holly

Komposition: Buddy Holly, Norman Petty

Label: BACKLINE RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 400099

Plattentitel: Backline - The original singles, Vol. 99

The windmills of your mind (Theme)

Länge: 02:19

Interpretation: Noel Harrison

Komposition: Michel Legrand

Label: Varese Sarabande Records

Best.-Nr: VSD-6560

Plattentitel: The Thomas Crown affair - Original motion picture soundtrack

IIa. Dies irae (Chor)

IIb. Tuba mirum (Chor)

aus: Messa da Requiem für 4 Solostimmen, Chor und Orchester (Totenmesse)

Länge: 04:12

Interpretation: Coro del Teatro alla Scala, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala

Leitung: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 415976-2

Addio a Cheyenne (Farewell to Cheyenne)

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Alessandro Alessandroni (g,Pfeifen), Orchester Ennio Morricone

Leitung: Ennio Morricone

Komposition: Ennio Morricone

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 661871

Säbeltanz

aus: Gayaneh. Ballett

Länge: 02:21

Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Aram Chatschaturjan

Komposition: Aram Chatschaturjan

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 460315-2

Imagine

Länge: 03:02

Interpretation: John Lennon

Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: Imagine

Wir wollen doch einfach nur zusammen sein (Mädchen aus Ost-Berlin)

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg (voc)

Komposition: Udo Lindenberg

Label: TELDEC

Best.-Nr: 244125-2

Plattentitel: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria

Amara terra mia

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Domenico Modugno

Komposition: Domenico Modugno, Traditional

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 88725428542

Plattentitel: Un ora con Domenico Modugno

Should I stay or should I go

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: The Clash

Komposition: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 495349-2

Plattentitel: Combat Rock Should I stay or should I go?

Immer muss ich dichten

Länge: 01:30

Interpretation: Insterburg und Co

Komposition: Ingo Insterburg

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 512421-2

Gloria: In Excelsis Deo

Länge: 03:19

Interpretation: Patti Smith

Komposition: Patti Smith, Van Morrison

Label: Arista

Best.-Nr: 19802905592

Plattentitel: Horses Horses - Legacy Edition

Pale blue eyes

Länge: 03:08

Interpretation: The Velvet Underground

Komponist: Lou Reed

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 065625-2

Plattentitel: The very best of

Proud Mary

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Ike & Tina Turner

Komponist: John C. Fogerty

Label: EMI Germany

Best.-Nr: 799440-2

Plattentitel: Ike & Tina Turner