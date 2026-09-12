Musik-Laufplan
Not fade away
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Buddy Holly
Komposition: Buddy Holly, Norman Petty
Label: BACKLINE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 400099
Plattentitel: Backline - The original singles, Vol. 99
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Buddy Holly
Komposition: Buddy Holly, Norman Petty
Label: BACKLINE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 400099
Plattentitel: Backline - The original singles, Vol. 99
The windmills of your mind (Theme)
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: Noel Harrison
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-6560
Plattentitel: The Thomas Crown affair - Original motion picture soundtrack
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: Noel Harrison
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-6560
Plattentitel: The Thomas Crown affair - Original motion picture soundtrack
IIa. Dies irae (Chor)
IIb. Tuba mirum (Chor)
aus: Messa da Requiem für 4 Solostimmen, Chor und Orchester (Totenmesse)
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Coro del Teatro alla Scala, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415976-2
IIb. Tuba mirum (Chor)
aus: Messa da Requiem für 4 Solostimmen, Chor und Orchester (Totenmesse)
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Coro del Teatro alla Scala, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415976-2
Addio a Cheyenne (Farewell to Cheyenne)
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Alessandro Alessandroni (g,Pfeifen), Orchester Ennio Morricone
Leitung: Ennio Morricone
Komposition: Ennio Morricone
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 661871
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Alessandro Alessandroni (g,Pfeifen), Orchester Ennio Morricone
Leitung: Ennio Morricone
Komposition: Ennio Morricone
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 661871
Säbeltanz
aus: Gayaneh. Ballett
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Aram Chatschaturjan
Komposition: Aram Chatschaturjan
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 460315-2
aus: Gayaneh. Ballett
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Aram Chatschaturjan
Komposition: Aram Chatschaturjan
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 460315-2
Imagine
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Imagine
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Imagine
Wir wollen doch einfach nur zusammen sein (Mädchen aus Ost-Berlin)
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg (voc)
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg (voc)
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
Amara terra mia
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Domenico Modugno
Komposition: Domenico Modugno, Traditional
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88725428542
Plattentitel: Un ora con Domenico Modugno
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Domenico Modugno
Komposition: Domenico Modugno, Traditional
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88725428542
Plattentitel: Un ora con Domenico Modugno
Should I stay or should I go
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Clash
Komposition: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 495349-2
Plattentitel: Combat Rock Should I stay or should I go?
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Clash
Komposition: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 495349-2
Plattentitel: Combat Rock Should I stay or should I go?
Immer muss ich dichten
Länge: 01:30
Interpretation: Insterburg und Co
Komposition: Ingo Insterburg
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 512421-2
Länge: 01:30
Interpretation: Insterburg und Co
Komposition: Ingo Insterburg
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 512421-2
Gloria: In Excelsis Deo
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patti Smith, Van Morrison
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 19802905592
Plattentitel: Horses Horses - Legacy Edition
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patti Smith, Van Morrison
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 19802905592
Plattentitel: Horses Horses - Legacy Edition
Pale blue eyes
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: The Velvet Underground
Komponist: Lou Reed
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 065625-2
Plattentitel: The very best of
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: The Velvet Underground
Komponist: Lou Reed
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 065625-2
Plattentitel: The very best of
Proud Mary
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Ike & Tina Turner
Komponist: John C. Fogerty
Label: EMI Germany
Best.-Nr: 799440-2
Plattentitel: Ike & Tina Turner
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Ike & Tina Turner
Komponist: John C. Fogerty
Label: EMI Germany
Best.-Nr: 799440-2
Plattentitel: Ike & Tina Turner
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