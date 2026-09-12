Übersetzerin Karin Krieger: "Sprache ist Klang, Bewegung, Poesie"

Einem breiteren Publikum wurde sie als Übersetzerin der neapolitanischen Saga von Elena Ferrante bekannt. Karin Krieger möchte über Sprache Gemeinschaft herstellen, Wohlwollen. Welcher Songtext ihr dabei aus der Seele spricht, zeigt sie in "Klassik-Pop-et cetera".

Eine Frau in einem Park, seitlich zu sehen, mit weißem Schal über einem schwarzen Samtjackett. Sie hat braune Haare und blickt nachdenklich.
1958 in Berlin geboren, studierte Karin Krieger an der dortigen Humboldt-Universität Romanistik. Seit 1988 übersetzt sie vorwiegend italienische und französische Literatur. (Karin Krieger)

Musik-Laufplan

Not fade away
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Buddy Holly
Komposition: Buddy Holly, Norman Petty
Label: BACKLINE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 400099
Plattentitel: Backline - The original singles, Vol. 99
The windmills of your mind (Theme)
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: Noel Harrison
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-6560
Plattentitel: The Thomas Crown affair - Original motion picture soundtrack
IIa. Dies irae (Chor)
IIb. Tuba mirum (Chor)
aus: Messa da Requiem für 4 Solostimmen, Chor und Orchester (Totenmesse)
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Coro del Teatro alla Scala, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415976-2
Addio a Cheyenne (Farewell to Cheyenne)
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Alessandro Alessandroni (g,Pfeifen), Orchester Ennio Morricone
Leitung: Ennio Morricone
Komposition: Ennio Morricone
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 661871
Säbeltanz
aus: Gayaneh. Ballett
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Aram Chatschaturjan
Komposition: Aram Chatschaturjan
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 460315-2
Imagine
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon, Yoko Ono
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Imagine
Wir wollen doch einfach nur zusammen sein (Mädchen aus Ost-Berlin)
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg (voc)
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
Amara terra mia
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Domenico Modugno
Komposition: Domenico Modugno, Traditional
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88725428542
Plattentitel: Un ora con Domenico Modugno
Should I stay or should I go
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Clash
Komposition: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 495349-2
Plattentitel: Combat Rock Should I stay or should I go?
Immer muss ich dichten
Länge: 01:30
Interpretation: Insterburg und Co
Komposition: Ingo Insterburg
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 512421-2
Gloria: In Excelsis Deo
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Patti Smith
Komposition: Patti Smith, Van Morrison
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 19802905592
Plattentitel: Horses Horses - Legacy Edition
Pale blue eyes
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: The Velvet Underground
Komponist: Lou Reed
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 065625-2
Plattentitel: The very best of
Proud Mary
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Ike & Tina Turner
Komponist: John C. Fogerty
Label: EMI Germany
Best.-Nr: 799440-2
Plattentitel: Ike & Tina Turner
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