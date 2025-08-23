Tocotronic-Frontmann und Autor Dirk von Lowtzow
"Ich liebe diese englischen Folksongs"

Als Sänger und Gitarrist der Band Tocotronic prägt er seit über 30 Jahren die deutsche Musik-Szene. Im Dlf erzählt Dirk von Lowtzow von der Quintessenz des Songwritings und bei welchem Stück ein altägyptischer Totengott auf ihn wartet.

Ein Mann mit grauem, vollem Haar blickt nachdenklich in die Kamera. Er trägt ein graues Hemd unter einem schwarzen Jackett sowie einen roten Schottenrock. Er sitzt auf einem Stuhl.
Dirk von Lowtzow, geboren 1971 in Offenburg, zog in den Neunzigern nach Hamburg und gründete dort mit Arne Zank und Jan Müller die Band, die zu den wichtigsten Vertretern der sogenannten „Hamburger Schule“ zählt: Tocotronic. (Noel Richter)

Musik-Laufplan

Greensleeves
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Neil Young
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Reprise Records
Plattentitel: Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972 - 1976)
Black is the colour of my true love's hair. Für Singstimme und Laute
Länge: 01:54
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Desmond Dupré (Laute)
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: Musical Concepts
Black is the colour (of my true love's hair)
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Feeling good: Her greatest hits and remixes Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 17: Nina Simone
Penelope Tree
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Felt
Komposition: Lawrence Hayward
Label: CHERRY RED RECORDS
Plattentitel: A Collection
Flexible flyer
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Hüsker Dü
Komposition: Grant Hart
Label: SST Records
Best.-Nr: SST CD 055
Plattentitel: Flip your wig
Schlittenflug
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Grant Hart
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Die Unendlichkeit (Deluxe Edition)
Alles, was ich je geträumt hab
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit
Komposition: Stella Sommer
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Thème de Yoyo
Länge: 05:31
Interpretation: Art Ensemble of Chicago
Komposition: Lester Bowie, Malachi Favors, Roscoe Mitchell
Label: PLAY LOUD! PRODUCTIONS
Best.-Nr: 135
Plattentitel: Les stances à Sophie
Boiled Peanuts
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Doechii
Komposition: Armen Zabounian, Jaylah Hickmon, Andreas Sorin Dumitru
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Alligator bites never heal
1. Satz
aus: Et je reverrai cette ville étrange (1981). Für Kammerensemble
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Arraymusic Ensemble
Komposition: Claude Vivier
Label: Artifact Music
Nr. 2: Nout
aus: Anubis-Nout. 2 Stücke für Kontrabassklarinette
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Ernesto Molinari (Kontrabassklarinette)
Komposition: Gérard Grisey
Label: KAIROS Production
Best.-Nr: 0012502 KAI
Der Tod ist nur ein Traum
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Arne Zank, Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Golden years
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.