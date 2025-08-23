Dirk von Lowtzow, geboren 1971 in Offenburg, zog in den Neunzigern nach Hamburg und gründete dort mit Arne Zank und Jan Müller die Band, die zu den wichtigsten Vertretern der sogenannten „Hamburger Schule“ zählt: Tocotronic. (Noel Richter)

Musik-Laufplan

Greensleeves

Länge: 01:59

Interpretation: Neil Young

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Reprise Records

Plattentitel: Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972 - 1976)

Black is the colour of my true love's hair. Für Singstimme und Laute

Länge: 01:54

Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Desmond Dupré (Laute)

Komposition: Anonymus

Label: Musical Concepts

Black is the colour (of my true love's hair)

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Traditional

Label: Verve

Plattentitel: Feeling good: Her greatest hits and remixes Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 17: Nina Simone

Penelope Tree

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Felt

Komposition: Lawrence Hayward

Label: CHERRY RED RECORDS

Plattentitel: A Collection

Flexible flyer

Länge: 02:33

Interpretation: Hüsker Dü

Komposition: Grant Hart

Label: SST Records

Best.-Nr: SST CD 055

Plattentitel: Flip your wig

Schlittenflug

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Tocotronic

Komposition: Grant Hart

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Plattentitel: Die Unendlichkeit (Deluxe Edition)

Alles, was ich je geträumt hab

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit

Komposition: Stella Sommer

Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER

Thème de Yoyo

Länge: 05:31

Interpretation: Art Ensemble of Chicago

Komposition: Lester Bowie, Malachi Favors, Roscoe Mitchell

Label: PLAY LOUD! PRODUCTIONS

Best.-Nr: 135

Plattentitel: Les stances à Sophie

Boiled Peanuts

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: Doechii

Komposition: Armen Zabounian, Jaylah Hickmon, Andreas Sorin Dumitru

Label: Capitol

Plattentitel: Alligator bites never heal

1. Satz

aus: Et je reverrai cette ville étrange (1981). Für Kammerensemble

Länge: 02:45

Interpretation: Arraymusic Ensemble

Komposition: Claude Vivier

Label: Artifact Music

Nr. 2: Nout

aus: Anubis-Nout. 2 Stücke für Kontrabassklarinette

Länge: 04:37

Interpretation: Ernesto Molinari (Kontrabassklarinette)

Komposition: Gérard Grisey

Label: KAIROS Production

Best.-Nr: 0012502 KAI

Der Tod ist nur ein Traum

Länge: 03:59

Interpretation: Tocotronic

Komposition: Arne Zank, Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller

Label: Epic

Plattentitel: Golden years