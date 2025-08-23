Musik-Laufplan
Greensleeves
Länge: 01:59
Interpretation: Neil Young
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Reprise Records
Plattentitel: Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972 - 1976)
Black is the colour of my true love's hair. Für Singstimme und Laute
Länge: 01:54
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor), Desmond Dupré (Laute)
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: Musical Concepts
Black is the colour (of my true love's hair)
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Feeling good: Her greatest hits and remixes Verve Jazz Masters, Vol. 17: Nina Simone
Penelope Tree
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Felt
Komposition: Lawrence Hayward
Label: CHERRY RED RECORDS
Plattentitel: A Collection
Flexible flyer
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Hüsker Dü
Komposition: Grant Hart
Label: SST Records
Best.-Nr: SST CD 055
Plattentitel: Flip your wig
Schlittenflug
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Grant Hart
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Die Unendlichkeit (Deluxe Edition)
Alles, was ich je geträumt hab
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Die Heiterkeit
Komposition: Stella Sommer
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Thème de Yoyo
Länge: 05:31
Interpretation: Art Ensemble of Chicago
Komposition: Lester Bowie, Malachi Favors, Roscoe Mitchell
Label: PLAY LOUD! PRODUCTIONS
Best.-Nr: 135
Plattentitel: Les stances à Sophie
Boiled Peanuts
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Doechii
Komposition: Armen Zabounian, Jaylah Hickmon, Andreas Sorin Dumitru
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Alligator bites never heal
1. Satz
aus: Et je reverrai cette ville étrange (1981). Für Kammerensemble
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Arraymusic Ensemble
Komposition: Claude Vivier
Label: Artifact Music
Nr. 2: Nout
aus: Anubis-Nout. 2 Stücke für Kontrabassklarinette
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Ernesto Molinari (Kontrabassklarinette)
Komposition: Gérard Grisey
Label: KAIROS Production
Best.-Nr: 0012502 KAI
Der Tod ist nur ein Traum
Länge: 03:59
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Arne Zank, Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller
Label: Epic
Plattentitel: Golden years
