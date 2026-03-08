"La Maestra"-Gewinnerin
Bar Avni mit "Symphonies in 3 Movements"

Seit sie 2024 den Wettbewerb "La Maestra" gewonnen hat, nimmt die Karriere der israelischen Dirigentin Bar Avni an Fahrt auf. Jetzt ist ihr erstes Album beim Label alpha classics erschienen: Mit einem vielschichtigen Programm und Klangverständnis.

Am Mikrofon: Christoph Vratz |
Symphonies in 3 Movements
Charlotte Sohy: Symphonie op. 10 „Grande Guerre“
Darius Milhaud: Kammersymphonie Nr. 1 „Le Printemps“
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphonie Nr. 1 Wq. 183 Nr. 1
Igor Strawinsky: Symphonie en trois mouvements

Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine
Leitung: Bar Avni

Label: Alpha