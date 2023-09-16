Musik-Laufplan
A word
Länge: 04:05
Interpretinnen: Mira Awad & Noa
Komponistin: Mira Awad
Label: Emarcy Records
Plattentitel: There Must Be Another Way
Im nin'alu
Länge: 05:41
Interpretin: Ofra Haza
Komposition: Traditional
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 27800028
Plattentitel: Roadrunners, Vol. 1 Dancefloor - Special CD 53
Fasle Gul
Länge: 04:30
Interpret: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Komponist: A1 Melodymaster
Label: Hi-Tech Music
Plattentitel: Reformed
Achareynu Hamabul - אחרינו המבול
Länge: 04:54
Interpretin: Nurit Galron
Komposition: Arkardi Duchin, Nurit Galron
Label: NMC
Plattentitel: The Best of Nurit Galron
Pasoori
Länge: 03:44
Interpret: Ali Sethi
Interpretin: Shae Gill
Komposition: Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan
Label: Giraffe Pakistan
Plattentitel: Coke Studio Season 14
Baaghi
Länge: 03:41
Interpret: Shuja Haider
Komponist: Shuja Haider
Label: Walnut Studios
Plattentitel: Top Pakistani
Go There - چوتِر
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Tamer Nafar
Komponist: Tamer Nafar
Label: Robo Enterprises
U.N.I.T.Y.
Länge: 04:11
Interpretin: Queen Latifah
Komposition: Dana Owens, Joe Sample
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 860169-2
Hallelujah
Länge: 04:37
Interpret: Leonard Cohen
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883771862
Plattentitel: The essential Leonard Cohen Cohen
Imagine
Länge: 04:07
Interpret: Khaled
Interpretin: Noa
Komponist: John Lennon
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 543397-2
Plattentitel: Kenza
