Muslimfeindlichkeit ist der Schwerpunkt der Politologin Cheema, die dazu unter anderem das Bundesinnenministerium berät. Antisemitismus wiederum beschäftigt Mendel als Direktor der Bildungsstätte Anne Frank in Frankfurt. (David Bachar)

Musik-Laufplan

A word

Länge: 04:05

Interpretinnen: Mira Awad & Noa

Komponistin: Mira Awad

Label: Emarcy Records

Plattentitel: There Must Be Another Way

Im nin'alu

Länge: 05:41

Interpretin: Ofra Haza

Komposition: Traditional

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 27800028

Plattentitel: Roadrunners, Vol. 1 Dancefloor - Special CD 53

Fasle Gul

Länge: 04:30

Interpret: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Komponist: A1 Melodymaster

Label: Hi-Tech Music

Plattentitel: Reformed

Achareynu Hamabul - אחרינו המבול

Länge: 04:54

Interpretin: Nurit Galron

Komposition: Arkardi Duchin, Nurit Galron

Label: NMC

Plattentitel: The Best of Nurit Galron

Pasoori

Länge: 03:44

Interpret: Ali Sethi

Interpretin: Shae Gill

Komposition: Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan

Label: Giraffe Pakistan

Plattentitel: Coke Studio Season 14

Baaghi

Länge: 03:41

Interpret: Shuja Haider

Komponist: Shuja Haider

Label: Walnut Studios

Plattentitel: Top Pakistani

Go There - چوتِر

Länge: 03:05

Interpret: Tamer Nafar

Komponist: Tamer Nafar

Label: Robo Enterprises

U.N.I.T.Y.

Länge: 04:11

Interpretin: Queen Latifah

Komposition: Dana Owens, Joe Sample

Label: Motown

Best.-Nr: 860169-2

Hallelujah

Länge: 04:37

Interpret: Leonard Cohen

Komponist: Leonard Cohen

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 88883771862

Plattentitel: The essential Leonard Cohen Cohen

Imagine

Länge: 04:07

Interpret: Khaled

Interpretin: Noa

Komponist: John Lennon

Label: Barclay

Best.-Nr: 543397-2

Plattentitel: Kenza