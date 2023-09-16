Samstag, 16. September 2023

Das Autoren-Paar Saba-Nur Cheema und Meron Mendel
Grenzenlose Imagination

Sie ist Muslima, er ist Jude. Aber das Ehepaar Saba-Nur Cheema und Meron Mendel steht nicht nur symbolisch für eine plurale Gesellschaft. Beide treten auch in öffentlichen Debatten für ein vielfältiges Gemeinwesen ein. In ihrem Musik-Mix verschmelzen pakistanische und israelische Welten.

Ein Mann mit grauem kurzem Haar und blauen Augen und einer Frau mit schwarzem Haar und dunklen Augen blicken lächelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt einen dunkelblauen Anzug mit hellblauem Hemd und sie einen Blazer in beige sowie einen geblümten Schal.
Muslimfeindlichkeit ist der Schwerpunkt der Politologin Cheema, die dazu unter anderem das Bundesinnenministerium berät. Antisemitismus wiederum beschäftigt Mendel als Direktor der Bildungsstätte Anne Frank in Frankfurt. (David Bachar)

Musik-Laufplan

A word
Länge: 04:05
Interpretinnen: Mira Awad & Noa
Komponistin: Mira Awad
Label: Emarcy Records
Plattentitel: There Must Be Another Way
Im nin'alu
Länge: 05:41
Interpretin: Ofra Haza
Komposition: Traditional
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 27800028
Plattentitel: Roadrunners, Vol. 1 Dancefloor - Special CD 53
Fasle Gul
Länge: 04:30
Interpret: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Komponist: A1 Melodymaster
Label: Hi-Tech Music
Plattentitel: Reformed
Achareynu Hamabul - אחרינו המבול
Länge: 04:54
Interpretin: Nurit Galron
Komposition: Arkardi Duchin, Nurit Galron
Label: NMC
Plattentitel: The Best of Nurit Galron
Pasoori
Länge: 03:44
Interpret: Ali Sethi
Interpretin: Shae Gill
Komposition: Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan
Label: Giraffe Pakistan
Plattentitel: Coke Studio Season 14
Baaghi
Länge: 03:41
Interpret: Shuja Haider
Komponist: Shuja Haider
Label: Walnut Studios
Plattentitel: Top Pakistani
Go There - چوتِر
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Tamer Nafar
Komponist: Tamer Nafar
Label: Robo Enterprises
U.N.I.T.Y.
Länge: 04:11
Interpretin: Queen Latifah
Komposition: Dana Owens, Joe Sample
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 860169-2
Hallelujah
Länge: 04:37
Interpret: Leonard Cohen
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883771862
Plattentitel: The essential Leonard Cohen Cohen
Imagine
Länge: 04:07
Interpret: Khaled
Interpretin: Noa
Komponist: John Lennon
Label: Barclay
Best.-Nr: 543397-2
Plattentitel: Kenza
