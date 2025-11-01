Der Dirigent Frieder Bernius

Musik-Laufplan
Dona nobis pacem
aus: Missa Omnium Sanctorum. Für Soli, Chor, Orchester und Basso continuo, a-Moll ZWV 21
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Kammerchor Stuttgart, Barockorchester Stuttgart
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: Jan Dismas Zelenka
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 60592
aus: Missa Omnium Sanctorum. Für Soli, Chor, Orchester und Basso continuo, a-Moll ZWV 21
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Kammerchor Stuttgart, Barockorchester Stuttgart
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: Jan Dismas Zelenka
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SK 60592
Penny Lane
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824652
Plattentitel: Magical mystery tour
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824652
Plattentitel: Magical mystery tour
Organ Fugue, BWV 542 (B)
Länge: 02:22
Interpretation: The Swingle Singers
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: SONOTON
Länge: 02:22
Interpretation: The Swingle Singers
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: SONOTON
2. Satz: Adagio - Andante con moto
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester F-Dur (Concerto in F)
Länge: 08:19
Interpretation: Daniil Trifonov (Klavier), Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4865756
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester F-Dur (Concerto in F)
Länge: 08:19
Interpretation: Daniil Trifonov (Klavier), Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4865756
Die Moritat von Mackie Messer (I, 2)
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD 16019/1
Plattentitel: Lenya - The ultimate Lotte Lenya collection, Vol. 1-3
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD 16019/1
Plattentitel: Lenya - The ultimate Lotte Lenya collection, Vol. 1-3
Hit me
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Dirty Loops
Komposition: Dirty Loops, Andreas Carlsson
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 3780625
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: Dirty Loops
Komposition: Dirty Loops, Andreas Carlsson
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 3780625
3. Satz: Scherzo. Presto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 F-Dur, op. 132
Länge: 05:07
Interpretation: Hofkapelle Stuttgart
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C 677061 A
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 F-Dur, op. 132
Länge: 05:07
Interpretation: Hofkapelle Stuttgart
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C 677061 A
Urlicht. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier
Bearbeitet für achtstimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Bearbeitung: Clytus Gottwald
Label: Carus
Best.-Nr: Carus 83.370
Bearbeitet für achtstimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Bearbeitung: Clytus Gottwald
Label: Carus
Best.-Nr: Carus 83.370
Lacrimosa
aus: Requiem für Chor und Orchester
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Kammerchor Stuttgart, Danubia Orchestra Óbuda
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: Carus
Best.-Nr: 83.283
aus: Requiem für Chor und Orchester
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Kammerchor Stuttgart, Danubia Orchestra Óbuda
Leitung: Frieder Bernius
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: Carus
Best.-Nr: 83.283
4. Satz: Fandango
aus: Quintett für Gitarre, 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 4 D-Dur, G 448
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Rolf Lislevand, Carmina Quartet, Nina Corti
Komposition: Luigi Boccherini
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88697-46117-2
aus: Quintett für Gitarre, 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 4 D-Dur, G 448
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Rolf Lislevand, Carmina Quartet, Nina Corti
Komposition: Luigi Boccherini
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88697-46117-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.