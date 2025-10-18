Der Rapper und Produzent Moses Pelham

Musik-Laufplan
Der Anfang vom Ende
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Moses Pelham x Xavier Naidoo
Komposition: Moses Pelham, Efe Ökmen
Label: 3-p
Best.-Nr: 3-p No. 180
Plattentitel: Letzte Worte
Ace of spades
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: O.V. Wright
Komposition: D. Malone
Label: MINISTRY OF SOUND
Plattentitel: 1000 Songs 1955-2004 (Süddeutsche Zeitung Diskothek)
Ain't no sunshine
Länge: 02:04
Interpretation: Bill Withers
Komposition: Bill Withers
Label: Sussex
Best.-Nr: MLP 15.903
Plattentitel: Just as I am
Detroit Rock City
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Kiss
Komposition: Paul Stanley, Bob Ezrin
Label: Casablanca
Best.-Nr: 832412-2
Plattentitel: Double platinum
Rapper's delight
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Sugarhill Gang
Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition
Moments in love
Länge: 04:35
Interpretation: The Art Of Noise
Komposition: Anne Dudley, Trevor Horn, Jonathan J. Jeczalik, Gary Langan, Paul Morley
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9098472
Plattentitel: Electronic 80's
I ain't no joke
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Eric B. & Rakim
Komposition: Eric Barrier, William "Rakim" Griffin
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524573-2
Ain't nobody
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Rufus & Chaka Khan
Komposition: David James Wolinski
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Mädelsabend Fetenhits - The Real Classics (Best Of)
Nichts ist für die Ewigkeit
Länge: 05:33
Interpretation: Böhse Onkelz
Komposition: Böhse Onkelz
Label: Regel 23 Recordings
Best.-Nr: 850758-2
Plattentitel: Es ist soweit
Weiße Fahne
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Moses Pelham
Komposition: Moses Pelham, Mathias Leber
Label: RCA Deutschland
Plattentitel: EMUNA
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.