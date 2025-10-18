Der Rapper und Produzent Moses Pelham
"So roh, so direkt, so ungekünstelt"

Moses Pelham gilt als Mitbegründer des Deutschrap. Im Dlf zollt er seinen Eltern Respekt und verrät, wer für ihn der größte Rapper aller Zeiten ist.

Ein glatzköpfiger Mann mit dunklem Bart und dunkelbraunen Augen blickt ernst in die Kamera. Er trägt einen schwarzen Rollkragenpullover.
Im Januar 2025 ist Pelhams Abschiedsalbum „Letzte Worte“ erschienen, mit dem er sich als Sänger aus dem Musikbusiness zurückgezogen hat. (Katja Kuhl)

Musik-Laufplan

Der Anfang vom Ende
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Moses Pelham x Xavier Naidoo
Komposition: Moses Pelham, Efe Ökmen
Label: 3-p
Best.-Nr: 3-p No. 180
Plattentitel: Letzte Worte
Ace of spades
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: O.V. Wright
Komposition: D. Malone
Label: MINISTRY OF SOUND
Plattentitel: 1000 Songs 1955-2004 (Süddeutsche Zeitung Diskothek)
Ain't no sunshine
Länge: 02:04
Interpretation: Bill Withers
Komposition: Bill Withers
Label: Sussex
Best.-Nr: MLP 15.903
Plattentitel: Just as I am
Detroit Rock City
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Kiss
Komposition: Paul Stanley, Bob Ezrin
Label: Casablanca
Best.-Nr: 832412-2
Plattentitel: Double platinum
Rapper's delight
Länge: 03:56
Interpretation: Sugarhill Gang
Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition
Moments in love
Länge: 04:35
Interpretation: The Art Of Noise
Komposition: Anne Dudley, Trevor Horn, Jonathan J. Jeczalik, Gary Langan, Paul Morley
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 9098472
Plattentitel: Electronic 80's
I ain't no joke
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Eric B. & Rakim
Komposition: Eric Barrier, William "Rakim" Griffin
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524573-2
Ain't nobody
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Rufus & Chaka Khan
Komposition: David James Wolinski
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Mädelsabend Fetenhits - The Real Classics (Best Of)
Nichts ist für die Ewigkeit
Länge: 05:33
Interpretation: Böhse Onkelz
Komposition: Böhse Onkelz
Label: Regel 23 Recordings
Best.-Nr: 850758-2
Plattentitel: Es ist soweit
Weiße Fahne
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Moses Pelham
Komposition: Moses Pelham, Mathias Leber
Label: RCA Deutschland
Plattentitel: EMUNA
