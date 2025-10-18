Der Rapper und Produzent Moses Pelham

Im Januar 2025 ist Pelhams Abschiedsalbum „Letzte Worte“ erschienen, mit dem er sich als Sänger aus dem Musikbusiness zurückgezogen hat. (Katja Kuhl)

Musik-Laufplan

Der Anfang vom Ende

Länge: 04:33

Interpretation: Moses Pelham x Xavier Naidoo

Komposition: Moses Pelham, Efe Ökmen

Label: 3-p

Best.-Nr: 3-p No. 180

Plattentitel: Letzte Worte

Ace of spades

Länge: 02:19

Interpretation: O.V. Wright

Komposition: D. Malone

Label: MINISTRY OF SOUND

Plattentitel: 1000 Songs 1955-2004 (Süddeutsche Zeitung Diskothek)

Ain't no sunshine

Länge: 02:04

Interpretation: Bill Withers

Komposition: Bill Withers

Label: Sussex

Best.-Nr: MLP 15.903

Plattentitel: Just as I am

Detroit Rock City

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Kiss

Komposition: Paul Stanley, Bob Ezrin

Label: Casablanca

Best.-Nr: 832412-2

Plattentitel: Double platinum

Rapper's delight

Länge: 03:56

Interpretation: Sugarhill Gang

Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition

Moments in love

Länge: 04:35

Interpretation: The Art Of Noise

Komposition: Anne Dudley, Trevor Horn, Jonathan J. Jeczalik, Gary Langan, Paul Morley

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 9098472

Plattentitel: Electronic 80's

I ain't no joke

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: Eric B. & Rakim

Komposition: Eric Barrier, William "Rakim" Griffin

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 524573-2

Ain't nobody

Länge: 04:39

Interpretation: Rufus & Chaka Khan

Komposition: David James Wolinski

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Mädelsabend Fetenhits - The Real Classics (Best Of)

Nichts ist für die Ewigkeit

Länge: 05:33

Interpretation: Böhse Onkelz

Komposition: Böhse Onkelz

Label: Regel 23 Recordings

Best.-Nr: 850758-2

Plattentitel: Es ist soweit

Weiße Fahne

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Moses Pelham

Komposition: Moses Pelham, Mathias Leber

Label: RCA Deutschland

Plattentitel: EMUNA