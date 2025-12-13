Der Sänger und Liedermacher Dirk Michaelis

Nach der Auflösung der Band Karussell 1991 startete er seine Solokarriere. Neben eigenen Liedern singt Michaelis internationale Hits mit neuen deutschen Texten. (Thomas Nitz)

Musik-Laufplan

Das war nur ein Moment

Länge: 04:34

Interpretation: Manfred Krug

Komposition: Günther Fischer

Label: Amiga

Plattentitel: Das war nur ein Moment

Irgendwann werd' ich mal ...

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Christian "Kuno" Kunert

Komposition: Christian "Kuno" Kunert

Label: GALA

Best.-Nr: 0185032

Plattentitel: Rock aus Deutschland Ost, Vol. 4: Renft

Heut' Nacht

Länge: 04:13

Interpretation: Spliff

Komposition: Manfred Praeker

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 125546-2

Plattentitel: 049 Grenzenlos - Deutsche Rockballaden

König der Welt

Länge: 02:45

Interpretation: Karat

Komposition: Ulrich "Ed" Swillms

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 19075944602

Plattentitel: Die Legende vom heißen Sommer - Ein Stück Osten mit den grössten Amiga-Hits

Across the universe

Länge: 03:49

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 746447-2

Plattentitel: Let it be

Wo willst du hin

Länge: 03:44

Interpretation: Dirk Michaelis

Komposition: Dirk Michaelis

Label: ROCKCHANSONGS - Records

Best.-Nr: RCS 015-2

Plattentitel: Solo

The girl from Ipanema

Länge: 05:19

Interpretation: Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto

Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim

Label: STAR POOL

Best.-Nr: 535037-2

Plattentitel: The cinema dance collection

Dass ich eine Schneeflocke wär

Länge: 03:19

Interpretation: Veronika Fischer & Band

Komposition: Franz Bartzsch

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 88691987982

Plattentitel: Ostrock X-mas hits

Am Abend mancher Tage

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: Lift

Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 19075989432

Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs

Als ich fortging

Länge: 03:28

Interpretation: Karussell feat. Dirk Michaelis

Komposition: Dirk Michaelis

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 19075989432

Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs