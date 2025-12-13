Der Sänger und Liedermacher Dirk Michaelis
"Langsame Runden" in deutscher Geschichte

Mit „Als ich fortging“ schrieb Dirk Michaelis eine der prägenden Hymnen der Wiedervereinigung – eine Melodie, die ihn seit Kindertagen begleitet. In der Vorweihnachtszeit sorgt er mit melancholischen Rockballaden der 70er und 80er für Ruhe und Wärme.

Ein Mann mit grauem Haar und Dreitagebart schaut schmunzelnd in die Kamera. Er trägt einen dunkelgrauen Pullover, der dieselbe Farbe wie seine Augen hat. Der Hintergrund ist weiß.
Nach der Auflösung der Band Karussell 1991 startete er seine Solokarriere. Neben eigenen Liedern singt Michaelis internationale Hits mit neuen deutschen Texten. (Thomas Nitz)

Musik-Laufplan

Das war nur ein Moment
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Günther Fischer
Label: Amiga
Plattentitel: Das war nur ein Moment
Irgendwann werd' ich mal ...
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Christian "Kuno" Kunert
Komposition: Christian "Kuno" Kunert
Label: GALA
Best.-Nr: 0185032
Plattentitel: Rock aus Deutschland Ost, Vol. 4: Renft
Heut' Nacht
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: Spliff
Komposition: Manfred Praeker
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 125546-2
Plattentitel: 049 Grenzenlos - Deutsche Rockballaden
König der Welt
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Karat
Komposition: Ulrich "Ed" Swillms
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075944602
Plattentitel: Die Legende vom heißen Sommer - Ein Stück Osten mit den grössten Amiga-Hits
Across the universe
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 746447-2
Plattentitel: Let it be
Wo willst du hin
Länge: 03:44
Interpretation: Dirk Michaelis
Komposition: Dirk Michaelis
Label: ROCKCHANSONGS - Records
Best.-Nr: RCS 015-2
Plattentitel: Solo
The girl from Ipanema
Länge: 05:19
Interpretation: Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: STAR POOL
Best.-Nr: 535037-2
Plattentitel: The cinema dance collection
Dass ich eine Schneeflocke wär
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Veronika Fischer & Band
Komposition: Franz Bartzsch
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 88691987982
Plattentitel: Ostrock X-mas hits
Am Abend mancher Tage
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Lift
Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075989432
Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs
Als ich fortging
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Karussell feat. Dirk Michaelis
Komposition: Dirk Michaelis
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075989432
Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs
