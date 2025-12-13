Der Sänger und Liedermacher Dirk Michaelis

Musik-Laufplan
Das war nur ein Moment
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Günther Fischer
Label: Amiga
Plattentitel: Das war nur ein Moment
Irgendwann werd' ich mal ...
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Christian "Kuno" Kunert
Komposition: Christian "Kuno" Kunert
Label: GALA
Best.-Nr: 0185032
Plattentitel: Rock aus Deutschland Ost, Vol. 4: Renft
Heut' Nacht
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: Spliff
Komposition: Manfred Praeker
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 125546-2
Plattentitel: 049 Grenzenlos - Deutsche Rockballaden
König der Welt
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Karat
Komposition: Ulrich "Ed" Swillms
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075944602
Plattentitel: Die Legende vom heißen Sommer - Ein Stück Osten mit den grössten Amiga-Hits
Across the universe
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 746447-2
Plattentitel: Let it be
Wo willst du hin
Länge: 03:44
Interpretation: Dirk Michaelis
Komposition: Dirk Michaelis
Label: ROCKCHANSONGS - Records
Best.-Nr: RCS 015-2
Plattentitel: Solo
The girl from Ipanema
Länge: 05:19
Interpretation: Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto
Komposition: Antônio Carlos Jobim
Label: STAR POOL
Best.-Nr: 535037-2
Plattentitel: The cinema dance collection
Dass ich eine Schneeflocke wär
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Veronika Fischer & Band
Komposition: Franz Bartzsch
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 88691987982
Plattentitel: Ostrock X-mas hits
Am Abend mancher Tage
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Lift
Komposition: Wolfgang Scheffler
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075989432
Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs
Als ich fortging
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Karussell feat. Dirk Michaelis
Komposition: Dirk Michaelis
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 19075989432
Plattentitel: Die 100 besten Ost-Songs
