Der Liedermacher Tristan Brusch
Vogelfänger, Alienfreund, Harmonieliebender

Seine Musik ist leidenschaftlich, detailverliebt und voller Überraschungen – irgendwo zwischen Chanson, New Wave und Pop-Avantgarde. In Klassik-Pop-et cetera verrät Tristan Brusch, wer für ihn „die größte Songwriterin unserer Zeit“ ist.

Ein Mann mit braunen Locken und Schnauzbart schaut ernst aus dem Bild hinaus. Neben dem Kopf hält er in seinen Fäusten einen Blumenstrauß mit rosa Gerbera. Er trägt ein schwarzes Tanktop und silbernen Schmuck.
Im Oktober 2025 ist Bruschs neuestes Album erschienen: „Am Anfang“. (Tim Cavadini)

Musik-Laufplan

Grundsolider Schläger
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Tristan Brusch
Komposition: Tristan Brusch, Ariel Oehl
Label: Wasser & Licht
Plattentitel: Am Anfang
Subterranean homesick alien
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 9720992
Plattentitel: Ok computer
Ouvertüre
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Länge: 06:11
Interpretation: Orkester Nord
Leitung: Martin Wåhlberg
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Aparte Music
Best.-Nr: AP367
Sadness as a gift
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Adrianne Lenker
Komposition: Adrianne Lenker
Label: 4 AD
Plattentitel: Bright future
River man
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Nick Drake
Komposition: Nick Drake
Label: HANNIBAL
Best.-Nr: HNCD 4434
Plattentitel: Five leaves left
Vierzehn
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Tristan Brusch
Komposition: Tristan Brusch
Label: Wasser & Licht
Plattentitel: Am Anfang
Thirteen
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Smith, Elliott
Komposition: Alex Chilton, Chris Bell
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: New moon
The kiss
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Judee Sill
Komposition: Judee Sill
Label: Pid
Time
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komponist: Tom Waits
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Rain Dogs
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.