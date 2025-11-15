Musik-Laufplan
Grundsolider Schläger
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Tristan Brusch
Komposition: Tristan Brusch, Ariel Oehl
Label: Wasser & Licht
Plattentitel: Am Anfang
Subterranean homesick alien
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 9720992
Plattentitel: Ok computer
Ouvertüre
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Deutsche Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Länge: 06:11
Interpretation: Orkester Nord
Leitung: Martin Wåhlberg
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Aparte Music
Best.-Nr: AP367
Sadness as a gift
Länge: 04:19
Interpretation: Adrianne Lenker
Komposition: Adrianne Lenker
Label: 4 AD
Plattentitel: Bright future
River man
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Nick Drake
Komposition: Nick Drake
Label: HANNIBAL
Best.-Nr: HNCD 4434
Plattentitel: Five leaves left
Vierzehn
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Tristan Brusch
Komposition: Tristan Brusch
Label: Wasser & Licht
Plattentitel: Am Anfang
Thirteen
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Smith, Elliott
Komposition: Alex Chilton, Chris Bell
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: New moon
The kiss
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Judee Sill
Komposition: Judee Sill
Label: Pid
Time
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komponist: Tom Waits
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Rain Dogs
