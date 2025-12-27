Die originale Sendung in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Der Schriftsteller T.C. Boyle - englische Originalversion
Musik-Laufplan
Alabama
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: John Coltrane
Komposition: John William Coltrane
Label: IMPULSE
Plattentitel: 1963: New Directions
1. Satz: Allegro moderato
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 2 D-Dur
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Takács Quartett
Komposition: Alexander Borodin
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 452239-2
Wake me, shake me
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: The Blues Project
Komposition: Al Kooper
Label: boy records
Best.-Nr: BOY1/6
Plattentitel: The Blues Project - The Best of Yesteryear, Vol. 64
Help me
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Sonny Boy Williamson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Black Lion
Best.-Nr: BLCD760520
Plattentitel: In the beginning...
I put a spell on you
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: The Ventilators
Komposition: Jay "Screamin" Hawkins
Probenaufnahme (privat)
Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix. Arie der Dalila aus dem 2. Akt
aus: Samson et Dalila, op. 47. Oper in 3 Akten
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Orchestre National de la Radiodiffusion Française
Leitung: Georges Prêtre
Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 566647-2
Plattentitel: Cinema classics, Vol. 2 Maria Callas
Cold, cold heart
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Lucinda Williams
Komposition: Hank Williams
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 170239-2
Plattentitel: Timeless - A tribute to Hank Williams
Carrickfergus
Länge: 04:22
Interpretation: Van Morrison & The Chieftains
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 537548-2
Plattentitel: Irish heartbeat
Morning in America
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Durand Jones & The Indications
Komposition: Aaron Frazer, Blake Rhein, Justin Hubler, Kyle Houpt
Label: DEAD OCEANS
Plattentitel: Morning in America
