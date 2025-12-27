Der Schriftsteller T.C. Boyle
"Todtraurige Lieder habe ich am allerliebsten"

Während der Arbeit hört der US-amerikanische Schriftsteller ausschließlich Klassik und Jazz. Aber wenn er nicht schreibt, gehöre seine Liebe dem Blues. In "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" zeigt er eine Kostprobe als Sänger einer Punkbluesband.

Der Autor T.C. Boyle schaut ernst in die Kamera. Er hat einen kurzen, grau melierten Bart und trägt eine schwarze Baskenmütze, ein schwarzes Hemd und darüber ein blaues Jackett mit weißen Punkten.
Er widmet sich den Sollbruchstellen der US-Gesellschaft oder verarbeitet historische Ereignisse, stets mit Freude an der Satire: T.C. Boyle. (Jamieson Fry)
Die originale Sendung in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Der Schriftsteller T.C. Boyle - englische Originalversion

Musik-Laufplan

Alabama
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: John Coltrane
Komposition: John William Coltrane
Label: IMPULSE
Plattentitel: 1963: New Directions
1. Satz: Allegro moderato
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 2 D-Dur
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Takács Quartett
Komposition: Alexander Borodin
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 452239-2
Wake me, shake me
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: The Blues Project
Komposition: Al Kooper
Label: boy records
Best.-Nr: BOY1/6
Plattentitel: The Blues Project - The Best of Yesteryear, Vol. 64
Help me
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Sonny Boy Williamson
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Black Lion
Best.-Nr: BLCD760520
Plattentitel: In the beginning...
I put a spell on you
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: The Ventilators
Komposition: Jay "Screamin" Hawkins
Probenaufnahme (privat)
Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix. Arie der Dalila aus dem 2. Akt
aus: Samson et Dalila, op. 47. Oper in 3 Akten
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Maria Callas (Sopran), Orchestre National de la Radiodiffusion Française
Leitung: Georges Prêtre
Komposition: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 566647-2
Plattentitel: Cinema classics, Vol. 2 Maria Callas
Cold, cold heart
Länge: 04:42
Interpretation: Lucinda Williams
Komposition: Hank Williams
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 170239-2
Plattentitel: Timeless - A tribute to Hank Williams
Carrickfergus
Länge: 04:22
Interpretation: Van Morrison & The Chieftains
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 537548-2
Plattentitel: Irish heartbeat
Morning in America
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Durand Jones & The Indications
Komposition: Aaron Frazer, Blake Rhein, Justin Hubler, Kyle Houpt
Label: DEAD OCEANS
Plattentitel: Morning in America
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.