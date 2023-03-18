Samstag, 18. März 2023

Der Theaterintendant Jens Neundorff von Enzberg
Technoider Puls, barockes Herz

Seit Beginn der Spielzeit 2021/2022 ist Jens Neundorff von Enzberg Intendant am Staatstheater Meiningen und am Landestheater Eisenach. Neben Bach und Rachmaninow steht elektronische Musik seiner Jugend auf seiner Wunsch-Playlist.

18.03.2023

Ein Mann mit graublonden kurzen Haaren und blauen Augen blickt mit leicht geöffnetem Mund in die Kamera. Er trägt einen schwarzen Pullover.
Jens Neundorff von Enzberg wurde 1966 in Ilmenau in Thüringen geboren. (picture alliance / dpa-Zentralbild / Martin Schutt)

Musik-Laufplan

Electrica Salsa
Länge: 4:46
Interpret: Off
Komposition: Michael Münzing, Luca Anzilotti
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 81448-2
Plattentitel: Electrica Salsa
Praeludium Nr. 2 c-moll, BWV 871
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Band 2
Länge: 1:47
Solist: Svjatoslav Richter
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: GD60949
Prélude cis-Moll
Länge: 4:27
Solist: Vladimir Horowitz
Komponist: Sergei Wassiljewitsch Rachmaninow
Label: Sony Classical
The way it is
Länge: 4:56
Interpret: Bruce Hornsby
Komponist: Bruce Hornsby
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Plattentitel: Kuschelrock: Best Of 7 & 8
The Ballroom Blitz
Länge: 4:26
Interpretation: The Sweet
Komposition: Nicky Chinn, Mike Chapman
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: The Rainbow (Live)
Princess Crocodile
Länge: 2:24
Interpretation: Gry (with FM Einheit and his Orchestra)
Komposition: Gry Bagøien, F.M. Einheit
Label: Freshly Squeezed Music Ltd.
Plattentitel: White Mink : Black Cotton - Electro swing vs speakeasy jazz
Adagio for strings
Länge: 3:26
Interpret: Tiësto
Komponist: Samuel Barber
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985322902
Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 20 years
(1) Herr, unser Herrscher (Chor)
aus: Johannespassion, für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 245 (Passio secundum Johannem)
Länge: 02:27
Chor: Monteverdi Choir London
Orchester: The English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Archiv Produktion
Best.-Nr: 419324-2
Ouvertüre
aus: Castor et Pollux
Länge: 3:58
Orchester: Les Arts Florissants
Dirigent: William Christie
Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: 901501
Leningrad
Länge: 4:02
Interpret: Billy Joel
Komponist: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Greatest hits, Volume 3
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.