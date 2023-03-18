Der Theaterintendant Jens Neundorff von Enzberg

Jens Neundorff von Enzberg wurde 1966 in Ilmenau in Thüringen geboren. (picture alliance / dpa-Zentralbild / Martin Schutt)

Musik-Laufplan

Electrica Salsa

Länge: 4:46

Interpret: Off

Komposition: Michael Münzing, Luca Anzilotti

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: 81448-2

Plattentitel: Electrica Salsa

Praeludium Nr. 2 c-moll, BWV 871

aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Band 2

Länge: 1:47

Solist: Svjatoslav Richter

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: GD60949

Prélude cis-Moll

Länge: 4:27

Solist: Vladimir Horowitz

Komponist: Sergei Wassiljewitsch Rachmaninow

Label: Sony Classical

The way it is

Länge: 4:56

Interpret: Bruce Hornsby

Komponist: Bruce Hornsby

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Plattentitel: Kuschelrock: Best Of 7 & 8

The Ballroom Blitz

Länge: 4:26

Interpretation: The Sweet

Komposition: Nicky Chinn, Mike Chapman

Label: RCA Records Label

Plattentitel: The Rainbow (Live)

Princess Crocodile

Länge: 2:24

Interpretation: Gry (with FM Einheit and his Orchestra)

Komposition: Gry Bagøien, F.M. Einheit

Label: Freshly Squeezed Music Ltd.

Plattentitel: White Mink : Black Cotton - Electro swing vs speakeasy jazz

Adagio for strings

Länge: 3:26

Interpret: Tiësto

Komponist: Samuel Barber

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88985322902

Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 20 years

(1) Herr, unser Herrscher (Chor)

aus: Johannespassion, für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 245 (Passio secundum Johannem)

Länge: 02:27

Chor: Monteverdi Choir London

Orchester: The English Baroque Soloists

Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Archiv Produktion

Best.-Nr: 419324-2

Ouvertüre

aus: Castor et Pollux

Länge: 3:58

Orchester: Les Arts Florissants

Dirigent: William Christie

Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: 901501

Leningrad

Länge: 4:02

Interpret: Billy Joel

Komponist: Billy Joel

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Greatest hits, Volume 3