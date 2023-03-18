Der Theaterintendant Jens Neundorff von Enzberg

Musik-Laufplan
Electrica Salsa
Länge: 4:46
Interpret: Off
Komposition: Michael Münzing, Luca Anzilotti
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 81448-2
Plattentitel: Electrica Salsa
Länge: 4:46
Interpret: Off
Komposition: Michael Münzing, Luca Anzilotti
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 81448-2
Plattentitel: Electrica Salsa
Praeludium Nr. 2 c-moll, BWV 871
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Band 2
Länge: 1:47
Solist: Svjatoslav Richter
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: GD60949
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Band 2
Länge: 1:47
Solist: Svjatoslav Richter
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: GD60949
Prélude cis-Moll
Länge: 4:27
Solist: Vladimir Horowitz
Komponist: Sergei Wassiljewitsch Rachmaninow
Label: Sony Classical
Länge: 4:27
Solist: Vladimir Horowitz
Komponist: Sergei Wassiljewitsch Rachmaninow
Label: Sony Classical
The way it is
Länge: 4:56
Interpret: Bruce Hornsby
Komponist: Bruce Hornsby
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Plattentitel: Kuschelrock: Best Of 7 & 8
Länge: 4:56
Interpret: Bruce Hornsby
Komponist: Bruce Hornsby
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Plattentitel: Kuschelrock: Best Of 7 & 8
The Ballroom Blitz
Länge: 4:26
Interpretation: The Sweet
Komposition: Nicky Chinn, Mike Chapman
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: The Rainbow (Live)
Länge: 4:26
Interpretation: The Sweet
Komposition: Nicky Chinn, Mike Chapman
Label: RCA Records Label
Plattentitel: The Rainbow (Live)
Princess Crocodile
Länge: 2:24
Interpretation: Gry (with FM Einheit and his Orchestra)
Komposition: Gry Bagøien, F.M. Einheit
Label: Freshly Squeezed Music Ltd.
Plattentitel: White Mink : Black Cotton - Electro swing vs speakeasy jazz
Länge: 2:24
Interpretation: Gry (with FM Einheit and his Orchestra)
Komposition: Gry Bagøien, F.M. Einheit
Label: Freshly Squeezed Music Ltd.
Plattentitel: White Mink : Black Cotton - Electro swing vs speakeasy jazz
Adagio for strings
Länge: 3:26
Interpret: Tiësto
Komponist: Samuel Barber
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985322902
Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 20 years
Länge: 3:26
Interpret: Tiësto
Komponist: Samuel Barber
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985322902
Plattentitel: Club sounds - Best of 20 years
(1) Herr, unser Herrscher (Chor)
aus: Johannespassion, für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 245 (Passio secundum Johannem)
Länge: 02:27
Chor: Monteverdi Choir London
Orchester: The English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Archiv Produktion
Best.-Nr: 419324-2
aus: Johannespassion, für Soli, Chor und Orchester, BWV 245 (Passio secundum Johannem)
Länge: 02:27
Chor: Monteverdi Choir London
Orchester: The English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Archiv Produktion
Best.-Nr: 419324-2
Ouvertüre
aus: Castor et Pollux
Länge: 3:58
Orchester: Les Arts Florissants
Dirigent: William Christie
Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: 901501
aus: Castor et Pollux
Länge: 3:58
Orchester: Les Arts Florissants
Dirigent: William Christie
Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: 901501
Leningrad
Länge: 4:02
Interpret: Billy Joel
Komponist: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Greatest hits, Volume 3
Länge: 4:02
Interpret: Billy Joel
Komponist: Billy Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Greatest hits, Volume 3
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.