Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Molto allegro
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 40 g-Moll, KV 550
Länge: 05:24
Interpretation: Ensemble Resonanz
Leitung: Riccardo Minasi
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMM 902629.30
In Zaïre
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Johnny Wakelin
Komposition: Johnny Wakelin
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 664568-2
Plattentitel: Die 70er Show, Vol. 3
Gogol
Länge: 02:03
Interpretation: Chilly Gonzales
Komposition: Chilly Gonzalez
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 9823441
Plattentitel: Solo piano
First we take Manhattan
Länge: 05:55
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen, Sharon Robinson, Jeff Fisher
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 460642-2
Plattentitel: I'm your man
O Fallada, da du hangest! (Ein Pferd klagt an)
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Gisela May (Singstimme), Studio-Orchester
Leitung: Henry Krtschil
Komposition: Hanns Eisler
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: BC 2165-2
Im Zweifel für den Zweifel
Länge: 04:26
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Klaas Müller, Arne Zank
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Best.-Nr: 2729654
Plattentitel: Schall und Wahn
Le vent nous portera
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Sophie Hunger
Komposition: Sophie Hunger, Bertrand Cantat
Label: Gentlemen
Best.-Nr: 938342
Plattentitel: 1983
Koffer
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Apsilon
Komposition: Apsilon
Label: FOUR MUSIC
Plattentitel: Haut wie Pelz
Cancion para un nino de la calle
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Mercedes Sosa, René Pérez Joglar
Komposition: Angel Ritro
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 6347042
Plattentitel: Gracias a la vida
L'estaca
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Lluís Llach
Komposition: Lluís Llach
Label: 'pläne'
Best.-Nr: 88835
Plattentitel: Camp del Barça - 6 de Juliol de 1985
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.