Sie wird gefeiert, zum Beispiel 2022 mit den Max und Moritz-Preis als „Beste deutsche Comic-Künstlerin“ für ihr Buch „Madgermanes“: Birgit Weyhe. (Vera Drebusch)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Molto allegro

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 40 g-Moll, KV 550

Länge: 05:24

Interpretation: Ensemble Resonanz

Leitung: Riccardo Minasi

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMM 902629.30

In Zaïre

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Johnny Wakelin

Komposition: Johnny Wakelin

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 664568-2

Plattentitel: Die 70er Show, Vol. 3

Gogol

Länge: 02:03

Interpretation: Chilly Gonzales

Komposition: Chilly Gonzalez

Label: Emarcy Records

Best.-Nr: 9823441

Plattentitel: Solo piano

First we take Manhattan

Länge: 05:55

Interpretation: Leonard Cohen

Komposition: Leonard Cohen, Sharon Robinson, Jeff Fisher

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 460642-2

Plattentitel: I'm your man

O Fallada, da du hangest! (Ein Pferd klagt an)

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Gisela May (Singstimme), Studio-Orchester

Leitung: Henry Krtschil

Komposition: Hanns Eisler

Label: BERLIN Classics

Best.-Nr: BC 2165-2

Im Zweifel für den Zweifel

Länge: 04:26

Interpretation: Tocotronic

Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Klaas Müller, Arne Zank

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Best.-Nr: 2729654

Plattentitel: Schall und Wahn

Le vent nous portera

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Sophie Hunger

Komposition: Sophie Hunger, Bertrand Cantat

Label: Gentlemen

Best.-Nr: 938342

Plattentitel: 1983

Koffer

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Apsilon

Komposition: Apsilon

Label: FOUR MUSIC

Plattentitel: Haut wie Pelz

Cancion para un nino de la calle

Länge: 04:12

Interpretation: Mercedes Sosa, René Pérez Joglar

Komposition: Angel Ritro

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 6347042

Plattentitel: Gracias a la vida

L'estaca

Länge: 04:34

Interpretation: Lluís Llach

Komposition: Lluís Llach

Label: 'pläne'

Best.-Nr: 88835

Plattentitel: Camp del Barça - 6 de Juliol de 1985