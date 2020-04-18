Die Elektropopband Hundreds„Was für ein perfekter kleiner Song“
Dunkelblau oder grau mit einfallendem Licht – Eva und Philipp Milner stellen sich alle ihre Lieder in bestimmten Farben vor. Für Klassik-Pop-et cetera haben sie eine sehr persönliche Klangpalette zusammengestellt.Hören Sie unsere Beiträge in der Dlf Audiothek
- Die Elektropopband Hundreds besteht aus Florian Wienczny (Schlagzeug) und dem Geschwisterpaar Eva (Gesang) und Philipp Milner (Piano, Elektronik) (J. Konrad Schmidt)
Mit Blick auf einen Tümpel und die weiten Felder des Wendlandes, im eigenen Studio fernab der Stadt, entstehen die Lieder von Eva und Philipp Milner. Die Geschwister und Köpfe der Band "Hundreds" sind allerdings nicht in Niedersachsen aufgewachsen, sondern in Lohr am Main. Ihre Bandgeschichte wiederum beginnt in Weimar: Als Philipp Milner dort Jazzklavier studierte, kam ihn seine sechs Jahre jüngere Schwester oft besuchen. Aus gemeinsamen Improvisationen entstand der Plan, eine Band zu gründen - mit Eva am Mikrofon und Philippan verschiedensten Tasteninstrumenten.
2010 erschien ihre Debüt-CD, später stieß der Schlagzeuger Florian Wienczny dazu. Im März 2020 veröffentlicht die Band "Hundreds" ihr fünftes Studio-Album mit melancholischem, epischem Elektropop in anspruchsvollen Arrangements.
