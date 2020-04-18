Mit Blick auf einen Tümpel und die weiten Felder des Wendlandes, im eigenen Studio fernab der Stadt, entstehen die Lieder von Eva und Philipp Milner. Die Geschwister und Köpfe der Band "Hundreds" sind allerdings nicht in Niedersachsen aufgewachsen, sondern in Lohr am Main. Ihre Bandgeschichte wiederum beginnt in Weimar: Als Philipp Milner dort Jazzklavier studierte, kam ihn seine sechs Jahre jüngere Schwester oft besuchen. Aus gemeinsamen Improvisationen entstand der Plan, eine Band zu gründen - mit Eva am Mikrofon und Philippan verschiedensten Tasteninstrumenten.

2010 erschien ihre Debüt-CD, später stieß der Schlagzeuger Florian Wienczny dazu. Im März 2020 veröffentlicht die Band "Hundreds" ihr fünftes Studio-Album mit melancholischem, epischem Elektropop in anspruchsvollen Arrangements.

Musik-Laufplan



Titel: Who is it

Länge: 02:48

Interpret: Hundreds

Komponist: Björk Guðmundsdóttir

Label: sinnbus

Plattentitel: Tame The Noise



Titel: La jeune fille aux cheveux blancs

Länge: 02:12

Interpret: Camille

Komponist: Camille Dalmais

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: I 623313

Plattentitel: Le fil



Titel: Forever more

Länge: 03:47

Interpret: Moloko

Komponist: Mark Brydon, Róisín Murphy

Label: EMM

Best.-Nr: 592609-2

Plattentitel: RTL Dance, Vol. 2



Titel: Machine gun

Länge: 03:51

Interpret: Portishead

Komponist: Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow, Adrian Utley

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 1766401

Plattentitel: Third



Titel: I will

Länge: 02:00

Interpret: Radiohead

Komponist: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, Colin Greenwood, Phil Selway

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 584543-2

Plattentitel: Hail to the thief



Titel: The eraser

Länge: 04:55

Interpret: Thom Yorke

Komponist: Thomas E. Yorke

Label: XL RECORDINGS

Best.-Nr: XLCD 200

Plattentitel: The eraser



Titel: The woman downstairs

Länge: 04:20

Interpret: Tina Dico

Komponist: Tina Dico

Label: Kobalt Label Services

Best.-Nr: FINEST24CD



Titel: Raspberry beret

Länge: 03:24

Interpret: Prince and The Revolution

Komponist: Prince and The Revolution

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 925286-2

Plattentitel: Around the world in a day



Titel: The Barrel

Länge: 03:39

Interpret: Aldous Harding

Komponist: Aldous Harding

Label: 4 AD



Titel: To build a home

Länge: 06:08

Interpret: The Cinematic Orchestra (feat. Patrick Watson)

Komponist: Jason Swinscoe, Phil France, Patrick Watson

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88697650142

Plattentitel: Kulturkantine - A different kind of chillout session Got to dance 2015