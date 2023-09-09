Musik-Laufplan
L'arca di Noè
Länge: 03:20
Interpret: Sergio Endrigo
Komponist: Sergio Endrigo
Label: Fonit Cetra
Best.-Nr: 8573 84510-2
Plattentitel: Quando la musica è poesia
Regarde
Länge: 02:48
Interpretin: Barbara
Komponistin: Barbara Serf
Label: POLYGRAM DISTRIBUTION
Best.-Nr: 832359-2
Plattentitel: Barbara
99 Luftballons
Länge: 03:51
Interpretin: Nena
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 25264
Plattentitel: Nena
Should I stay or should I go
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: The Clash
Komposition: Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: COL 656667 2
Plattentitel: Should I Stay Or Should I Go / Rush
"Wir arme Leut!" Szene des Wozzeck, 1. Akt
aus: Wozzeck. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 7
Länge: 03:17
Solist: Eberhard Waechter (Wozzeck)
Solist: Heinz Zednik (Hauptmann)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Christoph von Dohnányi
Komponist: Alban Berg
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 417348-2
aus: Wozzeck. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 7
Nr. 1: Gute Nacht
aus: Die Winterreise. Für Gesang und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 04:59
Solistin: Mitsuko Shirai (Mezzosopran)
Solist: Hartmut Höll (Klavier)
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: CAPRICCIO
Best.-Nr: 10382/83
aus: Die Winterreise. Für Gesang und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Europe is lost
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Kae Tempest
Komposition: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: Let them eat chaos
Gipsy World 6
Länge: 01:00
Interpret: Haris Custovic
Komponist: Haris Custovic
Label: AUDIO NETWORK
Plattentitel: ANW2527 Balkan Beats And Gypsy Remix
L'absente
Länge: 03:04
Interpret: Felwine Sarr
Komposition: Lamine Ndiaye, Felwine Sarr, Fred Brasset
Plattentitel: Naissan
Restitué
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Group5050
Komposition: unbekannt
