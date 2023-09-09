1972 in Paris geboren, lebt Bénédicte Savoy schon viele Jahre in Berlin. (picture alliance / dpa / Soeren Stache)

Musik-Laufplan

L'arca di Noè

Länge: 03:20

Interpret: Sergio Endrigo

Komponist: Sergio Endrigo

Label: Fonit Cetra

Best.-Nr: 8573 84510-2

Plattentitel: Quando la musica è poesia

Regarde

Länge: 02:48

Interpretin: Barbara

Komponistin: Barbara Serf

Label: POLYGRAM DISTRIBUTION

Best.-Nr: 832359-2

Plattentitel: Barbara

99 Luftballons

Länge: 03:51

Interpretin: Nena

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: CDCBS 25264

Plattentitel: Nena

Should I stay or should I go

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: The Clash

Komposition: Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: COL 656667 2

Plattentitel: Should I Stay Or Should I Go / Rush

"Wir arme Leut!" Szene des Wozzeck, 1. Akt

aus: Wozzeck. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 7

Länge: 03:17

Solist: Eberhard Waechter (Wozzeck)

Solist: Heinz Zednik (Hauptmann)

Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker

Dirigent: Christoph von Dohnányi

Komponist: Alban Berg

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 417348-2

Nr. 1: Gute Nacht

aus: Die Winterreise. Für Gesang und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)

Länge: 04:59

Solistin: Mitsuko Shirai (Mezzosopran)

Solist: Hartmut Höll (Klavier)

Komponist: Franz Schubert

Label: CAPRICCIO

Best.-Nr: 10382/83

Europe is lost

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Kae Tempest

Komposition: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey

Label: Caroline

Plattentitel: Let them eat chaos

Gipsy World 6

Länge: 01:00

Interpret: Haris Custovic

Komponist: Haris Custovic

Label: AUDIO NETWORK

Plattentitel: ANW2527 Balkan Beats And Gypsy Remix

L'absente

Länge: 03:04

Interpret: Felwine Sarr

Komposition: Lamine Ndiaye, Felwine Sarr, Fred Brasset

Plattentitel: Naissan

Restitué

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Group5050

Komposition: unbekannt