Samstag, 09. September 2023

Die Kunsthistorikerin Bénédicte Savoy
"Wir haben 99 Luftballons gebrüllt"

Ihr Name ist eng mit der Rückgabe von Raubkunst verbunden. Vielleicht ist Bénédicte Savoy sogar die wichtigste wissenschaftliche Stimme in der Restitutionsdebatte. Als Professorin lehrt sie an der Technischen Universität Berlin. Welche Musik sie zu Tränen rührt, erzählt sie in Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

09.09.2023

Eine Frau mit braunen Haaren lächelt in die Kamera, im Hintergrund ein unscharfes Gebäude.
1972 in Paris geboren, lebt Bénédicte Savoy schon viele Jahre in Berlin. (picture alliance / dpa / Soeren Stache)

Musik-Laufplan

L'arca di Noè
Länge: 03:20
Interpret: Sergio Endrigo
Komponist: Sergio Endrigo
Label: Fonit Cetra
Best.-Nr: 8573 84510-2
Plattentitel: Quando la musica è poesia
Regarde
Länge: 02:48
Interpretin: Barbara
Komponistin: Barbara Serf
Label: POLYGRAM DISTRIBUTION
Best.-Nr: 832359-2
Plattentitel: Barbara
99 Luftballons
Länge: 03:51
Interpretin: Nena
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 25264
Plattentitel: Nena
Should I stay or should I go
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: The Clash
Komposition: Joe Strummer, Paul Simonon, Nick B. Headon
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: COL 656667 2
Plattentitel: Should I Stay Or Should I Go / Rush
"Wir arme Leut!" Szene des Wozzeck, 1. Akt
aus: Wozzeck. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 7
Länge: 03:17
Solist: Eberhard Waechter (Wozzeck)
Solist: Heinz Zednik (Hauptmann)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Christoph von Dohnányi
Komponist: Alban Berg
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 417348-2
Nr. 1: Gute Nacht
aus: Die Winterreise. Für Gesang und Klavier, D 911 (op. 89)
Länge: 04:59
Solistin: Mitsuko Shirai (Mezzosopran)
Solist: Hartmut Höll (Klavier)
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: CAPRICCIO
Best.-Nr: 10382/83
Europe is lost
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Kae Tempest
Komposition: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: Let them eat chaos
Gipsy World 6
Länge: 01:00
Interpret: Haris Custovic
Komponist: Haris Custovic
Label: AUDIO NETWORK
Plattentitel: ANW2527 Balkan Beats And Gypsy Remix
L'absente
Länge: 03:04
Interpret: Felwine Sarr
Komposition: Lamine Ndiaye, Felwine Sarr, Fred Brasset
Plattentitel: Naissan
Restitué
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Group5050
Komposition: unbekannt
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.