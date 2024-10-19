Musik-Laufplan
Vier Stunden vor Elbe 1
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Element Of Crime
Komposition: Jakob Ilja, Veto, Richard Pappik, Sven Regener
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 849455-2
Plattentitel: Damals hinterm Mond
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Element Of Crime
Komposition: Jakob Ilja, Veto, Richard Pappik, Sven Regener
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 849455-2
Plattentitel: Damals hinterm Mond
Künstler
Länge: 05:11
Interpretation: Rainald Grebe (Gesang und Klavier)
Komposition: Rainald Grebe
Label: Versöhnungsrecords
Best.-Nr: 2941399
Länge: 05:11
Interpretation: Rainald Grebe (Gesang und Klavier)
Komposition: Rainald Grebe
Label: Versöhnungsrecords
Best.-Nr: 2941399
Mal dein Herz an
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Stoppok
Komposition: Stefan Stoppok
Label: GRUNDSOUND
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Stoppok
Komposition: Stefan Stoppok
Label: GRUNDSOUND
As I was wandering
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Sinsheen
Komposition: Tom Dymock
Label: Birnam CD
Best.-Nr: SCG 495
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Sinsheen
Komposition: Tom Dymock
Label: Birnam CD
Best.-Nr: SCG 495
"Laufen". Musik zum Film
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Jonathan Reuveni (Cello), Richard Ruzicka (Klavier)
Komposition: Richard Ruzicka
Mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Richard Ruzicka
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Jonathan Reuveni (Cello), Richard Ruzicka (Klavier)
Komposition: Richard Ruzicka
Mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Richard Ruzicka
Empty chairs
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Harry Belafonte
Komposition: Don McLean
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 184443-2
Plattentitel: The art of a legend
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Harry Belafonte
Komposition: Don McLean
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 184443-2
Plattentitel: The art of a legend
Mansplainer
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Komposition: Kai Nungesser, Annette Simons
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Die Rückkehr des Bumm!
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Komposition: Kai Nungesser, Annette Simons
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Die Rückkehr des Bumm!
Konfetti
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Enno Bunger
Komposition: Enno Bunger, Sarah Muldoon, Nils Dietrich
Label: COLUMBIA
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Enno Bunger
Komposition: Enno Bunger, Sarah Muldoon, Nils Dietrich
Label: COLUMBIA
Dear Mr. President (live)
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Pink
Komposition: Billy Mann, Pink
Label: LaFace Records
Best.-Nr: 88697087662
Plattentitel: Dear Mr. President
Länge: 04:33
Interpretation: Pink
Komposition: Billy Mann, Pink
Label: LaFace Records
Best.-Nr: 88697087662
Plattentitel: Dear Mr. President
Je veux
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: ZAZ
Komposition: Kerredine Soltani, Tryss
Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP
Best.-Nr: 99697744732
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: ZAZ
Komposition: Kerredine Soltani, Tryss
Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP
Best.-Nr: 99697744732
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.