Die Übersetzerin und Autorin Isabel Bogdan
Leben von der Kunst

Mit dem satirischen Roman „Der Pfau“ gelang ihr der erste Bestseller. Mittlerweile wurde auch "Laufen" verfilmt, ein innerer Monolog mit mutiger Sprache und starken Emotionen. Die Filmmusik "erwischt mich jedes Mal wieder", erzählt Isabel Bogdan im Dlf.

Eine Frau mit schulterlangem, weißblondem Haar und schwarz umrandeter Brille lächelt in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein orangefarbenes Jackett.
Romanautorin Isabel Bogdan bei der Premiere des Films "Der Pfau", eine Dramödie, die auf ihrem gleichnamigen, Roman basiert. (picture alliance / dpa / Horst Galuschka)

"Laufen". Musik zum Film
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Jonathan Reuveni (Cello), Richard Ruzicka (Klavier)
Komposition: Richard Ruzicka
Mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Richard Ruzicka
