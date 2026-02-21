Seit der Spielzeit 2025/26 neuer Generalmusikdirektor der Stadt Köln: Andrés Orozco-Estrada, geboren 1977 in Kolumbien. (Julia Wesely)

Musik-Laufplan

Fortuna imperatrix mundi: (1) O Fortuna

aus: Carmina Burana. Cantiones profanae cantoribus et choris cantandae comitantibus instrumentis atque imaginis magicis. Für Sopran, Tenor, Bariton, Chor, Kinderchor und Orchester

Länge: 02:31

Interpretation: Alina Wunderlin (Sopran), Max Emanuel Cenčić (Countertenor), Russell Braun (Bariton), Zürcher Sing-Akademie, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich

Leitung: Paavo Järvi

Komposition: Carl Orff

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: ALPHA1031

2. Satz: Allegro di molto

aus: Divertimento für Streicher, KV 137

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: Concertgebouw Orchestra

Leitung: Eduardo Marturet

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Verdi Records

Best.-Nr: 9013

La Valse. Poème chorégraphique für Orchester

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: Orchestre de Paris

Leitung: Klaus Mäkelä

Komposition: Maurice Ravel

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 4870959

Der Weg

Länge: 03:53

Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer

Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer

Label: GRÖNLAND

Best.-Nr: CDP000715

Plattentitel: Mensch

Follie! Delirio vano è questo! - Sempre libera (Violetta, Alfredo), Arie der Violetta, 1. Akt

aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Ileana Cotrubas (Sopran), Plácido Domingo (Tenor), Bayerisches Staatsorchester

Leitung: Carlos Kleiber

Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4784954/55

2. Satz: Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur

Länge: 03:27

Interpretation: Tonkünstler-Orchester Niederösterreich

Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: PREISER RECORDS

Best.-Nr: PR 90784

1. Satz: Introduction. Allegro moderato

aus: Fantaisie de concert sur les motifs de l'opéra "Carmen", op. 25

Länge: 03:13

Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), hr-Sinfonieorchester

Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada

Komposition: Pablo de Sarasate

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 486 2383

Introduction - The girl and the three tramps. Allegro -

aus: Der wunderbare Mandarin. Pantomime in einem Akt für Chor und Orchester, Sz 73 (op. 19)

Länge: 02:54

Interpretation: ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien

Leitung: Michael Gielen

Komposition: Béla Bartók

Label: ORFEO

Best.-Nr: C230141

Puttin' on the Ritz

Länge: 02:21

Interpretation: Robbie Williams

Komposition: Irving Berlin

Label: Island Records

Plattentitel: Swings both ways

La noche

Länge: 01:49

Interpretation: Joe Arroyo

Komposition: Álvaro José Arroyo González

Label: WORLD MUSIC NETWORK

Best.-Nr: RGNET 1013 CD

Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, op. 28

Länge: 04:58

Interpretation: Gürzenich Orchester Köln

Leitung: François-Xavier Roth

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: HMM902370