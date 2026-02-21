Musik-Laufplan
Fortuna imperatrix mundi: (1) O Fortuna
aus: Carmina Burana. Cantiones profanae cantoribus et choris cantandae comitantibus instrumentis atque imaginis magicis. Für Sopran, Tenor, Bariton, Chor, Kinderchor und Orchester
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Alina Wunderlin (Sopran), Max Emanuel Cenčić (Countertenor), Russell Braun (Bariton), Zürcher Sing-Akademie, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Carl Orff
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA1031
aus: Carmina Burana. Cantiones profanae cantoribus et choris cantandae comitantibus instrumentis atque imaginis magicis. Für Sopran, Tenor, Bariton, Chor, Kinderchor und Orchester
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Alina Wunderlin (Sopran), Max Emanuel Cenčić (Countertenor), Russell Braun (Bariton), Zürcher Sing-Akademie, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich
Leitung: Paavo Järvi
Komposition: Carl Orff
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA1031
2. Satz: Allegro di molto
aus: Divertimento für Streicher, KV 137
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Eduardo Marturet
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Verdi Records
Best.-Nr: 9013
aus: Divertimento für Streicher, KV 137
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Eduardo Marturet
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Verdi Records
Best.-Nr: 9013
La Valse. Poème chorégraphique für Orchester
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Orchestre de Paris
Leitung: Klaus Mäkelä
Komposition: Maurice Ravel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4870959
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Orchestre de Paris
Leitung: Klaus Mäkelä
Komposition: Maurice Ravel
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4870959
Der Weg
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: CDP000715
Plattentitel: Mensch
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: CDP000715
Plattentitel: Mensch
Follie! Delirio vano è questo! - Sempre libera (Violetta, Alfredo), Arie der Violetta, 1. Akt
aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Ileana Cotrubas (Sopran), Plácido Domingo (Tenor), Bayerisches Staatsorchester
Leitung: Carlos Kleiber
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4784954/55
aus: La Traviata. Melodramma in 3 Akten
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Ileana Cotrubas (Sopran), Plácido Domingo (Tenor), Bayerisches Staatsorchester
Leitung: Carlos Kleiber
Komposition: Giuseppe Verdi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4784954/55
2. Satz: Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Tonkünstler-Orchester Niederösterreich
Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: PREISER RECORDS
Best.-Nr: PR 90784
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 1 D-Dur
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: Tonkünstler-Orchester Niederösterreich
Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: PREISER RECORDS
Best.-Nr: PR 90784
1. Satz: Introduction. Allegro moderato
aus: Fantaisie de concert sur les motifs de l'opéra "Carmen", op. 25
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada
Komposition: Pablo de Sarasate
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 486 2383
aus: Fantaisie de concert sur les motifs de l'opéra "Carmen", op. 25
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Hilary Hahn (Violine), hr-Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Andrés Orozco-Estrada
Komposition: Pablo de Sarasate
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 486 2383
Introduction - The girl and the three tramps. Allegro -
aus: Der wunderbare Mandarin. Pantomime in einem Akt für Chor und Orchester, Sz 73 (op. 19)
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien
Leitung: Michael Gielen
Komposition: Béla Bartók
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C230141
aus: Der wunderbare Mandarin. Pantomime in einem Akt für Chor und Orchester, Sz 73 (op. 19)
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien
Leitung: Michael Gielen
Komposition: Béla Bartók
Label: ORFEO
Best.-Nr: C230141
Puttin' on the Ritz
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Robbie Williams
Komposition: Irving Berlin
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Swings both ways
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Robbie Williams
Komposition: Irving Berlin
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Swings both ways
La noche
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Joe Arroyo
Komposition: Álvaro José Arroyo González
Label: WORLD MUSIC NETWORK
Best.-Nr: RGNET 1013 CD
Länge: 01:49
Interpretation: Joe Arroyo
Komposition: Álvaro José Arroyo González
Label: WORLD MUSIC NETWORK
Best.-Nr: RGNET 1013 CD
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, op. 28
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Gürzenich Orchester Köln
Leitung: François-Xavier Roth
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: HMM902370
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Gürzenich Orchester Köln
Leitung: François-Xavier Roth
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: HMM902370
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.