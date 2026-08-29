Musik-Laufplan
Butterfly
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Danyel Gérard
Komposition: Danyel Gérard
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845242-2
Plattentitel: Die deutsche Single Hitparade 1971
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Danyel Gérard
Komposition: Danyel Gérard
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845242-2
Plattentitel: Die deutsche Single Hitparade 1971
Old Shatterhand-Melodie
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Orchester Martin Böttcher
Komposition: Martin Böttcher
Label: Karussell
Best.-Nr: 841 756-2
Plattentitel: Oldies 1963
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Orchester Martin Böttcher
Komposition: Martin Böttcher
Label: Karussell
Best.-Nr: 841 756-2
Plattentitel: Oldies 1963
Let's stay together
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Tina Turner
Komposition: Al Green, Willie Mitchell, Al jr Jackson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 746041-2
Plattentitel: Private dancer
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Tina Turner
Komposition: Al Green, Willie Mitchell, Al jr Jackson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 746041-2
Plattentitel: Private dancer
Morgenstimmung
aus: Peer Gynt-Suite Nr. 1, op. 46
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410026-2
aus: Peer Gynt-Suite Nr. 1, op. 46
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410026-2
Vandraren
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Nordman
Komposition: Mats Wester
Label: SONET GRAMMOFON-POLYMEDIA
Best.-Nr: SLPCD2866/521771-2
Plattentitel: Nordman
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Nordman
Komposition: Mats Wester
Label: SONET GRAMMOFON-POLYMEDIA
Best.-Nr: SLPCD2866/521771-2
Plattentitel: Nordman
Good times
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Chic
Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0179102ERE
Plattentitel: Plattensammlung No.1 - Saturday night grooves
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Chic
Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0179102ERE
Plattentitel: Plattensammlung No.1 - Saturday night grooves
Kwiakah first nation
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Freya Arde
Komposition: Freya Arde
Label: KÖNIGSKINDER
Plattentitel: Das geheime Leben der Bäume
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Freya Arde
Komposition: Freya Arde
Label: KÖNIGSKINDER
Plattentitel: Das geheime Leben der Bäume
Cornfield chase
Länge: 01:29
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Hans Zimmer, Mario Reinsch
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875048122
Plattentitel: Interstellar - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Länge: 01:29
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Hans Zimmer, Mario Reinsch
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875048122
Plattentitel: Interstellar - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bacteria
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Martin Zarzar
Komposition: Martin Zarzar
Label: Martin Zarzar
Plattentitel: Bed Bugs
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Martin Zarzar
Komposition: Martin Zarzar
Label: Martin Zarzar
Plattentitel: Bed Bugs
Baby can I hold you
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Tracy Chapman
Komposition: Tracy Chapman
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 960774-2
Plattentitel: Tracy Chapman
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Tracy Chapman
Komposition: Tracy Chapman
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 960774-2
Plattentitel: Tracy Chapman
Boom Schakkalakka
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: DIKKA feat. Wincent Weiss
Komposition: Sera Finale, Paul Neumann
Label: Karussell
Plattentitel: Boom Schakkalakka
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: DIKKA feat. Wincent Weiss
Komposition: Sera Finale, Paul Neumann
Label: Karussell
Plattentitel: Boom Schakkalakka
Claire de Lune
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Don Jackson
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Silverline
Best.-Nr: 81002-9
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Don Jackson
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Silverline
Best.-Nr: 81002-9
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