Förster und Autor Peter Wohlleben
Schmetterlinge für Natur und Bauch

Mit seinem Buch "Das geheime Leben der Bäume" landete er vor über zehn Jahren einen Bestseller. Im Dlf spricht Peter Wohlleben über Ruhm, Musik aus Skandinavien und Songs über die Liebe.

Unter einem Baum, halb auf einer Bank lehnend, steht ein Mann mit Halbglatze und schwarzer, eckiger Brille. Er trägt Fleece, Jeans und lächelt freundlich in die Kamera.
Sein jüngstes Buch "Bakterien - die heimlichen Helden" ist in diesem Jahr erschienen und dazu fällt Wohlleben auch ein Lied ein, das er bei "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" präsentiert. (Gaby Gerster)

Musik-Laufplan

Butterfly
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Danyel Gérard
Komposition: Danyel Gérard
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 845242-2
Plattentitel: Die deutsche Single Hitparade 1971
Old Shatterhand-Melodie
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Orchester Martin Böttcher
Komposition: Martin Böttcher
Label: Karussell
Best.-Nr: 841 756-2
Plattentitel: Oldies 1963
Let's stay together
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Tina Turner
Komposition: Al Green, Willie Mitchell, Al jr Jackson
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 746041-2
Plattentitel: Private dancer
Morgenstimmung
aus: Peer Gynt-Suite Nr. 1, op. 46
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Edvard Grieg
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 410026-2
Vandraren
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Nordman
Komposition: Mats Wester
Label: SONET GRAMMOFON-POLYMEDIA
Best.-Nr: SLPCD2866/521771-2
Plattentitel: Nordman
Good times
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Chic
Komposition: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0179102ERE
Plattentitel: Plattensammlung No.1 - Saturday night grooves
Kwiakah first nation
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Freya Arde
Komposition: Freya Arde
Label: KÖNIGSKINDER
Plattentitel: Das geheime Leben der Bäume
Cornfield chase
Länge: 01:29
Interpretation: Orchester
Komposition: Hans Zimmer, Mario Reinsch
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875048122
Plattentitel: Interstellar - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bacteria
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Martin Zarzar
Komposition: Martin Zarzar
Label: Martin Zarzar
Plattentitel: Bed Bugs
Baby can I hold you
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Tracy Chapman
Komposition: Tracy Chapman
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 960774-2
Plattentitel: Tracy Chapman
Boom Schakkalakka
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: DIKKA feat. Wincent Weiss
Komposition: Sera Finale, Paul Neumann
Label: Karussell
Plattentitel: Boom Schakkalakka
Claire de Lune
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Don Jackson
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Silverline
Best.-Nr: 81002-9
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