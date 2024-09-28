Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Das Konzept funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor.
Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker oder auch politisch Engagierte lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Musik-Laufplan
Tom
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Georges Moustaki
Komposition: Georges Moustaki, Philippe Gérard
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 339200-2
Plattentitel: Vagabond
Marie la française
Länge: 03:54
Interpretation: Edith Piaf
Komposition: Philippe Gérard
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 790562-2
Plattentitel: Edith Piaf - 25e Anniversaire, Volume 2
2. Satz: Andante [Ausschnitt]
aus: Sinfonia concertante Es-Dur, KV 364 (320d) für Violine, Viola und Orchester
Länge: 05:50
Interpretation: Todd Phillips (V), Maureen Gallagher (Va)
Ensemble: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 429784-2
Gracias a la vida
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Mercedes Sosa (voc)
Komposition: Violeta Parrá
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 981031-2
Plattentitel: Exotica Vol. 2 - A trip around the world 30 años
J'aimerais la vie
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Georges Moustaki
Komposition: Georges Moustaki
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 339200-2
Plattentitel: Vagabond
2. Satz: Adagio assai [Ausschnitt]
aus: Konzert für Klavier und Orchester G-Dur
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Samson François (Klavier)
Ensemble: Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
Leitung: André Cluytens
Komposition: Maurice Ravel
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 724355623928
Strange fruit
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Lewis Allan
Label: GANSER & HANKE MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 770203-2
Plattentitel: Hot & Cool Jazz, Vol. 3
Lili Marlene (Lili Marleen)
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Norbert Schultze
Label: Delta
Best.-Nr: 13527
Plattentitel: Marlene Dietrich, CD 1: Lili Marlene
Africa nossa
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Cesária Évora
Komposition: Nando da Cruz, Teofilo Chantre, I. Lô
Label: LUSAFRICA
Best.-Nr: 678805-2
Der Fremde
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Ingrid Caven
Komposition: Georges Moustaki, Robert Chauvigny
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: PL 70043
Plattentitel: Erinnerungen an Édith Piaf
Les mères juives
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Georges Moustaki
Komposition: Georges Moustaki
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 339200-2
Plattentitel: Vagabond
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.