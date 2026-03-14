Musik-Laufplan
Volare (nel blu di pinto di blu)
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Gipsy Kings
Komposition: Domenico Modugno
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88985440432
Plattentitel: The classic 90s collection
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Gipsy Kings
Komposition: Domenico Modugno
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88985440432
Plattentitel: The classic 90s collection
After midnight
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: J. J. Cale
Komposition: J. J. Cale
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17365
Plattentitel: Truckers, Kickers, Cowboy Angels, Vol. 5
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: J. J. Cale
Komposition: J. J. Cale
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17365
Plattentitel: Truckers, Kickers, Cowboy Angels, Vol. 5
Mein Herr
aus: Cabaret (Original 1972 Movie Soundtrack)
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Liza Minnelli
Komposition: John Kander
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: HIP40027
Plattentitel: Cabaret - Original soundtrack recording
aus: Cabaret (Original 1972 Movie Soundtrack)
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Liza Minnelli
Komposition: John Kander
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: HIP40027
Plattentitel: Cabaret - Original soundtrack recording
1. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Palladio. Concerto grosso für Streichorchester
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Metamorphosen Berlin
Leitung: Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt
Komposition: Karl Jenkins
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439873312
aus: Palladio. Concerto grosso für Streichorchester
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Metamorphosen Berlin
Leitung: Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt
Komposition: Karl Jenkins
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439873312
Walk on the wilde side
Länge: 03:43
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 74-16 284
Länge: 03:43
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 74-16 284
Back to Black
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Island Records
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Island Records
3. Satz: Allegro assai
aus: Brandenburgisches Konzert Nr. 2 F-Dur, BWV 1047 für Flöte, Trompete, Oboe, Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453001-2
aus: Brandenburgisches Konzert Nr. 2 F-Dur, BWV 1047 für Flöte, Trompete, Oboe, Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453001-2
Heartattack and vine
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 7559-60547-2
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 7559-60547-2
The thrill is gone
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Chet Baker Quartet
Komposition: Lew Brown, Ray Henderson
Label: Enlightenment
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Chet Baker Quartet
Komposition: Lew Brown, Ray Henderson
Label: Enlightenment
The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Rod Stewart
Komposition: Rod Steward
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 922 647 7
Plattentitel: Downtown Train
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Rod Stewart
Komposition: Rod Steward
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 922 647 7
Plattentitel: Downtown Train
Set fire to the rain
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88697816462
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88697816462
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