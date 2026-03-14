Geboren wurde Uwe Wittstock 1955 in Leipzig, aufgewachsen ist er im Rheinland. (Jonas Skorpil)

Musik-Laufplan

Volare (nel blu di pinto di blu)

Länge: 03:39

Interpretation: Gipsy Kings

Komposition: Domenico Modugno

Label: SONY UK

Best.-Nr: 88985440432

Plattentitel: The classic 90s collection

After midnight

Länge: 02:00

Interpretation: J. J. Cale

Komposition: J. J. Cale

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD17365

Plattentitel: Truckers, Kickers, Cowboy Angels, Vol. 5

Mein Herr

aus: Cabaret (Original 1972 Movie Soundtrack)

Länge: 03:36

Interpretation: Liza Minnelli

Komposition: John Kander

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: HIP40027

Plattentitel: Cabaret - Original soundtrack recording

1. Satz: Allegretto

aus: Palladio. Concerto grosso für Streichorchester

Länge: 02:13

Interpretation: Metamorphosen Berlin

Leitung: Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt

Komposition: Karl Jenkins

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19439873312

Walk on the wilde side

Länge: 03:43

Interpretation: Lou Reed

Komposition: Lou Reed

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: 74-16 284

Back to Black

Länge: 02:44

Interpretation: Amy Winehouse

Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson

Label: Island Records

3. Satz: Allegro assai

aus: Brandenburgisches Konzert Nr. 2 F-Dur, BWV 1047 für Flöte, Trompete, Oboe, Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 453001-2

Heartattack and vine

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Tom Waits

Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 7559-60547-2

The thrill is gone

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Chet Baker Quartet

Komposition: Lew Brown, Ray Henderson

Label: Enlightenment

The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)

Länge: 04:08

Interpretation: Rod Stewart

Komposition: Rod Steward

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 922 647 7

Plattentitel: Downtown Train

Set fire to the rain

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Adele

Komposition: Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88697816462