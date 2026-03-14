Literaturkritiker und Schriftsteller Uwe Wittstock
"Ich benutze diese Musik ganz profan"

Seine Bücher über Literaten im NS-Staat wurden Bestseller. Beim Schreiben hört Uwe Wittstock ausgerechnet Bach – und blendet damit sogar Zuglärm aus. Doch warum braucht gerade diese Musik absolute Konzentration?

Ein Mann mit vollem, grauem Haar blickt freundlich in die Kamera. Er steht vor einer Bücherwand, trägt eine Brille mit schwarzem Rand und ein schwarzes T-Shirt.
Geboren wurde Uwe Wittstock 1955 in Leipzig, aufgewachsen ist er im Rheinland. (Jonas Skorpil)

Musik-Laufplan

Volare (nel blu di pinto di blu)
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Gipsy Kings
Komposition: Domenico Modugno
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88985440432
Plattentitel: The classic 90s collection
After midnight
Länge: 02:00
Interpretation: J. J. Cale
Komposition: J. J. Cale
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17365
Plattentitel: Truckers, Kickers, Cowboy Angels, Vol. 5
Mein Herr
aus: Cabaret (Original 1972 Movie Soundtrack)
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Liza Minnelli
Komposition: John Kander
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: HIP40027
Plattentitel: Cabaret - Original soundtrack recording
1. Satz: Allegretto
aus: Palladio. Concerto grosso für Streichorchester
Länge: 02:13
Interpretation: Metamorphosen Berlin
Leitung: Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt
Komposition: Karl Jenkins
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439873312
Walk on the wilde side
Länge: 03:43
Interpretation: Lou Reed
Komposition: Lou Reed
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 74-16 284
Back to Black
Länge: 02:44
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Island Records
3. Satz: Allegro assai
aus: Brandenburgisches Konzert Nr. 2 F-Dur, BWV 1047 für Flöte, Trompete, Oboe, Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 453001-2
Heartattack and vine
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Tom Waits
Komposition: Thomas Alan Waits
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 7559-60547-2
The thrill is gone
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Chet Baker Quartet
Komposition: Lew Brown, Ray Henderson
Label: Enlightenment
The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Rod Stewart
Komposition: Rod Steward
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 922 647 7
Plattentitel: Downtown Train
Set fire to the rain
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Fraser T. Smith
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88697816462
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