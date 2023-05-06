Samstag, 06. Mai 2023

Am Mikrofon: Der Schriftsteller Michael Köhlmeier
"Der Goethe war ein Schlawiner"

Michael Köhlmeier ist ein Meister des Erzählens. Als er in den Neunzigern Sagen des Altertums im Rundfunk nacherzählte, hing halb Österreich am Radio. Hier erklärt er, warum er den Gitarristen Django Reinhardt für einen Gottesbeweis hält und warum Schiller gegen Goethe "sehr sehr abstinkt".

06.05.2023

Ein Mann mit kurzem grauen Haar und schwarz umrandeter Brille spricht vor dunklem Hintergrund in ein Mikrofon, im Rahmen des Kölner Literaturfestivals Lit.Cologne im Jahr 2022.
1982 erschien sein Debütroman "Der Peverl Toni und seine abenteuerliche Reise durch meinen Kopf", der Auftakt zu einer langen Reihe umfangreicher Romane, für die Michael Köhlmeier mit zahlreichen Literaturpreisen ausgezeichnet wurde. (picture alliance / dpa / Rolf Vennenbernd)

