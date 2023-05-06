Musik-Laufplan
Four strong winds
Länge: 04:34
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Ian D. Tyson
Label: American Recordings
Plattentitel: American V: A hundred highways
"Mira, o Norma... Cedi, deh cedi..." (Norma, Adalgisa)
aus: Norma. Melodramma in 2 Akten
Länge: 03:58
Solistin: Maria Callas (Sopran)(Norma)
Solistin: Ebe Stignani (Mezzosopran)(Adalgisa)
Orchester: Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano
Dirigent: Tullio Serafin
Komponist: Vincenzo Bellini
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747304-8
Mannish Boy
Länge: 02:54
Interpret: Muddy Waters
Komposition: McDaniels, London, Morganfield
Label: Chrome Dreams
Best.-Nr: I2294829
Plattentitel: The roots of drone
Pale blue eyes
Länge: 06:14
Interpretation: The Velvet Underground
Komponist: Lou Reed
Label: Sire
Best.-Nr: 245464-2
Autumn leaves
Länge: 03:27
Interpretin: Edith Piaf
Komponist: Joseph Kosma
Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)
Best.-Nr: 0825646077199
Plattentitel: 100ème anniversaire - Best of
Las Gaviotas
Länge: 03:17
Interpret: Leonardo "Flaco" Jiménez
Komponist: Leonardo "Flaco" Jiménez
Label: Arhoolie Records
Plattentitel: Flaco Jimenez – Ay Te Dejo En San Antonio Y Mas!
Erlkönig, D 328 (op. 1). Lied für Sopran und Klavier
Länge: 04:02
Solistin: Jessye Norman (Sopran)
Solist: Phillip Moll (Klavier)
Komponist: Franz Schubert
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 454693-2
Mercedes Benz
Länge: 01:46
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 19075974592
Plattentitel: 100 Asphalt Heroes
My son calls another man daddy
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys
Komponist: Hank Williams
Label: Chrome Dreams
Best.-Nr: 02260862
Plattentitel: Bob Dylan's Theme Time Radio Hour (TTRH), Vol. 2 - The best of The King of Hillbilly
Minor Swing
Länge: 03:17
Interpret: Django Reinhardt
Komposition: Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli
Label: Zyx-Records
Plattentitel: The swinging 60s Electro swing & retro madness
Ta pedia tou Pirea
Länge: 03:10
Interpretin: Melina Mercouri
Komponist: Manos Hadjidakis
Label: Spectrum
Best.-Nr: 550228-2
Plattentitel: The great Melina Mercouri
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.