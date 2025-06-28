Der Schriftsteller Wolf Haas
"Spooky" und verspielt

Der Österreicher Wolf Haas zählt zu den erfolgreichsten deutschsprachigen Krimiautoren. Verbrechen, Mord und bizarre Todesfälle seien Thema in erstaunlich vielen Songs, sagt er im Dlf. Entsprechend kriminalistisch gefärbt ist seine Musikliste.

Der Autor Wolf Haas, ein Mann mit grauen Haaren und Bart trägt ein schwarzes Hemd und sitzt vor einer Wand aus Holzlatten.
"Dieses Buch hat mir am meisten Spaß von all meinen Büchern gemacht", sagt Wolf Haas über seinen aktuellen Roman "Wackelkontakt". (picture alliance / ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA / picturedesk.com)
Musik-Laufplan
Riot van
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arctic Monkeys
Komposition: Arctic Monkeys
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD162
Plattentitel: Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not
God was never on your side
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Motörhead
Komposition: Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, Philip Campbell, Mikkey Dee
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Plattentitel: Kiss of death
Der Tod und das Mädchen. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, D 531 (op. 7 Nr. 3).
Bearbeitet für Bariton und Instrumentalensemble
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE 1CD 20450
Spooky
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Dusty Springfield
Komposition: Harry Middlebrooks, Michael Shapiro, James B. Cobb, Perry Carlton Buie
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Big City Bar - Best of The ultimate collection
I have but one heart
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Al Martino
Komposition: Salvatore Gambardella
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM14.4064
Plattentitel: Al Martino
Il mio bungalow
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Crucchi Gang mit Francesco Wilking
Komposition: Maurice Ernst, Peter Horazdovsky, Michael Krammer, Philipp Scheibl, Francesco Wilking
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Patate in Wonderland
Maurerische Trauermusik für Orchester c-moll, KV 477/KV 479a
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Leitung: Neville Marriner
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDZ 767253-2
Der Dirigent
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Votan Wahnwitz
Auf Visit'
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda
Komposition: Friedrich Gulda
Label: MPS
Best.-Nr: 9828945
Plattentitel: Midlife harvest
Ruaf mi net an
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Georg Danzer
Komposition: Georg Danzer
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 19439756512
Plattentitel: 50 Jahre Austropop: Heute & Gestern Austro Pop Parade
Still bad
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Lizzo
Komposition: Melissa Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Sam Harris, Cheche Alara
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Still bad
Lemonade
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: CocoRosie
Komposition: CocoRosie, Gael Rakotondrahe
Label: Pianadventurous
Best.-Nr: SOU009CD
Plattentitel: Grey oceans
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.