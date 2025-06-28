Musik-Laufplan
Riot van
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arctic Monkeys
Komposition: Arctic Monkeys
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD162
Plattentitel: Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arctic Monkeys
Komposition: Arctic Monkeys
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD162
Plattentitel: Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not
God was never on your side
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Motörhead
Komposition: Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, Philip Campbell, Mikkey Dee
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Plattentitel: Kiss of death
Länge: 04:21
Interpretation: Motörhead
Komposition: Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, Philip Campbell, Mikkey Dee
Label: BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Plattentitel: Kiss of death
Der Tod und das Mädchen. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier, D 531 (op. 7 Nr. 3).
Bearbeitet für Bariton und Instrumentalensemble
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE 1CD 20450
Bearbeitet für Bariton und Instrumentalensemble
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Florian Boesch (Bariton), Franui
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE 1CD 20450
Spooky
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Dusty Springfield
Komposition: Harry Middlebrooks, Michael Shapiro, James B. Cobb, Perry Carlton Buie
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Big City Bar - Best of The ultimate collection
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Dusty Springfield
Komposition: Harry Middlebrooks, Michael Shapiro, James B. Cobb, Perry Carlton Buie
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Big City Bar - Best of The ultimate collection
I have but one heart
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Al Martino
Komposition: Salvatore Gambardella
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM14.4064
Plattentitel: Al Martino
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Al Martino
Komposition: Salvatore Gambardella
Label: BELLA MUSICA
Best.-Nr: BM14.4064
Plattentitel: Al Martino
Il mio bungalow
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Crucchi Gang mit Francesco Wilking
Komposition: Maurice Ernst, Peter Horazdovsky, Michael Krammer, Philipp Scheibl, Francesco Wilking
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Patate in Wonderland
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Crucchi Gang mit Francesco Wilking
Komposition: Maurice Ernst, Peter Horazdovsky, Michael Krammer, Philipp Scheibl, Francesco Wilking
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Patate in Wonderland
Maurerische Trauermusik für Orchester c-moll, KV 477/KV 479a
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Leitung: Neville Marriner
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDZ 767253-2
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Leitung: Neville Marriner
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDZ 767253-2
Der Dirigent
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Votan Wahnwitz
Länge: 01:27
Interpretation: Udo Lindenberg
Komposition: Udo Lindenberg
Label: TELDEC
Best.-Nr: 244125-2
Plattentitel: Votan Wahnwitz
Auf Visit'
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda
Komposition: Friedrich Gulda
Label: MPS
Best.-Nr: 9828945
Plattentitel: Midlife harvest
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda
Komposition: Friedrich Gulda
Label: MPS
Best.-Nr: 9828945
Plattentitel: Midlife harvest
Ruaf mi net an
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Georg Danzer
Komposition: Georg Danzer
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 19439756512
Plattentitel: 50 Jahre Austropop: Heute & Gestern Austro Pop Parade
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Georg Danzer
Komposition: Georg Danzer
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 19439756512
Plattentitel: 50 Jahre Austropop: Heute & Gestern Austro Pop Parade
Still bad
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Lizzo
Komposition: Melissa Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Sam Harris, Cheche Alara
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Still bad
Länge: 03:28
Interpretation: Lizzo
Komposition: Melissa Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Sam Harris, Cheche Alara
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Still bad
Lemonade
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: CocoRosie
Komposition: CocoRosie, Gael Rakotondrahe
Label: Pianadventurous
Best.-Nr: SOU009CD
Plattentitel: Grey oceans
Länge: 05:14
Interpretation: CocoRosie
Komposition: CocoRosie, Gael Rakotondrahe
Label: Pianadventurous
Best.-Nr: SOU009CD
Plattentitel: Grey oceans
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.