Basketballer Maodo Lô
"Ich kann mich glücklich schätzen, dass meine Mutter einen guten Musikgeschmack hat"

Mit der deutschen Nationalmannschaft gewann er 2023 den WM-Titel und zwei Jahre später die EM. Als Sohn der Malerin Elvira Bach ist er geprägt von Kunst und Ästhetik, was auch seinen Spielstil beeinflusst. Viele Musikerinnerungen verbindet Maodo Lô mit Familienurlauben.

Ein Mann mit dunklen Locken und grünem Sportdress schaut ernst aus dem Bild hinaus.
Der Basketballer Maodo Lô spielt mit Žalgiris Kaunas aus Litauen in der Euroleague. Hier wärmt er sich gerade auf, vor einem Spiel gegen Real Madrid. (IMAGO / Alberto Gardin)

Musik-Laufplan

Jamming (Jammin')
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Bob Marley
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 993.07.030
Plattentitel: Best of Bob Marley
Pueblo nuevo
Länge: 05:36
Interpretation: Buena Vista Social Club
Komposition: Rubén González
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD50
Plattentitel: Buena Vista Social Club
How blue can you get
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: B. B. King (voc,g)
Komposition: Jane Feather, Leonard Feather
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD31080
Plattentitel: B.B. King - LIVE In Cook County Jail
Da Rockwilder
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Method Man & Redman
Komposition: Reginald Noble, Clifford "Method Man" Smith, S. Stinson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition
Happy People (Knee Deep's To L.B. Dub)
Länge: 05:48
Interpretation: Kathy Brown (vocF)
Komposition: K. Hedge, J. Milan
Label: EASY STREET RECORDS
Plattentitel: Happy People
Sabar
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Youssou N'Dour
Komposition: Youssou N'Dour
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 260982
Plattentitel: Set
Doo Rags
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: NAS
Komposition: Nasir Jones, L. Gates
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 509362-2
Someday we'll all be free
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Donny Hathaway
Komposition: Donny Hathaway, Howard
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 7567-82092-2
Plattentitel: A Donny Hathaway collection
In your own home
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Cleo Sol
Komposition: Cleopatra Nikolic, Dean Josiah Cover
Label: Forever Living Originals
Plattentitel: Gold
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