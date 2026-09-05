Der Basketballer Maodo Lô spielt mit Žalgiris Kaunas aus Litauen in der Euroleague. Hier wärmt er sich gerade auf, vor einem Spiel gegen Real Madrid. (IMAGO / Alberto Gardin)

Musik-Laufplan

Jamming (Jammin')

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Bob Marley

Komposition: Bob Marley

Label: Bellaphon

Best.-Nr: 993.07.030

Plattentitel: Best of Bob Marley

Pueblo nuevo

Länge: 05:36

Interpretation: Buena Vista Social Club

Komposition: Rubén González

Label: WORLD CIRCUIT

Best.-Nr: WCD50

Plattentitel: Buena Vista Social Club

How blue can you get

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: B. B. King (voc,g)

Komposition: Jane Feather, Leonard Feather

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: MCD31080

Plattentitel: B.B. King - LIVE In Cook County Jail

Da Rockwilder

Länge: 02:17

Interpretation: Method Man & Redman

Komposition: Reginald Noble, Clifford "Method Man" Smith, S. Stinson

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition

Happy People (Knee Deep's To L.B. Dub)

Länge: 05:48

Interpretation: Kathy Brown (vocF)

Komposition: K. Hedge, J. Milan

Label: EASY STREET RECORDS

Plattentitel: Happy People

Sabar

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Youssou N'Dour

Komposition: Youssou N'Dour

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 260982

Plattentitel: Set

Doo Rags

Länge: 03:26

Interpretation: NAS

Komposition: Nasir Jones, L. Gates

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 509362-2

Someday we'll all be free

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Donny Hathaway

Komposition: Donny Hathaway, Howard

Label: Atlantic

Best.-Nr: 7567-82092-2

Plattentitel: A Donny Hathaway collection

In your own home

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: Cleo Sol

Komposition: Cleopatra Nikolic, Dean Josiah Cover

Label: Forever Living Originals

Plattentitel: Gold