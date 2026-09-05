Musik-Laufplan
Jamming (Jammin')
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Bob Marley
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 993.07.030
Plattentitel: Best of Bob Marley
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Bob Marley
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 993.07.030
Plattentitel: Best of Bob Marley
Pueblo nuevo
Länge: 05:36
Interpretation: Buena Vista Social Club
Komposition: Rubén González
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD50
Plattentitel: Buena Vista Social Club
Länge: 05:36
Interpretation: Buena Vista Social Club
Komposition: Rubén González
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD50
Plattentitel: Buena Vista Social Club
How blue can you get
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: B. B. King (voc,g)
Komposition: Jane Feather, Leonard Feather
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD31080
Plattentitel: B.B. King - LIVE In Cook County Jail
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: B. B. King (voc,g)
Komposition: Jane Feather, Leonard Feather
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD31080
Plattentitel: B.B. King - LIVE In Cook County Jail
Da Rockwilder
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Method Man & Redman
Komposition: Reginald Noble, Clifford "Method Man" Smith, S. Stinson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Method Man & Redman
Komposition: Reginald Noble, Clifford "Method Man" Smith, S. Stinson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Black Flavour Club-The Very Best Of-New Edition
Happy People (Knee Deep's To L.B. Dub)
Länge: 05:48
Interpretation: Kathy Brown (vocF)
Komposition: K. Hedge, J. Milan
Label: EASY STREET RECORDS
Plattentitel: Happy People
Länge: 05:48
Interpretation: Kathy Brown (vocF)
Komposition: K. Hedge, J. Milan
Label: EASY STREET RECORDS
Plattentitel: Happy People
Sabar
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Youssou N'Dour
Komposition: Youssou N'Dour
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 260982
Plattentitel: Set
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Youssou N'Dour
Komposition: Youssou N'Dour
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 260982
Plattentitel: Set
Doo Rags
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: NAS
Komposition: Nasir Jones, L. Gates
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 509362-2
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: NAS
Komposition: Nasir Jones, L. Gates
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 509362-2
Someday we'll all be free
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Donny Hathaway
Komposition: Donny Hathaway, Howard
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 7567-82092-2
Plattentitel: A Donny Hathaway collection
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Donny Hathaway
Komposition: Donny Hathaway, Howard
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 7567-82092-2
Plattentitel: A Donny Hathaway collection
In your own home
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Cleo Sol
Komposition: Cleopatra Nikolic, Dean Josiah Cover
Label: Forever Living Originals
Plattentitel: Gold
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Cleo Sol
Komposition: Cleopatra Nikolic, Dean Josiah Cover
Label: Forever Living Originals
Plattentitel: Gold
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.