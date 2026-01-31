Die originale Sendung in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Berlinale-Chefin Tricia Tuttle - englische Originalversion
Musik-Laufplan
Rock with you
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Michael Jackson
Komposition: Rodney L. Temperton
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: 88697593612
Plattentitel: Off the wall
Sixty minute man
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: The Dominoes
Komposition: Billy Ward, Rose Marks
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17281
Plattentitel: Street corner symphonies, Vol. 3, 1951
Cry baby cry
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: The Beatles (White Album Deluxe Edition)
Walking the floor over you
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Ernest Tubb
Komposition: Ernest Tubb
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD16329
Just like this train
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: 960593-2
Plattentitel: Court and spark
The adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the wheels of steel
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Melvin Glover, Gabrielle Jackson, Sjiggs Chase, Gwendolyn Chisolm, Cheryl Cook, Michael Wright, Guy O'Brien, John Richard Deacon, Joseph "Grandmaster Flash" Saddler, Angela Brown
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: 2741858
Plattentitel: Kings of the streets - The definitve collection
Thirteen
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Big Star
Komposition: Christopher Bell, Alex Chilton
Label: Stax
Best.-Nr: FCD2460025
Plattentitel: No.1 record
100.000 fireflies
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: The Magnetic Fields
Komposition: Stephin Merritt
Label: Harriet Records
Best.-Nr: Harriet 007
On the nature of daylight
Länge: 06:14
Interpretation: Max Richter, Orchester
Komposition: Max Richter
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Willow weep for me
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Art Tatum
Komposition: Anne Ronell
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: BAB10001-2
Plattentitel: Complete solo masterpieces, Part 2
Gold soundz
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Pavement
Komposition: Stephen Malkmus
Label: ROUGH TRADE
Best.-Nr: 131.1679.2
Plattentitel: Crooked rain, crooked rain
Where is my husband!
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: RAYE
Komposition: Mike Sabath, RAYE
Label: The Orchard
Plattentitel: Where is my husband!
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.