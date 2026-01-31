Tricia Tuttle ist seit 2024 die Intendantin der Berlinale. (British Film Institute)

Die originale Sendung in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:

Am Mikrofon: Berlinale-Chefin Tricia Tuttle - englische Originalversion

Hören 53:31

Musik-Laufplan

Rock with you

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: Michael Jackson

Komposition: Rodney L. Temperton

Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK

Best.-Nr: 88697593612

Plattentitel: Off the wall

Sixty minute man

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: The Dominoes

Komposition: Billy Ward, Rose Marks

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD17281

Plattentitel: Street corner symphonies, Vol. 3, 1951

Cry baby cry

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: The Beatles (White Album Deluxe Edition)

Walking the floor over you

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Ernest Tubb

Komposition: Ernest Tubb

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD16329

Just like this train

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Joni Mitchell

Komposition: Joni Mitchell

Label: Asylum Records

Best.-Nr: 960593-2

Plattentitel: Court and spark

The adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the wheels of steel

Länge: 03:52

Interpretation: Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

Komposition: Sylvia Robinson, Melvin Glover, Gabrielle Jackson, Sjiggs Chase, Gwendolyn Chisolm, Cheryl Cook, Michael Wright, Guy O'Brien, John Richard Deacon, Joseph "Grandmaster Flash" Saddler, Angela Brown

Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary

Best.-Nr: 2741858

Plattentitel: Kings of the streets - The definitve collection

Thirteen

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Big Star

Komposition: Christopher Bell, Alex Chilton

Label: Stax

Best.-Nr: FCD2460025

Plattentitel: No.1 record

100.000 fireflies

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: The Magnetic Fields

Komposition: Stephin Merritt

Label: Harriet Records

Best.-Nr: Harriet 007

On the nature of daylight

Länge: 06:14

Interpretation: Max Richter, Orchester

Komposition: Max Richter

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Willow weep for me

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Art Tatum

Komposition: Anne Ronell

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: BAB10001-2

Plattentitel: Complete solo masterpieces, Part 2

Gold soundz

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Pavement

Komposition: Stephen Malkmus

Label: ROUGH TRADE

Best.-Nr: 131.1679.2

Plattentitel: Crooked rain, crooked rain

Where is my husband!

Länge: 03:16

Interpretation: RAYE

Komposition: Mike Sabath, RAYE

Label: The Orchard

Plattentitel: Where is my husband!