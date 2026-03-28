Comiczeichner-Duo Hauck & Bauer

Musik-Laufplan
Wieviele Menschen waren glücklich, daß du gelebt?
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: popup media
Best.-Nr: 01
Plattentitel: German Funk Fieber
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: popup media
Best.-Nr: 01
Plattentitel: German Funk Fieber
Königstein
Länge: 01:36
Interpretation: Elias Hauck
Komposition: Elias Hauck
Label: Martin Hossbach Demo
Best.-Nr: MHD3
Plattentitel: top 10
Länge: 01:36
Interpretation: Elias Hauck
Komposition: Elias Hauck
Label: Martin Hossbach Demo
Best.-Nr: MHD3
Plattentitel: top 10
Construção
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Chico Buarque
Komposition: Francisco "Chico" Buarque de Hollanda
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 836013-2
Plattentitel: Construção
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Chico Buarque
Komposition: Francisco "Chico" Buarque de Hollanda
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 836013-2
Plattentitel: Construção
It ain't me, babe
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 82876783442
Plattentitel: Duets
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 82876783442
Plattentitel: Duets
Ich sing für's Finanzamt
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Joy Fleming
Komposition: Sylvester Levay
Label: Global Records & Tapes
Best.-Nr: 262735
Plattentitel: Joy Fleming und ihre großen Erfolge
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Joy Fleming
Komposition: Sylvester Levay
Label: Global Records & Tapes
Best.-Nr: 262735
Plattentitel: Joy Fleming und ihre großen Erfolge
Being special
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Sophia Kennedy
Komposition: Sophia Kennedy, Mense Reents
Label: Pampa Records
Best.-Nr: PampaCD012
Plattentitel: Sophia Kennedy
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Sophia Kennedy
Komposition: Sophia Kennedy, Mense Reents
Label: Pampa Records
Best.-Nr: PampaCD012
Plattentitel: Sophia Kennedy
The sound of the atom splitting
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Pet Shop Boys
Komposition: Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, Stephen Lipson, Trevor Horn
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 834353-2
Plattentitel: Alternative Pet Shop Boys
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Pet Shop Boys
Komposition: Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, Stephen Lipson, Trevor Horn
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 834353-2
Plattentitel: Alternative Pet Shop Boys
Es ist Mitternacht, John
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Dieter Thomas Heck
Komposition: John Pacemaker
Label: WHITE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 674140-2
Plattentitel: Die Kult-Hitparade 2005 auf Tour
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Dieter Thomas Heck
Komposition: John Pacemaker
Label: WHITE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 674140-2
Plattentitel: Die Kult-Hitparade 2005 auf Tour
Insomnia
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Faithless
Komposition: Maxi Jazz, Rollo, Ayalah "Sister Bliss" Bentovim
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits-90's
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Faithless
Komposition: Maxi Jazz, Rollo, Ayalah "Sister Bliss" Bentovim
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits-90's
Buddy Holly
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Weezer
Komposition: Rivers Cuomo
Label: Geffen
Plattentitel: Blue 30th Anniversary Party Rock classics
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Weezer
Komposition: Rivers Cuomo
Label: Geffen
Plattentitel: Blue 30th Anniversary Party Rock classics
Fog frog
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Max Goldt, Felix Kubin, Mark Boombastik
Komposition: Felix Kubin, Markus Leyrer
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: TR452
Plattentitel: Draußen die herrliche Sonne (Extrakt) Draußen die herrliche Sonne
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Max Goldt, Felix Kubin, Mark Boombastik
Komposition: Felix Kubin, Markus Leyrer
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: TR452
Plattentitel: Draußen die herrliche Sonne (Extrakt) Draußen die herrliche Sonne
Wann i nimmer meng dad
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Gerhard Polt
Komposition: Hanns-Christian Müller
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075819442
Plattentitel: Schee war's
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Gerhard Polt
Komposition: Hanns-Christian Müller
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075819442
Plattentitel: Schee war's
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