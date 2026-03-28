Comiczeichner-Duo Hauck & Bauer
Knef et Polt et cetera

Dominik Bauer schreibt, Elias Hauck zeichnet: preisgekrönte Cartoons, reduziert auf Schwarzweiß und treffsichere Linien. Im Dlf verbinden sie scharfe Pointen mit schaurigschönen Klängen – und entdecken in Johnny Cash eine Haltung für heute.

Zwei Männer sitzen auf einem Hocker vor historisch wirkender Fassade. Beide sind dunkel gekleidet und schauen ernst bis neugierig. Der linke hat eine runde Brille und einen grau-schwarzen Bart, der rechte dunkles Haar.
Das Comiczeichnerduo erhielt 2024 den Deutschen Karikaturenpreis. Hier sitzt Dominik Bauer links und Elias Hauck rechts. (Veit Hengst)

Musik-Laufplan

Wieviele Menschen waren glücklich, daß du gelebt?
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: popup media
Best.-Nr: 01
Plattentitel: German Funk Fieber
Königstein
Länge: 01:36
Interpretation: Elias Hauck
Komposition: Elias Hauck
Label: Martin Hossbach Demo
Best.-Nr: MHD3
Plattentitel: top 10
Construção
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Chico Buarque
Komposition: Francisco "Chico" Buarque de Hollanda
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 836013-2
Plattentitel: Construção
It ain't me, babe
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 82876783442
Plattentitel: Duets
Ich sing für's Finanzamt
Länge: 03:51
Interpretation: Joy Fleming
Komposition: Sylvester Levay
Label: Global Records & Tapes
Best.-Nr: 262735
Plattentitel: Joy Fleming und ihre großen Erfolge
Being special
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Sophia Kennedy
Komposition: Sophia Kennedy, Mense Reents
Label: Pampa Records
Best.-Nr: PampaCD012
Plattentitel: Sophia Kennedy
The sound of the atom splitting
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Pet Shop Boys
Komposition: Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, Stephen Lipson, Trevor Horn
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 834353-2
Plattentitel: Alternative Pet Shop Boys
Es ist Mitternacht, John
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Dieter Thomas Heck
Komposition: John Pacemaker
Label: WHITE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 674140-2
Plattentitel: Die Kult-Hitparade 2005 auf Tour
Insomnia
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Faithless
Komposition: Maxi Jazz, Rollo, Ayalah "Sister Bliss" Bentovim
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Fetenhits-90's
Buddy Holly
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Weezer
Komposition: Rivers Cuomo
Label: Geffen
Plattentitel: Blue 30th Anniversary Party Rock classics
Fog frog
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Max Goldt, Felix Kubin, Mark Boombastik
Komposition: Felix Kubin, Markus Leyrer
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: TR452
Plattentitel: Draußen die herrliche Sonne (Extrakt) Draußen die herrliche Sonne
Wann i nimmer meng dad
Länge: 03:08
Interpretation: Gerhard Polt
Komposition: Hanns-Christian Müller
Label: JUPITER-RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075819442
Plattentitel: Schee war's
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