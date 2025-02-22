Pigor (rechts im Bild) übernimmt Texte und Gesang, während Eichhorn am Klavier begleitet. (Thomas Nitz)

Musik-Laufplan

Traumarbeit

Länge: 03:24

Interpretation: Pigor & Eichhorn

Komposition: Benedikt Eichhorn, Thomas Pigor

Label: TACHELES

The firm (Main title)

Länge: 02:07

Interpretation: Dave Grusin (Klavier)

Komposition: Dave Grusin

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: MCD31379

Burning

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Cory Wong & Metropole Orkest

Komposition: Cory Wong, Marti Fischer

Label: Roundwound Media

Tea in the Sahara

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: The Police

Komposition: Sting

Label: A&M

Best.-Nr: 540030-2

Plattentitel: Greatest hits

Romanze für Violine und Orchester G-Dur, op. 40 Nr. 1

Länge: 02:24

Interpretation: Yehudi Menuhin (Violine), Philharmonia Orchestra

Leitung: John Pritchard

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Electrola

Best.-Nr: ASD 618

Quando finisce un amore

Länge: 01:57

Interpretation: Riccardo Cocciante

Komposition: Riccardo Cocciante

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: TPL 1 1060

Plattentitel: Anima

Quand un artiste

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Henri Salvador

Komposition: Jean Dréjac, Henri Salvador

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 595443-2

Arabesque Nr. 1 E-Dur

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (Klavier)

Komposition: Claude Debussy

Label: CHANDOS

Best.-Nr: 10467

Nr. 10: Hör' ich das Liedchen klingen

aus: Dichterliebe, op. 48

Länge: 01:48

Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Christoph Eschenbach (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 445660-2; 445661-2

Babylon

Länge: 02:51

Interpretation: Bilderbuch

Komposition: Maurice Ernst, Peter Horazdovsky, Michael Krammer, Philipp Scheibl

Plattentitel: Musikexpress Nr. 0317

Black night

Länge: 04:22

Interpretation: Rock The Big Band (Thilo Wolf Big Band & Skibbe Band Rocktrio)

Komposition: Richard "Ritchie" Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord, Ian Paice

Label: Depro P. Records

Rabenmutter

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Pigor & Eichhorn

Komposition: Thomas Pigor, Benedikt Eichhorn

Label: TACHELES

Plattentitel: Volumen 6 - Pigor sinkt und Benedikt Eichhorn muss begleiten. Und der Ulf.