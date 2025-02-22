Musik-Laufplan
Traumarbeit
The firm (Main title)
Burning
Tea in the Sahara
Romanze für Violine und Orchester G-Dur, op. 40 Nr. 1
Quando finisce un amore
Quand un artiste
Arabesque Nr. 1 E-Dur
Nr. 10: Hör' ich das Liedchen klingen
aus: Dichterliebe, op. 48
Babylon
Black night
Rabenmutter
