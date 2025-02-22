Das Kabarett- und Chanson-Duo Pigor & Eichhorn
Beethoven, Buzzcocks, Bilderbuch

Sie sind bekannt für ihren unverwechselbaren Stil, der als "Salon-Hip-Hop" beschrieben wird. Seit 30 Jahren stehen Thomas Pigor und Benedikt Eichhorn gemeinsam auf der Bühne. Sie erzählen von Momenten der Rührung und wann sie auftreten, wie ein "klingendes Möbel".

Zwei Männer blicken direkt in die Kamera: der eine hat einen schwarzen Hut und eine runde Brille. Der andere hat graue Locken. Beide tragen ein weißes Hemd und einmal Hosenträger, einmal schwarze Weste.
Pigor (rechts im Bild) übernimmt Texte und Gesang, während Eichhorn am Klavier begleitet. (Thomas Nitz)

Musik-Laufplan

Traumarbeit
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Pigor & Eichhorn
Komposition: Benedikt Eichhorn, Thomas Pigor
Label: TACHELES
The firm (Main title)
Länge: 02:07
Interpretation: Dave Grusin (Klavier)
Komposition: Dave Grusin
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD31379
Burning
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Cory Wong & Metropole Orkest
Komposition: Cory Wong, Marti Fischer
Label: Roundwound Media
Tea in the Sahara
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Police
Komposition: Sting
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 540030-2
Plattentitel: Greatest hits
Romanze für Violine und Orchester G-Dur, op. 40 Nr. 1
Länge: 02:24
Interpretation: Yehudi Menuhin (Violine), Philharmonia Orchestra
Leitung: John Pritchard
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: ASD 618
Quando finisce un amore
Länge: 01:57
Interpretation: Riccardo Cocciante
Komposition: Riccardo Cocciante
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: TPL 1 1060
Plattentitel: Anima
Quand un artiste
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Henri Salvador
Komposition: Jean Dréjac, Henri Salvador
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 595443-2
Arabesque Nr. 1 E-Dur
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: CHANDOS
Best.-Nr: 10467
Nr. 10: Hör' ich das Liedchen klingen
aus: Dichterliebe, op. 48
Länge: 01:48
Interpretation: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton), Christoph Eschenbach (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 445660-2; 445661-2
Babylon
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Bilderbuch
Komposition: Maurice Ernst, Peter Horazdovsky, Michael Krammer, Philipp Scheibl
Plattentitel: Musikexpress Nr. 0317
Black night
Länge: 04:22
Interpretation: Rock The Big Band (Thilo Wolf Big Band & Skibbe Band Rocktrio)
Komposition: Richard "Ritchie" Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord, Ian Paice
Label: Depro P. Records
Rabenmutter
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Pigor & Eichhorn
Komposition: Thomas Pigor, Benedikt Eichhorn
Label: TACHELES
Plattentitel: Volumen 6 - Pigor sinkt und Benedikt Eichhorn muss begleiten. Und der Ulf.
