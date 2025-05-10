Musik-Laufplan
You never can tell
Länge: 02:43
Interpretation: Chuck Berry
Komposition: Charles Edward Carter
Label: CHESS
Best.-Nr: 9861352
Plattentitel: St. Louis to Liverpool
Hotel California
Länge: 05:30
Interpretation: Eagles
Komposition: Don Henley, Glenn L. Frey, Donald William Felder
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED22160/1
Plattentitel: Hotel California (CD 1)
Gone in the morning
Länge: 02:21
Interpretation: Newton Faulkner
Komposition: Newton Faulkner, Toby Faulkner
Label: Brightside Recordings
Best.-Nr: 711306-2
Plattentitel: Hand built by robots
Sex on fire
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Kings Of Leon
Komposition: Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88697327122
Plattentitel: Only by the night
Fade into you
Länge: 04:36
Interpretation: Mazzy Star
Komposition: Hope Sandoval, David Roback
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 798253-2
Plattentitel: So tonight that I might see
I'll be there for you
Länge: 04:44
Interpretation: Method Man
Komposition: C. Smith, R. Diggs, Nickolas Ashford, Valerie R. Simpson
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 529174-2
Plattentitel: Tical
Follow The Sun
Länge: 04:16
Interpretation: Xavier Rudd
Komposition: Xavier Rudd
Label: Salt X
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: Journeys
Ayo technology
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Milow
Komposition: Curtis Jackson, Tim Mosley, Nate Hills, Justin Timberlake
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Pop Giganten: 2000er Pop Giganten: Cover Hits
Sky and sand
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Paul & Fritz Kalkbrenner
Komposition: Fritz Kalkbrenner, Paul Kalkbrenner
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075950212
Plattentitel: Pop Giganten: Hits zur Wende - 30 Jahre Mauerfall Best of 2012 Sommerhits
Shit talk
Länge: 06:35
Interpretation: Sufjan Stevens
Komposition: Sufjan Stevens
Label: Asthmatic Kitty Records
Plattentitel: Javelin
