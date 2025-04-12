Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: 1957 - Award Montage
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 3 ("Mishima")
Bearbeitung für 4 Saxofone
Länge: 03:26
Interpretation: Signum Saxophone Quartet
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Nr. 1: Prayer
aus: From Jewish Life. 3 Skizzen für Violoncello und Klavier
Bearbeitung für Violoncello und 4 Saxofone
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Eckart Runge (Violoncello), Signum Saxophone Quartet
Komposition: Ernest Bloch
Label: BERLIN Classics
4. Satz: Finale. Presto
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello D-Dur, Hob. III:79 (op. 76, Nr. 5)
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Takács String Quartet
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 425467-2
Lied des Lotterieagenten
Länge: 04:44
Interpretation: Sarah Maria Sun & The Gurks
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Mode Records T/A Mode Rec
Best.-Nr: Mode 321
Plattentitel: Killer instincts
1. Satz: [o.B.] - attacca:
aus: BerlinSymphonie. Für großes Orchester
Länge: 05:56
Interpretation: Konzerthausorchester Berlin
Dirigent: Iván Fischer
Komposition: Christian Jost
Label: BERLIN Classics
Best.-Nr: 0300707NM
Nr. 1: Liebesfreud
aus: 3 Alt-Wiener Tanzweisen für Violine und Klavier
Bearbeitung für Saxofon und Klavier
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Marcel Mule (Saxofon), Joseph Benvenuti (Klavier)
Komposition: Fritz Kreisler
Label: Music Square
Plattentitel: La légende
Black earth für Klavier solo
Länge: 05:20
Interpretation: Fazil Say (Klavier)
Komposition: Fazıl Say
Label: Auvidis
Best.-Nr: V 4954
Wind of change
Länge: 05:11
Interpretation: Scorpions
Komposition: Klaus Meine
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 658467-2
Plattentitel: 20 Jahre RTL - 20 Jahre Hits
Misirlou Twist
aus: "Pulp Fiction". Film
Bearbeitung für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Quatuor Ebène
Komposition: Nicholas Roubanis
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 5099962866828
