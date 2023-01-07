Der Breakdancer und Choreograf Raphael Moussa Hillebrand

Am Freiburger Theater choreografierte Raphael Moussa Hillebrand eine Fassung von Richard Wagners „Ring” als „Der Rap des Nibelungen” und konzipierte dort auch das Bühnenstück „volXtanz”, das Hip-Hop und Volkstanz verbindet. (Frank Joung)

Musik-Laufplan

Billie Jean

Länge: 03:44

Interpret: Michael Jackson

Komponist: Michael Jackson

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: MJ 4

Plattentitel: Tour souvenir pack - A special limited edition

picture CD box set (CD2)

Aus der Pussy

Länge: 02:55

Interpretin: NASHI44

Komposition: NASHI44, NiceGuys

Label: NASHI44

Best.-Nr: o. A.

Toccata d-Moll, BWV 565

Länge: 03:06

Solistin: Christa Hillebrand (Orgel)

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Private Aufnahme

Fremd im eigenen Land

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: Advanced Chemistry

Komposition: Torch, Toni Landomini, Linguist

Label: EFA

Best.-Nr: EFA11960-2

Plattentitel: Der große Lauschangriff

Call it what you want

Länge: 02:48

Interpret: Bill Summers

Komponist: Bill Summers

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: MCA-5176

Plattentitel: Call it what you want

Je viens de là

Länge: 03:26

Interpretat: Grand Corps Malade

Komponist: S Petit Nico

Label: Universal Music Canada

Best.-Nr: 5307090

Plattentitel: Enfant de la ville

As I am (Intro)

Länge: 01:52

Interpretin: Alicia Keys

Komponistin: Alicia Keys

Label: J RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88697182432

Plattentitel: As I am

Lass mal tauschen

Länge: 03:10

Interpret: Jeff Braun

Komponist: Jeff Braun

Plattentitel: Lass mal tauschen

Hauwezi

Länge: 01:17

Interpretin: Leila Akinyi

Komposition: Dieu-Merci Antoine Ndongala, Leila Akinyi

Label: Phononet

Jesse Owens

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: BSMG

Komposition: Uchenna van Capelleveen, Musa Gahein-Sama, Alan Mensah, Ben Abarbanel-Wolff

Label: WDR Eigenproduktion

Plattentitel: BSMG Konzertmitschnitt - BSMG

Kayes Ka Rap

Länge: 02:25

Interpretin: Ami Yerewolo

Komponistin: Ami Yerewolo

Label: CD Run

Plattentitel: Anga Yira Allah La

Introvert

Länge: 02:26

Interpretin: Little Simz (voc, Rap)

Komposition: Simbiatu Ajikawo, Dean Josiah Cover

Label: Kobalt Label Services

Best.-Nr: keine

Plattentitel: Sometimes I might be introvert

Borders

Länge: 04:11

Interpretin: M. I. A.

Komposition: M. I. A., ADP, Levi Lennox

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: Aim Bravo Black Hits, Vol. 34