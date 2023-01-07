Samstag, 07. Januar 2023

Der Breakdancer und Choreograf Raphael Moussa Hillebrand
"Hip-Hop ist eine Überlebensstrategie"

Zum Bach-Spiel seiner Großmutter hat Rapahel Moussa Hillebrand getanzt. Vor allem aber zu Hip-Hop. Dem Sohn einer weißen Deutschen und eines Maliers half das Breaken, frühe Erfahrungen von Rassismus und Ausgrenzung zu verarbeiten.

07.01.2023

Ein junger Mann mit Basecap steht auf einer Straße und lacht in die Kamera.
Am Freiburger Theater choreografierte Raphael Moussa Hillebrand eine Fassung von Richard Wagners „Ring” als „Der Rap des Nibelungen” und konzipierte dort auch das Bühnenstück „volXtanz”, das Hip-Hop und Volkstanz verbindet. (Frank Joung)

Musik-Laufplan

Billie Jean
Länge: 03:44
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: MJ 4
Plattentitel: Tour souvenir pack - A special limited edition
picture CD box set (CD2)
Aus der Pussy
Länge: 02:55
Interpretin: NASHI44
Komposition: NASHI44, NiceGuys
Label: NASHI44
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Toccata d-Moll, BWV 565
Länge: 03:06
Solistin: Christa Hillebrand (Orgel)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Private Aufnahme
Fremd im eigenen Land
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Advanced Chemistry
Komposition: Torch, Toni Landomini, Linguist
Label: EFA
Best.-Nr: EFA11960-2
Plattentitel: Der große Lauschangriff
Call it what you want
Länge: 02:48
Interpret: Bill Summers
Komponist: Bill Summers
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCA-5176
Plattentitel: Call it what you want
Je viens de là
Länge: 03:26
Interpretat: Grand Corps Malade
Komponist: S Petit Nico
Label: Universal Music Canada
Best.-Nr: 5307090
Plattentitel: Enfant de la ville
As I am (Intro)
Länge: 01:52
Interpretin: Alicia Keys
Komponistin: Alicia Keys
Label: J RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697182432
Plattentitel: As I am
Lass mal tauschen
Länge: 03:10
Interpret: Jeff Braun
Komponist: Jeff Braun
Plattentitel: Lass mal tauschen
Hauwezi
Länge: 01:17
Interpretin: Leila Akinyi
Komposition: Dieu-Merci Antoine Ndongala, Leila Akinyi
Label: Phononet
Jesse Owens
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: BSMG
Komposition: Uchenna van Capelleveen, Musa Gahein-Sama, Alan Mensah, Ben Abarbanel-Wolff
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
Plattentitel: BSMG Konzertmitschnitt - BSMG
Kayes Ka Rap
Länge: 02:25
Interpretin: Ami Yerewolo
Komponistin: Ami Yerewolo
Label: CD Run
Plattentitel: Anga Yira Allah La
Introvert
Länge: 02:26
Interpretin: Little Simz (voc, Rap)
Komposition: Simbiatu Ajikawo, Dean Josiah Cover
Label: Kobalt Label Services
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: Sometimes I might be introvert
Borders
Länge: 04:11
Interpretin: M. I. A.
Komposition: M. I. A., ADP, Levi Lennox
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Aim Bravo Black Hits, Vol. 34
