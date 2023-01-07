Der Breakdancer und Choreograf Raphael Moussa Hillebrand

Musik-Laufplan
Billie Jean
Länge: 03:44
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: MJ 4
Plattentitel: Tour souvenir pack - A special limited edition
picture CD box set (CD2)
Aus der Pussy
Länge: 02:55
Interpretin: NASHI44
Komposition: NASHI44, NiceGuys
Label: NASHI44
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Toccata d-Moll, BWV 565
Länge: 03:06
Solistin: Christa Hillebrand (Orgel)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Private Aufnahme
Fremd im eigenen Land
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Advanced Chemistry
Komposition: Torch, Toni Landomini, Linguist
Label: EFA
Best.-Nr: EFA11960-2
Plattentitel: Der große Lauschangriff
Call it what you want
Länge: 02:48
Interpret: Bill Summers
Komponist: Bill Summers
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCA-5176
Plattentitel: Call it what you want
Je viens de là
Länge: 03:26
Interpretat: Grand Corps Malade
Komponist: S Petit Nico
Label: Universal Music Canada
Best.-Nr: 5307090
Plattentitel: Enfant de la ville
As I am (Intro)
Länge: 01:52
Interpretin: Alicia Keys
Komponistin: Alicia Keys
Label: J RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697182432
Plattentitel: As I am
Lass mal tauschen
Länge: 03:10
Interpret: Jeff Braun
Komponist: Jeff Braun
Plattentitel: Lass mal tauschen
Hauwezi
Länge: 01:17
Interpretin: Leila Akinyi
Komposition: Dieu-Merci Antoine Ndongala, Leila Akinyi
Label: Phononet
Jesse Owens
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: BSMG
Komposition: Uchenna van Capelleveen, Musa Gahein-Sama, Alan Mensah, Ben Abarbanel-Wolff
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
Plattentitel: BSMG Konzertmitschnitt - BSMG
Kayes Ka Rap
Länge: 02:25
Interpretin: Ami Yerewolo
Komponistin: Ami Yerewolo
Label: CD Run
Plattentitel: Anga Yira Allah La
Introvert
Länge: 02:26
Interpretin: Little Simz (voc, Rap)
Komposition: Simbiatu Ajikawo, Dean Josiah Cover
Label: Kobalt Label Services
Best.-Nr: keine
Plattentitel: Sometimes I might be introvert
Borders
Länge: 04:11
Interpretin: M. I. A.
Komposition: M. I. A., ADP, Levi Lennox
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Aim Bravo Black Hits, Vol. 34
