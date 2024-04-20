Musik-Laufplan
Intermezzo. A scene from the past. Für Violoncello-Ensemble
Länge: 03:42
Solist: Kian Soltani (Violoncello)
Komposition: Kian Soltani
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4860518
Luke and Leia (Star Wars: Episode VI - Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter (Film, 1982))
Länge: 02:48
Solistin: Anne-Sophie Mutter
Orchester: Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles
Dirigent: John Williams
Komposition: John Williams
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4797553
Auf einer Burg (7)
aus: Liederkreis, op 39
Länge: 03:09
Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)
Solist: Christoph Eschenbach (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 445660-2
Mélodie für Violine und Klavier, op. 42 Nr. 3. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 03:58
Solist: Daniel Shafran (Violoncello)
Solist: Anton Ginsburg (Klavier)
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: MELODIYA
Delight
Länge: 05:49
Solist: Kayhan Kalhor
Komposition: Kayhan Kalhor
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
You only cross my mind in winter
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Sting
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 2713940
Plattentitel: If on a winter's night
Perdido [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: The Quintet
Komposition: Juan Tizol
Label: Riverside
Best.-Nr: OJC 20 044-2 (DEB-124)
Plattentitel: The Quintet - Jazz at Massey Hall
Encore from Tokyo [Ausschnitt]
Länge: 00:53
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett (p)
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 843034-2
Plattentitel: Sun Bear Concerts - Encores
Little blue
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Jacob Collier feat. Brandi Carlile
Komposition: Jacob Collier
Label: Decca
Plattentitel: Djesse Vol. 4 Djesse Vol. 4
Power
Länge: 01:13
Interpretation: Marcus Miller
Komposition: Marcus Miller
Label: DREYFUS JAZZ
Best.-Nr: 36623-2
Fly as me
Länge: 00:37
Interpretation: Silk Sonic
Komposition: Bruno Mars
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: An evening with Silk Sonic
Herzstück von Angelika Grimmbacher (Schwäbisch Gmünd)
Hurdy gurdy man
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Donovan
Komposition: Donovan Philip Leitch
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 88875134142
Plattentitel: The roaring 60s
