In Bregenz wurde er 1992 geboren, seine Eltern stammen aus dem Iran. Kian Soltani spielt auch die Kamantsche, eines der ältesten persischen Streichinstrumente. (Marco Borggreve)

Musik-Laufplan

Intermezzo. A scene from the past. Für Violoncello-Ensemble

Länge: 03:42

Solist: Kian Soltani (Violoncello)

Komposition: Kian Soltani

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4860518

Luke and Leia (Star Wars: Episode VI - Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter (Film, 1982))

Länge: 02:48

Solistin: Anne-Sophie Mutter

Orchester: Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles

Dirigent: John Williams

Komposition: John Williams

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4797553

Auf einer Burg (7)

aus: Liederkreis, op 39

Länge: 03:09

Solist: Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Bariton)

Solist: Christoph Eschenbach (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 445660-2

Mélodie für Violine und Klavier, op. 42 Nr. 3. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier

Länge: 03:58

Solist: Daniel Shafran (Violoncello)

Solist: Anton Ginsburg (Klavier)

Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky

Label: MELODIYA

Delight

Länge: 05:49

Solist: Kayhan Kalhor

Komposition: Kayhan Kalhor

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

You only cross my mind in winter

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Sting

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 2713940

Plattentitel: If on a winter's night

Perdido [Ausschnitt]

Länge: 02:15

Interpretation: The Quintet

Komposition: Juan Tizol

Label: Riverside

Best.-Nr: OJC 20 044-2 (DEB-124)

Plattentitel: The Quintet - Jazz at Massey Hall

Encore from Tokyo [Ausschnitt]

Länge: 00:53

Interpretation: Keith Jarrett (p)

Komposition: Keith Jarrett

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 843034-2

Plattentitel: Sun Bear Concerts - Encores

Little blue

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Jacob Collier feat. Brandi Carlile

Komposition: Jacob Collier

Label: Decca

Plattentitel: Djesse Vol. 4 Djesse Vol. 4

Power

Länge: 01:13

Interpretation: Marcus Miller

Komposition: Marcus Miller

Label: DREYFUS JAZZ

Best.-Nr: 36623-2

Fly as me

Länge: 00:37

Interpretation: Silk Sonic

Komposition: Bruno Mars

Label: Atlantic

Plattentitel: An evening with Silk Sonic

Hurdy gurdy man

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Donovan

Komposition: Donovan Philip Leitch

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 88875134142

Plattentitel: The roaring 60s