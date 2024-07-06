Der Cembalist und Dirigent Nicholas McGegan
"Musikalischer Sonnenschein"

Auf der ganzen Welt gilt er als Experte für die Musik des 18. Jahrhunderts, im Mittelpunkt seiner Arbeit stehen Händel-Opern. Privat genießt McGegan auch Jazz-Klassiker und den Fado-Gesang von Amália Rodrigues, wie er im Dlf erzählt.

06.07.2024
Ein Mann im weißen Anzug und runder, schwarzer Brille dirigiert in die Luft, mit vor der Brust erhobenen Händen. Er dreht sich zum rechten Bildrand und schaut konzentriert aus dem Bild hinaus.
Nicholas McGegan leitete 20 Jahre lang die Internationalen Händel-Festspiele Göttingen. (Dario Acosta)

Musik-Laufplan

Avè Maria fadista
Länge: 02:43
Interpretation: Amália Rodrigues
Komposition: Frederico Valério, Silva Tavares
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX56033-2
Plattentitel: Fado milagroso
Welcome, wanderer!... - I know a bank (Oberon)
aus: A midsummer night's dream. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 64
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor)
Chor: Choirs of Downside and Emanuel Schools
Ensemble: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Benjamin Britten
Komposition: Benjamin Britten
Label: London
Best.-Nr: 425663-2
Come in vano il mare irato. Arie der Emilia, 2. Akt
aus: Catone in Utica. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, RV 705
Länge: 05:27
Interpretation: Vivica Genaux (Mezzosopran)
Ensemble: Europa Galante
Leitung: Fabio Biondi
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6945730
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Rachell Ellen Wong (Violine)
Ensemble: Juilliard415
Komposition: Niel Gow
My father
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Judy Collins
Komposition: Judy Collins
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 662095-5
Plattentitel: Songs 3 - Best of Singer/Songwriters
III. Allegro
aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester A-Dur, Hob. VIIa:3
Länge: 05:40
Interpretation: Zsolt Kalló (Violine)
Ensemble: Capella Savaria
Leitung: Nicholas McGegan
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Hungaroton
"Dopo notte, atra e funesta, splende in ciel più vago il sole", Arie des Ariodante, 3. Akt
aus: Ariodante. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, HWV 33
Länge: 07:04
Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Mezzosopran)
Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester
Leitung: Nicholas McGegan
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMU 907471.72
Dream a little dream of me
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
Komposition: Wilbur Clyde Schwandt, Fabian Andre
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Great women of song
