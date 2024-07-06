Musik-Laufplan
Avè Maria fadista
Länge: 02:43
Interpretation: Amália Rodrigues
Komposition: Frederico Valério, Silva Tavares
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX56033-2
Plattentitel: Fado milagroso
Welcome, wanderer!... - I know a bank (Oberon)
aus: A midsummer night's dream. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 64
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor)
Chor: Choirs of Downside and Emanuel Schools
Ensemble: London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Benjamin Britten
Komposition: Benjamin Britten
Label: London
Best.-Nr: 425663-2
Come in vano il mare irato. Arie der Emilia, 2. Akt
aus: Catone in Utica. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, RV 705
Länge: 05:27
Interpretation: Vivica Genaux (Mezzosopran)
Ensemble: Europa Galante
Leitung: Fabio Biondi
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 6945730
Lament for the Death of his Second Wife
Länge: 05:08
Interpretation: Rachell Ellen Wong (Violine)
Ensemble: Juilliard415
Komposition: Niel Gow
My father
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Judy Collins
Komposition: Judy Collins
Label: W S M
Best.-Nr: 662095-5
Plattentitel: Songs 3 - Best of Singer/Songwriters
III. Allegro
aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester A-Dur, Hob. VIIa:3
Länge: 05:40
Interpretation: Zsolt Kalló (Violine)
Ensemble: Capella Savaria
Leitung: Nicholas McGegan
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Hungaroton
"Dopo notte, atra e funesta, splende in ciel più vago il sole", Arie des Ariodante, 3. Akt
aus: Ariodante. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, HWV 33
Länge: 07:04
Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Mezzosopran)
Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester
Leitung: Nicholas McGegan
Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMU 907471.72
Dream a little dream of me
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
Komposition: Wilbur Clyde Schwandt, Fabian Andre
Label: Verve
Plattentitel: Great women of song
