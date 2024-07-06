Nicholas McGegan leitete 20 Jahre lang die Internationalen Händel-Festspiele Göttingen. (Dario Acosta)

Musik-Laufplan

Avè Maria fadista

Länge: 02:43

Interpretation: Amália Rodrigues

Komposition: Frederico Valério, Silva Tavares

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: ZYX56033-2

Plattentitel: Fado milagroso

Welcome, wanderer!... - I know a bank (Oberon)

aus: A midsummer night's dream. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 64

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Alfred Deller (Countertenor)

Chor: Choirs of Downside and Emanuel Schools

Ensemble: London Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Benjamin Britten

Komposition: Benjamin Britten

Label: London

Best.-Nr: 425663-2

Come in vano il mare irato. Arie der Emilia, 2. Akt

aus: Catone in Utica. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, RV 705

Länge: 05:27

Interpretation: Vivica Genaux (Mezzosopran)

Ensemble: Europa Galante

Leitung: Fabio Biondi

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi

Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 6945730

Lament for the Death of his Second Wife

Länge: 05:08

Interpretation: Rachell Ellen Wong (Violine)

Ensemble: Juilliard415

Komposition: Niel Gow

My father

Länge: 05:04

Interpretation: Judy Collins

Komposition: Judy Collins

Label: W S M

Best.-Nr: 662095-5

Plattentitel: Songs 3 - Best of Singer/Songwriters

III. Allegro

aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester A-Dur, Hob. VIIa:3

Länge: 05:40

Interpretation: Zsolt Kalló (Violine)

Ensemble: Capella Savaria

Leitung: Nicholas McGegan

Komposition: Joseph Haydn

Label: Hungaroton

"Dopo notte, atra e funesta, splende in ciel più vago il sole", Arie des Ariodante, 3. Akt

aus: Ariodante. Dramma per musica in 3 Akten, HWV 33

Länge: 07:04

Interpretation: Lorraine Hunt Lieberson (Mezzosopran)

Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester

Leitung: Nicholas McGegan

Komposition: Georg Friedrich Händel

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMU 907471.72

Dream a little dream of me

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

Komposition: Wilbur Clyde Schwandt, Fabian Andre

Label: Verve

Plattentitel: Great women of song