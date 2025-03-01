Der Filmkomponist Lorenz Dangel
"Musikalischer Straßenköter"

Für seine Kompositionen zum Film "Sterben" hat er den Deutschen Filmpreis erhalten. Als Gastmoderator präsentiert Lorenz Dangel einen "bunten Strauß" aus Dave Brubeck, Rachmaninow und Mica Levi. Bunt, aber auch fantastisch düster.

Ein Mann mit dunklem Haar und grau-schwarzem Bart schaut ernst in die Kamera. Er hat braune Augen und trägt ein dunkles Hemd. Der Hintergrund ist grau.
Lorenz Dangel studierte Kontrabass und klassische Komposition. Heute gehört er zu den gefragtesten Filmkomponisten Deutschlands. (Florian Liedel)

Musik-Laufplan

Blue rondo à la Turk
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komposition: Dave Brubeck
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 62068
Nr. 1: Non allegro
aus: Sinfonische Tänze für Orchester, op. 45
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: BPHR 23046-4/7
Kladfvgbung Mischk
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Aphex Twin
Komposition: Richard D. James
Label: WARP
Plattentitel: Drukqs
Lonely Void
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Mica Levi
Komposition: Mica Levi
Label: Milan
Plattentitel: Under the Skin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
6. Tür: Tränensee
aus: Herzog Blaubarts Burg. Oper in 1 Akt, Sz 48 (op. 11) 
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Elena Zhidkova (Mezzosopran), Willard White (Bassbariton), London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Valery Gergiev
Komposition: Béla Bartók
Label: LSO Live
Best.-Nr: 0685
2. Satz: Fokussiert;
3. Satz: Walzer
aus: Variationen. Für Streichtrio
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Egidius Streiff, Mariana Doughty, Christoph Dangel
Komposition: Lorenz Dangel
1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Rendering. Für Orchester
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi
Leitung: Riccardo Chailly
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 476 2830
Die 3. Fassung
aus: STERBEN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Mädchenchor Hohen Neuendorf, Das Internationale Jugendorchester
Komposition: Lorenz Dangel
Label: Remise Musikverlag
Here Comes the Sun
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 746446-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.