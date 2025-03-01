Lorenz Dangel studierte Kontrabass und klassische Komposition. Heute gehört er zu den gefragtesten Filmkomponisten Deutschlands. (Florian Liedel)

Musik-Laufplan

Blue rondo à la Turk

Länge: 04:17

Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet

Komposition: Dave Brubeck

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 62068

Nr. 1: Non allegro

aus: Sinfonische Tänze für Orchester, op. 45

Länge: 06:15

Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Kirill Petrenko

Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow

Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS

Best.-Nr: BPHR 23046-4/7

Kladfvgbung Mischk

Länge: 01:56

Interpretation: Aphex Twin

Komposition: Richard D. James

Label: WARP

Plattentitel: Drukqs

Lonely Void

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Mica Levi

Komposition: Mica Levi

Label: Milan

Plattentitel: Under the Skin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

6. Tür: Tränensee

aus: Herzog Blaubarts Burg. Oper in 1 Akt, Sz 48 (op. 11)

Länge: 05:15

Interpretation: Elena Zhidkova (Mezzosopran), Willard White (Bassbariton), London Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Valery Gergiev

Komposition: Béla Bartók

Label: LSO Live

Best.-Nr: 0685

2. Satz: Fokussiert;

3. Satz: Walzer

aus: Variationen. Für Streichtrio

Länge: 04:07

Interpretation: Egidius Streiff, Mariana Doughty, Christoph Dangel

Komposition: Lorenz Dangel

1. Satz: Allegro

aus: Rendering. Für Orchester

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi

Leitung: Riccardo Chailly

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 476 2830

Die 3. Fassung

aus: STERBEN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: Mädchenchor Hohen Neuendorf, Das Internationale Jugendorchester

Komposition: Lorenz Dangel

Label: Remise Musikverlag

Here Comes the Sun

Länge: 03:05

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 746446-2