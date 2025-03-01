Musik-Laufplan
Blue rondo à la Turk
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Dave Brubeck Quartet
Komposition: Dave Brubeck
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 62068
Nr. 1: Non allegro
aus: Sinfonische Tänze für Orchester, op. 45
Länge: 06:15
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Sergej Rachmaninow
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: BPHR 23046-4/7
Kladfvgbung Mischk
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Aphex Twin
Komposition: Richard D. James
Label: WARP
Plattentitel: Drukqs
Lonely Void
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Mica Levi
Komposition: Mica Levi
Label: Milan
Plattentitel: Under the Skin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
6. Tür: Tränensee
aus: Herzog Blaubarts Burg. Oper in 1 Akt, Sz 48 (op. 11)
Länge: 05:15
Interpretation: Elena Zhidkova (Mezzosopran), Willard White (Bassbariton), London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Valery Gergiev
Komposition: Béla Bartók
Label: LSO Live
Best.-Nr: 0685
2. Satz: Fokussiert;
3. Satz: Walzer
aus: Variationen. Für Streichtrio
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Egidius Streiff, Mariana Doughty, Christoph Dangel
Komposition: Lorenz Dangel
1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Rendering. Für Orchester
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi
Leitung: Riccardo Chailly
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 476 2830
Die 3. Fassung
aus: STERBEN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Mädchenchor Hohen Neuendorf, Das Internationale Jugendorchester
Komposition: Lorenz Dangel
Label: Remise Musikverlag
Here Comes the Sun
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 746446-2
