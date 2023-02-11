Der Fotograf Sönke Weiss

„Fotografie ist in erster Linie eine Sichtweise“, sagt Sönke Weiss im Dlf. Er zeigt seine Non-Profit-Arbeiten unter anderem in der Studio DuMont Kunstgalerie in Köln, der italienischen Vogue-Zeitschrift oder dem Kigali Center for Photography in Ruanda. (Nina Weiss)

Musik-Laufplan

60 Jahre und kein bißchen weise

Länge: 03:28

Interpret: Curd Jürgens

Komponist: Hans Hammerschmid

Label: DA Records

Best.-Nr: 8767152

Plattentitel: Herbst-Glück - Niemals zu alt So ein Mann... und kein bißchen weise

Don't stop believin'

Länge: 04:09

Interpretation: Journey

Komposition: Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 19439722692

Plattentitel: Pop Giganten Rock Journey's greatest hits

Maybe this time

Länge: 03:09

Interpretin: Liza Minnelli

Komponist: John Kander

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: HIP40027

Plattentitel: Cabaret - Original soundtrack recording The collection

Lizobuya

Länge: 04:49

Interpret: Mbongeni Ngema

Komponist: Mbongeni Ngema

Label: Qwest

Best.-Nr: 245060-2

Plattentitel: Sarafina! The music of freedom - Music from the motion picture soundtrack

It's for you

Länge: 08:18

Interpret: Pat Metheny

Komposition: Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 823270-2

Plattentitel: Works

I had a farm in Africa - Main Title

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Orchester

Komponist: John Barry

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: MCD03310

Plattentitel: Out of Africa - Jenseits von Afrika - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Beyond the sea

Länge: 02:49

Interpret: Bobby Darin

Komponist: Charles Trenet

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 2087766

Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1960

Invention für Klavier c-Moll, op. 6

Länge: 00:59

Solist: Richard Joo (Kl)

Komponist: William Martin "Billy" Joel

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: COL 504875-2; 5048752000

If you want to sing out, sing out

Länge: 02:42

Interpret: Cat Stevens

Komponist: Cat Stevens

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 00602435859910

Plattentitel: Remember Cat Stevens - The ultimate collection

You'll never walk alone

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Die Toten Hosen

Komponist: Richard Rodgers

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 5308685

Plattentitel: Fetenhits Fußball Bayern