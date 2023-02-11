Samstag, 11. Februar 2023

Der Fotograf Sönke Weiss
Laute Kicks, leise Klicks

Seine Bilder dokumentieren trubeliges, farbenprächtiges Leben, aber auch Krankheit, Krieg und Tod. Seit einem Vierteljahrhundert bezeugt Sönke Weiss die Vielfalt Afrikas mit seiner Kamera. Ein Song, der "die Sehnsucht nach dem Unbekannten" ausdrückt, dient ihm auf seinen Reisen als Kompass.

Ein Mann mit Brille und grauem Bart sitzt in einem Auto. Im Hintergrund ist ein braungrüner Acker und ein weiter Himmel mit grauen Wolken zu sehen.
„Fotografie ist in erster Linie eine Sichtweise“, sagt Sönke Weiss im Dlf. Er zeigt seine Non-Profit-Arbeiten unter anderem in der Studio DuMont Kunstgalerie in Köln, der italienischen Vogue-Zeitschrift oder dem Kigali Center for Photography in Ruanda. (Nina Weiss)

