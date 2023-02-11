Der Fotograf Sönke Weiss

Musik-Laufplan
60 Jahre und kein bißchen weise
Länge: 03:28
Interpret: Curd Jürgens
Komponist: Hans Hammerschmid
Label: DA Records
Best.-Nr: 8767152
Don't stop believin'
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Journey
Komposition: Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19439722692
Maybe this time
Länge: 03:09
Interpretin: Liza Minnelli
Komponist: John Kander
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: HIP40027
Lizobuya
Länge: 04:49
Interpret: Mbongeni Ngema
Komponist: Mbongeni Ngema
Label: Qwest
Best.-Nr: 245060-2
It's for you
Länge: 08:18
Interpret: Pat Metheny
Komposition: Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 823270-2
I had a farm in Africa - Main Title
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Orchester
Komponist: John Barry
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD03310
Beyond the sea
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Bobby Darin
Komponist: Charles Trenet
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087766
Invention für Klavier c-Moll, op. 6
Länge: 00:59
Solist: Richard Joo (Kl)
Komponist: William Martin "Billy" Joel
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: COL 504875-2; 5048752000
If you want to sing out, sing out
Länge: 02:42
Interpret: Cat Stevens
Komponist: Cat Stevens
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 00602435859910
You'll never walk alone
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Die Toten Hosen
Komponist: Richard Rodgers
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 5308685
