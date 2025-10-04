London, Paris, Salzburg, Mailand und Seoul: An diesen Orten betreibt er Galerien und ein globales Kunstunternehmen unter seinem Namen: Thaddaeus Ropac. (Markus Huber)

Musik-Laufplan

Sonnet 10

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: Rufus Wainwright

Komposition: Rufus Wainwright

Label: Emarcy Records

Best.-Nr: 2737247

Plattentitel: All days are nights: Songs for Lulu



Mild und leise wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3. Aufzug

aus: Tristan und Isolde Handlung in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90

Länge: 07:13

Interpretation: Jessye Norman (Sopran), Wiener Philharmoniker

Leitung: Herbert von Karajan

Komposition: Richard Wagner

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 423613-2

3. Satz: Allegro

aus: Konzert für Cembalo, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 1052

Länge: 05:53

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier), Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Leonard Bernstein

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SMK 60211

Sigle initial

aus: Dialogue de L'ombre double. Für Klarinette und Live-Elektronik

Länge: 01:22

Interpretation: Jörg Widmann (Klarinette), SWR Experimentalstudio

Komposition: Pierre Boulez

musica viva: Chor- und Orchesterkonzert vom 05.07.2019, Herkulessaal, München

Glück, das mir verblieb, rück zu mir, mein treues Lieb. Lied der Marietta, 1. Akt

aus: Die tote Stadt. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 12

Länge: 05:59

Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), English Chamber Orchestra

Leitung: Jeffrey Tate

Komposition: Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Label: Decca

3. Satz: Andante moderato

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 a-Moll

Länge: 04:29

Interpretation: MusicAeterna

Leitung: Teodor Currentzis

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19075822952

Prélude pour orgue (Live at Notre-Dame de Paris)

Länge: 03:22

Interpretation: Olivier Latry (Orgel)

Komposition: Philip Glass

Label: Orange Mountain Music

Suzanne

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Leonard Cohen

Komposition: Leonard Cohen

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 19439985552

Plattentitel: Hallelujah & Songs from his Albums