Der Galerist Thaddaeus Ropac
Weltbewegende Oper

Er vertritt heute über 60 Künstlerinnen und Künstler, darunter so etablierte Namen wie Georg Baselitz und Robert Longo. Im Dlf spricht Ropac über seine Begegnungen mit klassischer Musik, die der Stargalerist vor allem in Salzburg kennengelernt hat.

Ein Mann mit grau meliertem Haar und Brille steht in einer Galerie. Er trägt einen schwarzen Anzug über weißem Hemd und lächelt in die Kamera.
London, Paris, Salzburg, Mailand und Seoul: An diesen Orten betreibt er Galerien und ein globales Kunstunternehmen unter seinem Namen: Thaddaeus Ropac. (Markus Huber)

Musik-Laufplan

Sonnet 10
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Rufus Wainwright
Komposition: Rufus Wainwright
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 2737247
Plattentitel: All days are nights: Songs for Lulu
Mild und leise wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3. Aufzug
aus: Tristan und Isolde Handlung in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90
Länge: 07:13
Interpretation: Jessye Norman (Sopran), Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 423613-2
3. Satz: Allegro
aus: Konzert für Cembalo, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 1052
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier), Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Leonard Bernstein
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK 60211
Sigle initial
aus: Dialogue de L'ombre double. Für Klarinette und Live-Elektronik
Länge: 01:22
Interpretation: Jörg Widmann (Klarinette), SWR Experimentalstudio
Komposition: Pierre Boulez
musica viva: Chor- und Orchesterkonzert vom 05.07.2019, Herkulessaal, München
Glück, das mir verblieb, rück zu mir, mein treues Lieb. Lied der Marietta, 1. Akt
aus: Die tote Stadt. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 12
Länge: 05:59
Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), English Chamber Orchestra
Leitung: Jeffrey Tate
Komposition: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475094-2
3. Satz: Andante moderato
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 a-Moll
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: MusicAeterna
Leitung: Teodor Currentzis
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075822952
Prélude pour orgue (Live at Notre-Dame de Paris)
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Olivier Latry (Orgel)
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: Orange Mountain Music
Suzanne
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19439985552
Plattentitel: Hallelujah & Songs from his Albums
