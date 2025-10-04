Musik-Laufplan
Sonnet 10
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Rufus Wainwright
Komposition: Rufus Wainwright
Label: Emarcy Records
Best.-Nr: 2737247
Plattentitel: All days are nights: Songs for Lulu
Mild und leise wie er lächelt. Isoldes Liebestod, 3. Aufzug
aus: Tristan und Isolde Handlung in 3 Aufzügen, WWV 90
Länge: 07:13
Interpretation: Jessye Norman (Sopran), Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: Herbert von Karajan
Komposition: Richard Wagner
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 423613-2
3. Satz: Allegro
aus: Konzert für Cembalo, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 d-Moll, BWV 1052
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier), Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Leonard Bernstein
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SMK 60211
Sigle initial
aus: Dialogue de L'ombre double. Für Klarinette und Live-Elektronik
Länge: 01:22
Interpretation: Jörg Widmann (Klarinette), SWR Experimentalstudio
Komposition: Pierre Boulez
musica viva: Chor- und Orchesterkonzert vom 05.07.2019, Herkulessaal, München
Glück, das mir verblieb, rück zu mir, mein treues Lieb. Lied der Marietta, 1. Akt
aus: Die tote Stadt. Oper in 3 Akten, op. 12
Länge: 05:59
Interpretation: Renée Fleming (Sopran), English Chamber Orchestra
Leitung: Jeffrey Tate
Komposition: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 475094-2
3. Satz: Andante moderato
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 6 a-Moll
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: MusicAeterna
Leitung: Teodor Currentzis
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075822952
Prélude pour orgue (Live at Notre-Dame de Paris)
Länge: 03:22
Interpretation: Olivier Latry (Orgel)
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: Orange Mountain Music
Suzanne
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Leonard Cohen
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 19439985552
Plattentitel: Hallelujah & Songs from his Albums
