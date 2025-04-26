Guy Braunstein wurde 1971 in Tel Aviv geboren. (Boaz Arad)

Musik-Laufplan

La Capricieuse. Für Violine und Klavier, op.17

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Josef Hassid (Violine), Gerald Moore (Klavier)

Komposition: Edward Elgar

Label: TESTAMENT

Best.-Nr: SBT 1010

I want you (She's so heavy)

Länge: 04:36

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: The Beatles 1967-1970 (2023 Edition / Dolby Atmos) Abbey Road - 50th Anniversary (Ltd. 3 CD + BD-Audio)

I want you

aus: Abbey Road Concerto. Für Violine und Orchester

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège

Leitung: Alondra de la Parra

Komposition: Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

Label: ALPHA

Best.-Nr: ALPHA 869

Ungarischer Tanz, WoO 1 Nr. 1 g-Moll

Bearbeitung für Orchester

Länge: 03:09

Interpretation: Budapest Festival Orchestra

Leitung: Iván Fischer

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 462589-2

Poco Allegretto

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90

Länge: 06:24

Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 435683-2

Georgia on my mind

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Ray Charles

Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael

Label: BACKLINE RECORDS

Best.-Nr: BLCD9.01018

Plattentitel: Rockfile, Vol. 48 (A Rock'n'Pop anthology): The original Singles

1. Satz: Assai sostenuto – Allegro

aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 15 a-Moll, op. 132

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Guarneri Quartet

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 422388-2

Bess, you is my woman now

aus: Porgy and Bess. Oper

Bearbeitung für Violine und Klavier

Länge: 02:41

Interpretation: Jascha Heifetz (Violine), Emanuel Bay (Klavier)

Komposition: George Gershwin

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 42212

Und sei's mein Untergang. Briefszene der Tatjana, 1. Akt

aus: Eugen Onegin. Lyrische Szenen in 3 Akten

Bearbeitung für Violine und Orchester

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), BBC Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Kirill Karabits

Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky

Label: Penta Tone NL

Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 747

Killing me softly with his song

Länge: 04:45

Interpretation: Roberta Flack

Komposition: Charles Ira Fox

Label: Atlantic

Best.-Nr: 782498-2