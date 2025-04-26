Der Geiger Guy Braunstein
"Crossover, Mann, wie ich dieses Wort hasse"

13 Jahre war Guy Braunstein erster Konzertmeister der Berliner Philharmoniker. Heute konzentriert er sich auf die Solokarriere. Im Dlf zeigt der Geiger seine Konzertfassung des Beatles-Albums "Abbey Road" und stellt die "Popmusik des 19. Jahrhunderts" vor.

Ein schwarz gekleideter Mann hält eine Geige im Arm. Er hat dunkle Haare und blickt ernst in die Kamera. Er steht vor einer grauen Holztür.
Guy Braunstein wurde 1971 in Tel Aviv geboren. (Boaz Arad)

Musik-Laufplan

La Capricieuse. Für Violine und Klavier, op.17
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Josef Hassid (Violine), Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komposition: Edward Elgar
Label: TESTAMENT
Best.-Nr: SBT 1010
I want you (She's so heavy)
Länge: 04:36
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1967-1970 (2023 Edition / Dolby Atmos) Abbey Road - 50th Anniversary (Ltd. 3 CD + BD-Audio)
I want you
aus: Abbey Road Concerto. Für Violine und Orchester
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Leitung: Alondra de la Parra
Komposition: Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 869
Ungarischer Tanz, WoO 1 Nr. 1 g-Moll
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Budapest Festival Orchestra
Leitung: Iván Fischer
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 462589-2
Poco Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Länge: 06:24
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 435683-2
Georgia on my mind
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Ray Charles
Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael
Label: BACKLINE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: BLCD9.01018
Plattentitel: Rockfile, Vol. 48 (A Rock'n'Pop anthology): The original Singles
1. Satz: Assai sostenuto – Allegro
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 15 a-Moll, op. 132
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Guarneri Quartet
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 422388-2
Bess, you is my woman now
aus: Porgy and Bess. Oper
Bearbeitung für Violine und Klavier
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Jascha Heifetz (Violine), Emanuel Bay (Klavier)
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 42212
Und sei's mein Untergang. Briefszene der Tatjana, 1. Akt
aus: Eugen Onegin. Lyrische Szenen in 3 Akten
Bearbeitung für Violine und Orchester
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), BBC Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Kirill Karabits
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 747
Killing me softly with his song
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Roberta Flack
Komposition: Charles Ira Fox
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 782498-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.