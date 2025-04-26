Musik-Laufplan
La Capricieuse. Für Violine und Klavier, op.17
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Josef Hassid (Violine), Gerald Moore (Klavier)
Komposition: Edward Elgar
Label: TESTAMENT
Best.-Nr: SBT 1010
I want you (She's so heavy)
Länge: 04:36
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: The Beatles 1967-1970 (2023 Edition / Dolby Atmos) Abbey Road - 50th Anniversary (Ltd. 3 CD + BD-Audio)
I want you
aus: Abbey Road Concerto. Für Violine und Orchester
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Leitung: Alondra de la Parra
Komposition: Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Guy Braunstein, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Label: ALPHA
Best.-Nr: ALPHA 869
aus: Abbey Road Concerto. Für Violine und Orchester
Ungarischer Tanz, WoO 1 Nr. 1 g-Moll
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Länge: 03:09
Interpretation: Budapest Festival Orchestra
Leitung: Iván Fischer
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 462589-2
Bearbeitung für Orchester
Poco Allegretto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Länge: 06:24
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 435683-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur, op. 90
Georgia on my mind
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Ray Charles
Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael
Label: BACKLINE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: BLCD9.01018
Plattentitel: Rockfile, Vol. 48 (A Rock'n'Pop anthology): The original Singles
1. Satz: Assai sostenuto – Allegro
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 15 a-Moll, op. 132
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Guarneri Quartet
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 422388-2
aus: Quartett für 2 Violinen, Viola und Violoncello Nr. 15 a-Moll, op. 132
Bess, you is my woman now
aus: Porgy and Bess. Oper
Bearbeitung für Violine und Klavier
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Jascha Heifetz (Violine), Emanuel Bay (Klavier)
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 42212
aus: Porgy and Bess. Oper
Bearbeitung für Violine und Klavier
Und sei's mein Untergang. Briefszene der Tatjana, 1. Akt
aus: Eugen Onegin. Lyrische Szenen in 3 Akten
Bearbeitung für Violine und Orchester
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Guy Braunstein (Violine), BBC Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Kirill Karabits
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 747
aus: Eugen Onegin. Lyrische Szenen in 3 Akten
Bearbeitung für Violine und Orchester
Killing me softly with his song
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Roberta Flack
Komposition: Charles Ira Fox
Label: Atlantic
Best.-Nr: 782498-2
