Der Kulturwissenschaftler Philipp Felsch
Echos aus den USA

Er lehrt als Professor für Kulturgeschichte, schreibt Bücher über Philosophen und "Physiologische Alpenreisen im 19. Jahrhundert". In Klassik-Pop-et cetera unternimmt Philipp Felsch eine musikalische Reise durch die USA, erzählt von Emotionen zwischen Vertrautheit und Fremdheit in diesem Land.

Ein braunhaariger Mann mit runder Brille und kurzem Bart sitzt vor einem Bücherregal und hält ein Mikrofon in der Hand. Er lächelt in die Kamera. Er trägt ein Nadelstreifenjackett und ein graues T-Shirt.
Philipp Felsch wurde 1972 in Göttingen geboren. 2024 lebte er für ein Gastsemester in New Jersey und New York. (Hannah Kluge)

Musik-Laufplan

Dangerous type
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: The Cars
Komposition: Ric Ocasek
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 252148
Plattentitel: Candy-O
Freddie Freeloader
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 7524922-10
Plattentitel: Kind of blue
American girl
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Komposition: Tom Petty
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD10964
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits
Strange meeting
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Bill Frisell
Komposition: Bill Frisell
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1287; 825234-2
Plattentitel: Rambler
Paris, Texas
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Ry Cooder
Komposition: Ry Cooder
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 122798919
Plattentitel: Paris, Texas - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Nr. 2: Nobody but you
aus: George Gershwin's song-book. Für Klavier
Länge: 00:52
Interpretation: Peter Donohoe (Klavier)
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 754280-2
Strange fruit
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Abel Meeropol
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 539051-2
4. Satz: Nachtmusik II. Andante amoroso
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 7 e-Moll
Länge: 08:58
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 471623-2
Sonata I
aus: Sonaten und Interludes für präpariertes Klavier
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Peter Roggenkamp (Klavier)
Komposition: John Cage
Label: NDR
Produktion in Hamburg vom 18.02.1969
Going to a town
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Rufus Wainwright
Komposition: Rufus Wainwright
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439971992
Plattentitel: Aline: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Release the stars
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.