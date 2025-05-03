Musik-Laufplan
Dangerous type
Länge: 04:13
Interpretation: The Cars
Komposition: Ric Ocasek
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 252148
Plattentitel: Candy-O
Freddie Freeloader
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 7524922-10
Plattentitel: Kind of blue
American girl
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Komposition: Tom Petty
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD10964
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits
Strange meeting
Länge: 05:06
Interpretation: Bill Frisell
Komposition: Bill Frisell
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1287; 825234-2
Plattentitel: Rambler
Paris, Texas
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Ry Cooder
Komposition: Ry Cooder
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 122798919
Plattentitel: Paris, Texas - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Nr. 2: Nobody but you
aus: George Gershwin's song-book. Für Klavier
Länge: 00:52
Interpretation: Peter Donohoe (Klavier)
Komposition: George Gershwin
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 754280-2
Strange fruit
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Abel Meeropol
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 539051-2
4. Satz: Nachtmusik II. Andante amoroso
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 7 e-Moll
Länge: 08:58
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 471623-2
Sonata I
aus: Sonaten und Interludes für präpariertes Klavier
Länge: 02:25
Interpretation: Peter Roggenkamp (Klavier)
Komposition: John Cage
Label: NDR
Produktion in Hamburg vom 18.02.1969
Going to a town
Länge: 04:07
Interpretation: Rufus Wainwright
Komposition: Rufus Wainwright
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19439971992
Plattentitel: Aline: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Release the stars
